Columbia Contrarian Core Fund Q2 2024 Investment Commentary

ClaudioVentrella/iStock via Getty Images

Fund performance

Institutional Class shares of Columbia Contrarian Core Fund returned 5.39% (net of fees) during the second quarter, outperforming the fund’s benchmark, the Russell 1000 Index, which returned 3.57%.

U.S. equities continued their trek higher during the second quarter, as major U.S. equity indices posted broad-based gains highlighted by multiple record closes. The Columbia Contrarian Core Fund’s outperformance, relative to its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Index, was primarily attributable to favorable stock selection. Sector allocation was positive on the quarter as well.

Fund performance is available online at columbiathreadneedleus.com.

Market overview

The major large-cap U.S. equity indices climbed to a series of record highs in the second quarter, but leadership became increasingly narrow amid rising uncertainty about the outlook for the economy and interest rates. While economic growth remained positive overall, signs of strain in specific areas – particularly mid- to lower-end consumers – dampened the outlook for the second half of the year. In addition, statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials appeared to indicate that meaningful rate cuts were unlikely to occur until 2025.

These developments contributed to modest losses in market segments with greater vulnerability to slowing growth and higher rates. Both mid- and small-cap stocks lost ground based on returns of -3.35% and -3.28%, respectively, for the Russell Midcap Index and Russell 2000 Index (RTY). The quarter was also characterized by weakness in the value style, as gauged by the -2.17% return of the Russell 1000 Value Index. Still, broad-based large-cap measures such as the Russell 1000 Index – which rose 3.57% – finished in positive territory thanks to continued strength in growth stocks.

The Russell 1000 Growth Index surged 8.33%, far outpacing the broader market. Performance in this area was driven by a very narrow group of mega-cap technology companies that have become an increasingly large percentage of the total U.S. market. The top six stocks in the Russell 1000 Index had a weighting of nearly 30% as of June 30, meaning that gains in this segment were sufficient to offset the weaker returns elsewhere.

Average annual total returns (%) for period ending June 30, 2024

Columbia Contrarian Core Fund 3-mon. 1-year 3-year 5-year 10-year Institutional Class 5.39 27.39 10.29 16.18 12.80 Class A without sales charge 5.31 27.05 10.02 15.90 12.52 Class A with 5.75% maximum sales charge -0.74 19.73 7.87 14.53 11.86 Russell 1000 Index 3.57 23.88 8.74 14.61 12.51 S&P 500 Index 4.28 24.56 10.01 15.05 12.86 Click to enlarge

Performance data shown represents past performance and is not a guarantee of future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com for performance data current to the most recent month end. Institutional Class shares are sold at net asset value and have limited eligibility. Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc. offers multiple share classes, not all necessarily available through all firms, and the share class ratings may vary. Contact us for details. Click to enlarge

Top holdings (% of net assets) as of June 30, 2024

Microsoft (MSFT) 7.47 Apple (AAPL) 7.16 Nvidia (NVDA) 7.15 Amazon.com (AMZN) 4.83 Meta Platforms Inc-Class A (META) 3.46 Alphabet-Cl A (GOOG,GOOGL) 2.57 Alphabet-Cl C 2.22 Columbia Short Term Cash Fund 12/31/2222 1.89 Elevance Health (ELV) 1.84 Honeywell International (HON) 1.76 Click to enlarge

Top holdings exclude short-term holdings and cash, if applicable. Fund holdings are as of the date given, are subject to change at any time, and are not recommendations to buy or sell any security. Click to enlarge

Top five contributors - Effect on return (%) as of June 30, 2024

Nvidia 2.15 Apple 1.47 Alphabet-Cl A 0.49 Microsoft 0.44 Alphabet-Cl C 0.42 Click to enlarge

Top five detractors - Effect on return (%) as of June 30, 2024

Block -0.21 Sysco -0.15 Mastercard -0.13 Nike -0.13 AbbVie -0.13 Click to enlarge

Quarterly portfolio recap

The fund outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Index, during the second quarter.

The outperformance relative to the Russell 1000 was mainly attributable to stock selection. Sector allocation was also positive over the period.

By sector, stock selection in information technology made the largest relative contribution to returns, followed by selection in industrials.

Stock selection detracted most within consumer staples, followed by financials.

The fund’s overweight to communication services was the largest relative contributor in terms of sector allocation, followed by the underweight to real estate and the underweight to materials.

The small underweight to utilities and slight overweights to energy and materials were modest detractors.

Relative contributors included:

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) – Following the release of first-quarter earnings in May featuring record revenue growth of 262% year over year, Nvidia continued its upward march. On June 10, shares of the company began trading on a split-adjusted basis following a 10-for-1 forward stock split, making stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors alike. Just one week later, the company officially surpassed Microsoft in market cap to become the most valuable publicly traded company (although it would relinquish the title not long after). While other companies have also stood to benefit from the artificial intelligence trend this year, Nvidia stands out as the unquestionable leader in the space and that is unlikely to be challenged for many years ahead. Nvidia continues to see extremely strong levels of demand and the recent introduction of the Blackwell system looks to be an exciting next phase of growth for the stock.

– Following the release of first-quarter earnings in May featuring record revenue growth of 262% year over year, Nvidia continued its upward march. On June 10, shares of the company began trading on a split-adjusted basis following a 10-for-1 forward stock split, making stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors alike. Just one week later, the company officially surpassed Microsoft in market cap to become the most valuable publicly traded company (although it would relinquish the title not long after). While other companies have also stood to benefit from the artificial intelligence trend this year, Nvidia stands out as the unquestionable leader in the space and that is unlikely to be challenged for many years ahead. Nvidia continues to see extremely strong levels of demand and the recent introduction of the Blackwell system looks to be an exciting next phase of growth for the stock. Pinterest (PINS) – Pinterest delivered first-quarter results at the end of April that were nicely ahead of both consensus expectations and company guidance, resulting in a 6% revenue beat and a 45% free cash flow beat. Its share price rose following the earnings release and continued to move higher throughout the quarter. The company’s prospects should continue to improve as Pinterest is starting to take more and more of its advertisers’ budgets, as its data-rich initiatives are starting to pay greater dividends. Pinterest is a visual search engine with very high commercial intent and exposure to e-commerce growth. E-commerce growth has been a significant driver of global digital ad spending, which is an approximately $400 billion global market.

– Pinterest delivered first-quarter results at the end of April that were nicely ahead of both consensus expectations and company guidance, resulting in a 6% revenue beat and a 45% free cash flow beat. Its share price rose following the earnings release and continued to move higher throughout the quarter. The company’s prospects should continue to improve as Pinterest is starting to take more and more of its advertisers’ budgets, as its data-rich initiatives are starting to pay greater dividends. Pinterest is a visual search engine with very high commercial intent and exposure to e-commerce growth. E-commerce growth has been a significant driver of global digital ad spending, which is an approximately $400 billion global market. Apple Inc. (AAPL)– Despite the stock falling after announcing earnings in late May, Apple regained ground toward the end of the quarter, fueled by the company’s long-awaited AI announcement at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference ('WDC'). At the conference, the company showcased some of its new AI features powered by Apple Intelligence that would be coming to Apple products and also announced a partnership with ChatGPT. Investors greatly welcomed the announcement of Apple’s AI strategy and the stock surged, passing Microsoft as the world’s most valuable company (although this hallmark wouldn’t last). Beta testing of these new features will be coming later this summer, but the initial promise and excitement looks to be a potential catalyst for an upgrade cycle, as the company looks to persuade users who have had the same smartphone for years to consider an upgrade.

Sector weights (%): fund vs. benchmark as of June 30, 2024

Relative Detractors:

Block, Inc. (SQ) – It is hard to pinpoint why the stock moved lower in the last two months of the quarter, but the most likely reason seems to be simply that investor sentiment on the stock remains generally quite negative for the near term. Investors seem to be taking recent comments from Jack Dorsey (CEO of Square, who also heads Square's parent company, Block) to mean that a lot still needs to be fixed, rather than the perspective that Mr. Dorsey is being honest and straightforward that things weren’t working and that Square now has a clear plan and a lot of urgency behind its initiatives. The reinvigoration of Square appears very real, with a bold vision to become a generational technology company. The organization is aligned on making Square and Cash App a vertically integrated commerce platform for both sellers and consumers. For Square, this means achieving a growth rate similar to its early days with much better technology while, for Cash App, success is defined as becoming the leading primary bank for those making less than $150,000 per year, along with significant success combining the two ecosystems. The experimentation and innovation culture is back with buy-in across the organization, with a key focus on engineering discipline and exceptional products. This discipline had been lost and is now coming back and should create much better product experiences that are customer-problem focused and enable the company to regain its prior pace of market share gains.

– It is hard to pinpoint why the stock moved lower in the last two months of the quarter, but the most likely reason seems to be simply that investor sentiment on the stock remains generally quite negative for the near term. Investors seem to be taking recent comments from Jack Dorsey (CEO of Square, who also heads Square's parent company, Block) to mean that a lot still needs to be fixed, rather than the perspective that Mr. Dorsey is being honest and straightforward that things weren’t working and that Square now has a clear plan and a lot of urgency behind its initiatives. The reinvigoration of Square appears very real, with a bold vision to become a generational technology company. The organization is aligned on making Square and Cash App a vertically integrated commerce platform for both sellers and consumers. For Square, this means achieving a growth rate similar to its early days with much better technology while, for Cash App, success is defined as becoming the leading primary bank for those making less than $150,000 per year, along with significant success combining the two ecosystems. The experimentation and innovation culture is back with buy-in across the organization, with a key focus on engineering discipline and exceptional products. This discipline had been lost and is now coming back and should create much better product experiences that are customer-problem focused and enable the company to regain its prior pace of market share gains. Sysco Corporation (SYY) – Sysco, one of the world’s largest food distributors, reported earnings at the end of April that disappointed investors. While sales and gross profit increased year-over-year, quarterly revenue of $19.38 billion missed analysts’ consensus estimates. Additionally, management reported that year-over-year traffic to restaurants came in lower, which negatively impacted bottom-line results. Altogether, this news sent shares lower. The company hosted an investor day a month later toward the end of May, and while analyst sentiment seemed relatively positive following the event, it still couldn’t save the stock from continuing its negative trajectory.

– Sysco, one of the world’s largest food distributors, reported earnings at the end of April that disappointed investors. While sales and gross profit increased year-over-year, quarterly revenue of $19.38 billion missed analysts’ consensus estimates. Additionally, management reported that year-over-year traffic to restaurants came in lower, which negatively impacted bottom-line results. Altogether, this news sent shares lower. The company hosted an investor day a month later toward the end of May, and while analyst sentiment seemed relatively positive following the event, it still couldn’t save the stock from continuing its negative trajectory. Coty Inc. (COTY)– Coty is a beauty company specializing in fragrance, skincare and makeup. For many years, Coty has underperformed peers due to a dilapidated brand portfolio, slow innovation, poor execution, high leverage, and more recently, concerns about fragrance category durability. However, under the leadership of CEO Sue Nabi, the company is undergoing a turnaround by accelerating prestige fragrances and stabilizing consumer beauty products through innovation and improved execution. Fragrances have been extremely strong, and that is Coty’s main product line. However, there is a concern that the market will turn over despite Coty’s management trying to explain that this is a generational shift in usage globally. In addition, ULTA has been losing market share to Sephora, so the entire U.S. beauty market is in a bit of a limbo, adding to uncertainty. Finally, U.S. data from analysts throughout the quarter largely looks only at mass makeup data. Where e.l.f. Beauty is growing massively, Coty is holding share, and everyone else is suffering. This data completely ignores the prestige market where Coty is larger and growing faster. None of these factors are actually impacting Coty, but the stock has been getting dragged down by overall sentiment.

Positioning and outlook

As we entered the third quarter, investors’ concerns about lingering inflation and the Fed’s path on interest rates had been calmed somewhat. Still, interest-rate expectations continue to be a large factor for investors. The biggest macroeconomic risk to the markets remains the lagged impact of interest rate increases and, by extension, the potential for an economic downturn. The Columbia Contrarian Core Fund’s portfolio is fairly balanced with regard to various economic scenarios, and our Contrarian Core team sees opportunities in the market, focusing on companies that can continue to grow earnings in a potentially tough economic environment.