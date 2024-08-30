aislan13/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Magnificent 7 may have been out of favor recently as an ongoing market rotation indicated by a report from Forbes.com, but the idea of generating income from the $15T market associated with these mega-cap stocks should always be appealing to a lot of investors. If you are interested in option income ETFs utilizing Covered Call strategies with substantial tech exposures, the YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs (NYSEARCA:YMAG) is one of the best choices. With the yield topping 36.39% with monthly payments and the best technology companies in the lineup, income investors want to put YMAG on top of their investment list.

YMAG ETF Highlight

YMAG is an ETF actively managed by YieldMax. It has a portfolio of the YieldMax individual Option Income ETFs with the "Magnificent 7" (Mag 7 in short within this article). So it does not directly deal with the options of the Mag 7 stocks. It is called "Fund of Funds" from its official website. The ETF is a very straightforward structure, as described below:

The portfolio will be reallocated on a monthly basis so that each of the seven YieldMax™ ETFs held in the Fund's portfolio is equally weighted.

Note the 7 companies officially listed:

Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA).

The following is the portfolio of holdings:

YMAG Portfolio - from Morningstar

YMAG is unique in that it is generating income from the Mag 7, which are the 7 largest companies in market capitalization with a total of about $15T.

The following is a summary of the key market properties and characteristics:

Market Cap: $115.21M.

Volume (last day):89,590.

Inception: January 29, 2024. It is a very new ETF.

Yield: 36.39%.

Expense Ratio: 1.28%. It is a high expense ratio considering the ETF does not trade options. Also, keep in mind that the individual constituents already have incurred similar expense ratios. I view it as one of the biggest issues of this active ETF.

Volatility (WK-52 HV): 24.5. It is a volatile income ETF.

Risk Score (Morningstar): 3. It is considered to be very "conservative".

YMAG Risk Score - from Morningstar.com

Profiting from price patterns

I think the CC strategy is used to create income for those who are not expecting stock prices to go "higher for longer" in the near term. One typical use case is when investors want to take some profit; the others may think the stock (underlying) is overvalued and exit the position, expecting a pull-back to happen so cheaper shares can be purchased. In either case, selling calls could achieve the targeted outcomes.

However, the CC strategy does have the following advantages:

Calculated incomes from the call option premium.

Flexibility in selecting different striking prices.

Closing the open options and rolling them over, to keep core holdings for the long term.

Notice that none of the above can be managed by YMAG ETF holders. They are listed here to indicate the inherited advantages of the strategy, which could be deployed by fund operations to achieve its financial goals.

I think that times like now are probably the best to get involved with YMAG for interested investors. Many investors may have concerns about the price performance of the ETF when comparing it with the underlying Mag 7 stocks or the Nasdaq 100 index. Indeed, during the full-blown bull market, YMAG will not be the best way to get the full benefits of the rally in terms of capital appreciation.

It is times like what we are in right now that will be a much better fit for YMAG's portfolio strategy. The following from investopedia.com is a good summary regarding Writing and Selling calls.

Covered calls can also serve as a means to generate income while waiting for the stock to appreciate or stabilize in stagnant or slightly bearish market conditions when stocks may not be experiencing significant price appreciation.

There are price patterns that will fit covered calls much better in terms of maintaining the underlying capital in the portfolio. Conditions such as sideways and "slightly bearish" are good examples. So when the Mag 7 stocks are viewed as "out of favor", they are typically in some of these matching price patterns. The income collected from YMAG could be viewed as a cash-out (profit-taking) mechanism, that is at a clip of 3% per month based on the current distribution rate.

The MAG 7 based portfolio is the best choice for lower risk

Notice Morningstar has given a very low Risk Score (3) to YMAG. I believe that this is because these companies are the best leaders in their industries. There is little reason to rely on second tier players. Investors may notice the AI dominance of the Mag 7 companies, whether in the AI chip market or generative AI. There are companies including Intel Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and International Business Machines Corp. that are playing catch-up and are summarized by the following headline.

'AI Laggards' Find Favor as Magnificent Seven Stocks Lose Luster

However, I don't think these second tier players are good choices for the technology growth exposures.

If we look at the history of technology growth, it is also the "winners take all" trend, and I believe the winners have almost always been correctly identified by the equity market. There are key reasons behind this argument.

These companies will have "second tier" teams in that they are not likely founder-led. They often hire people from the first tier companies.

These companies earned less money, which makes it very difficult to catch up successfully.

The technology cycle has been shortened. This leaves little room for (re)gaining profitability. The only exception might be the "accidental" innovations that could lead to disruptive market opportunities. However, the second tier companies tend to pass or miss those opportunities and give way to the existing businesses, which are more demanded by the "Wall Street" part of the market.

My market takeaway is that betting on the second tier players is a bet placed on much more speculative grounds due to the big gap in the fundamentals. The following comparison of the growth metrics is perhaps the best example I can find to demonstrate the key differences between these two groups. Note that Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is used to represent a portfolio with Mag 7 companies, and REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) has 15 constituents including Mag 7. I view the remaining 8 companies in FEPI's portfolio as the "second tier" in the equity market.

MAGS and FEPI Valuation Metrics - from marketchameleon.com

It can be seen that FEPI has more expensive valuation metrics (higher premiums) in all categories including P/E, P/S, etc. Keep in mind that FEPI is already weighted in the Mag 7. The exclusion of it will make the premiums much higher. So, we can argue that the market has awarded Mag 7 too much ($15T market) but in reality, the $15T market valuation looks more fair compared to the "remaining 8". In other words, the remaining 8 are too expensively valued.

I expect YMAG to outperform FEPI in the long run in total performance, assuming the comparable management operations of both ETFs. Both ETFs are new and more time is needed to validate their performances. I will just use the following to show the price drawdown in the recent "out of favor" market scenario:

YMAG Drawdown - from SA

Notice that both covered calls ETFs outperformed MAGS in total performance. The more concentrated YMAG (7 constituents) experienced the drawdown basically the same way as FEPI (with 15 equal-weight constituents).

Risks & Caveats

In general, the covered calls will limit the potential price upside gain because the shares will be called away if the call strike price is passed during the uptrend. On the downside, the premium itself (distribution of the ETF) should not be considered as protection against the price downward move, as far as the underlying is concerned. YMAG has also provided the following statement

the Fund is subject to all potential losses if the shares of the Underlying Securities decrease in value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund.

The ETF operations and efficacy need to be monitored. YMAG is a new ETF and there is not enough data that can be used to check or validate fund performance. Many investors choose to give it more time before making investment decisions.

YMAG is a portfolio of the YieldMax individual Option Income ETF with the Mag 7. So it does not directly deal with the options of the Mag 7. YMAG may not generate results similar to owning the underlying companies and selling calls directly. Keep in mind that individual constituent ETFs already have expenses accounted for. The fund of funds format seems to impose double-charged expenses; the impacts on the NAV and total return should be watched closely.

Closing Thoughts

For income investors, YMAG offers a great income investment to collect oversized distributions with monthly payments. Income sources from call options are reliable and recurrent. I believe the magnificent 7 companies (with a total market cap of $15T) are the best for capital investment thanks to their status as the dominant leaders in their corresponding industries. It is one of the best super yield income ETFs that investors should put on top of their shopping lists.