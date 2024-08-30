OFS Capital: Risk Of Dividend Cut Could Keep Hurting Price Performance

Max Zolotukhin/iStock via Getty Images

OFS Capital’s (NASDAQ:OFS) 17% dividend yield is one of highest in the business development industry. However, it appears challenging for the BDC to sustain its dividends because of multiple factors, including declining portfolio value, deteriorating earnings growth power, higher non-accruals and poor cash position. All these factors have also been negatively impacting its share price performance. Therefore, I initiate coverage of OFS Capital with a hold rating.

Challenging Fundamentals Dims Potential Returns

It's true that high-yield investing historically helped investors generate healthy returns. However, it's crucial to understand that dividend yields also increase significantly due to a steep share price selloff, which often means something is not right with a company. In the case of OFS Capital, a dividend yield of 17% also appears to be unsustainable. This is because its dividend yield increased due to a share price selloff instead of dividend growth. The company lost almost 30% of its share price year to date. Meanwhile, its dividend history doesn’t reflect any extraordinary regular dividend growth. It had also not paid any recent special or supplementary dividends.

I’m expecting a significant dividend cut in the coming quarters to bring the yield in-line with its historical average. Besides a high yield, the current dividend appears to be unsustainable because of lack of support from financial performance and deteriorating outlook. In the latest quarter, the company reported a net investment income of $0.26 per share, but a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share. This means that dividends are not covered by net investment income and the BDC has used its cash reserves or other resources to pay dividends.

Furthermore, its net investment income is likely to decline significantly in the coming quarters. For instance, Wall Street expects its net investment income to hover around $1.18 per share in 2024, down 21.6% from the past year and falling short of annual dividend payment of $1.36 per share. Moreover, with only around $5 million in cash, it might be challenging for the BDC to sustain its dividend at a current level for a longer time.

With a high leverage ratio of 1.62x, OFS appears to be in a challenging position to invest in growth opportunities. In fact, its portfolio value has been declining quarter over quarter due to a sluggish growth strategy and high non-accruals. As of the end of June quarter, its non-accruals were at 4.6% of the overall portfolio value, up significant from the industry average of slightly above 1%.

OFS Capital’s portfolio investments at fair value declined almost $100 million in the past four quarters to $398 million in the June quarter of 2024. Therefore, its net investment income and earnings also declined significantly in the June quarter of 2024 with forecasts suggesting a high double-digit percentage decline. During the June quarter, it invested only $5 million in new investments, compared to $7 million in the previous quarter.

In the earnings call, other than monetizing existing assets, the BDC has not presented any investment plan for boosting its investment income and net investment income in the coming quarters from what I can tell. Jeff Cerny, OFS Capital’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, highlighted that the BDC is likely to be highly selective in its underwriting policies and remain cautious about new originations, a defensive approach which, I believe, doesn't bode well for investment income growth.

The potential rate cuts are also likely to negatively impact its investment income and margins. As of the end of the June quarter, OFS Capital’s 92% of loan portfolio at fair value was at floating rates. CME data shows two rate cuts in 2024 and multiple cuts in the following year. Overall, a high risk of a dividend cut is looming for OFS Capital shareholders in my opinion.

Price Returns are Likely to be Limited

Although its current stock price appears cheap based on valuations and net asset value, the potential returns from OFS Capital’s share price could also be limited because of a lack of support from a financial outlook. Earnings, which have always been a key driver of share price upside, are likely to decline at a healthy pace. Moreover, the potential dividend cut could also negatively impact investor sentiment. The uncertainty about the portfolio growth strategy is also a pessimistic factor. Therefore, I believe cheap valuations alone don’t make a stock attractive unless it is accompanied by fundamental factors.

Quant Rating

I believe the Seeking Alpha quant rating vindicates my fundamental analysis. OFS Capital earned a hold rating with a quant score of 3.35 due to low grades on momentum, growth and profitability. The D quant grade on a growth factor suggest negative revenue and earnings trend. A profitability factor also declined from negative A to positive B in the past six months. I believe the profitability factor will decline further in the coming quarters because rate cuts and a declining portfolio value are likely to hit margins and profitability. A low grade on its momentum factor is attributed to the recent steep share price selloff.

Where to Look for a High Yield and Steady Price Appreciation?

There are a large number of listed business development companies with a potential to generate healthy risk-adjusted returns for investors. Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) is one of the best business development companies. The BDC generated 17% share price growth year to date while offering a double-digit dividend yield. Its dividends are completely safe, given a significant gap in earnings and cash payout. In the latest quarter, Barings generated net investment income of $0.40 per share, compared to a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share. The gap in earnings and dividends offers a room for an increase. Barings has also been investing in growth opportunities to back the growth factor. In the latest quarter, the BDC invested nearly $80 million in new and existing opportunities to increase its investment income and net investment income. Meanwhile, its non-accruals stood at an industry leading 0.3%.

Similarly, Bain Capital’s (BCSF) aggressive investment strategy and low non-accruals help it generate net investment income significantly higher than dividends. Its payout ratio based on net investment income of around 80% indicates a room for more dividend growth. Consequently, the BDC recently announced a special dividend of $0.03 per share. Its share price also rallied 12% year to date. There are many other players in the business development industry with solid fundamental outlook and healthy returns. Sixth Street (TSLX) and Monroe Capital (MRCC) are among these companies. Sixth Street generated a total return of 15.5% year to date while Monroe Capital’s shareholders achieved a total return of around 19%.

In Conclusion

OFS Capital’s dividend yield of 17% is not sustainable in my opinion given the second quarter performance. The BDC’s financial outlook also does not support its current dividend per share. Therefore, it might not be the right investment option at present. I believe investors interested in initiating a position may wait for a better entry point because multiple potential events, such as a risk of dividend and interest rate cut, are likely to create further volatility in its share price. Whereas, there are a number of other BDCs available in the market with a potential to generate high risk-adjusted returns.