Federal Reserve Watch: Where Are We Going

The Federal Reserve has not been in the news for a couple of days now.

What a relief!

Chairman Jerome Powell stated at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on August 23 that "The time has come for policy to adjust."

How it is going to adjust remains to be seen.

Bets are all over the place that the change will come at the Fed's Open Market Committee Meeting on September 17 and 18.

The question is...how much of a change?

Will it be 25 basis points or 50 basis points?

And, then, will the FOMC change the policy rate again at the November meeting which takes place on November 6 and 7?

There is also a December meeting... December 17 and 18.

So, it looks as if the Fed will reduce its policy rate of interest this year.

But, what I want to know is whether the Fed will change its policy of quantitative tightening.

Quantitative tightening is now in its 30th month!

From the Fed's statement of condition on July 31 to the present banking week of August 28, the Fed reduced its securities by $33.3 billion.

As has been noted, the Fed began to reduce the rate at which it was reducing the securities' portfolio in June and has done so.

But, it is still reducing the size of the securities' portfolio.

Here is the cumulative picture.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

Mr. Powell said nothing about changing the "quantitative tightening" in his Jackson Hole speech. And, there has not been anything said anywhere else.

But, one might think that this is a time for a policy change, one might think that the Fed might change the number of securities it is allowing to run off its balance sheet every month.

Furthermore, what the Federal Reserve does with its "quantitative tightening" program, I believe, is more important in the longer run than what it does with its policy rate of interest.

One reason for my concern is the size of the reserves that still remain in the banking system.

To see this, I think one needs to take a "longer" view. That is, just the last year or so is not significant enough.

Let's look at bank reserves.

Bank Reserves (Federal Reserve)

Something happened during the Great Recession!

The Federal Reserve, under the leadership of Ben Bernanke, began the policy program we now know as "quantitative easing."

The Federal Reserve conducted three rounds of quantitative easing before 2020 and conducted a fourth in response to the Covid-19 period and recession.

Then in March 2022, the Federal Reserve began the first round of quantitative tightening...which has gone on until now.

What's the important thing about this period?

Well, at its peak, bank reserves totaled more than $4.0 trillion.

Currently, bank reserves are in the $3.2 to $3.3 trillion range.

Thus, the Federal Reserve, through its quantitative tightening, has reduced the number of reserves in the banking system, but...not by a lot.

This is the reason we say that the banking system...the financial system...is loaded with liquidity.

As can be seen from the chart, never before have bank reserves been as large as they have been over the past fifteen years or so.

And, what has been the policy result?

Well, Chairman Bernanke wanted to generate a wealth effect in the stock market to generate sufficient consumer spending to get the economy growing again and to keep the economy growing.

Mr. Bernanke was successful in both efforts.

Here is the stock market result.

S&P 500 Stock Index (Federal Reserve)

What happened after this? During quantitative tightening, which began in March 2022?

S&P 500 Stock Index (Federal Reserve)

Well, after "resting" for a while, the stock market took right off again.

Note that in the past week, the Dow Jones Industrial index hit three new historic highs. And, although the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ did not hit new historical highs last week, they are within range of hitting new marks.

But, what is going on here?

The Federal Reserve was conducting thirty months of quantitative tightening, and the stock market rose during the period...even hitting some new historic highs.

This, to me, is evidence of how "liquid" the banking system is.

You don't reach new historic highs if you don't have plenty of money available for your use.

And, what has happened to the economy?

Well, it has gone up and up and up...as well.

Real Gross Domestic Product (Federal Reserve)

Once the economic recovery started, the U.S. economy just grew and grew and grew.

So, this is the world the policymakers are now facing.

The banking system...and the financial system...have lots and lots of money on hand.

The stock market is at or near new historic highs.

And, the economy seems to be growing at a pace, very consistent with the economic growth results that were posted during the economic expansion of the 2010s.

So, where does the Federal Reserve go from here?

Lower the policy rate of interest?

Sure...go ahead.

Push the "quantitative" policy of the Fed from quantitative tightening to quantitative easing.

I am not quite there yet.

But, this is a "new" regime.

The monetary authorities like a lot of bank reserves hanging around the banking system. Just look again at the second chart presented above.

Over the past fifteen years or so, the banking system has moved on to the "new" model and is working with trillions of cash assets on balance sheets.

The stock market is increasing and hitting new highs.

The economy continues to post reasonable growth rates.

And, inflation seems to be closing in on the Fed's target goal of 2.00 percent.

What more can Federal Reserve officials hope for?