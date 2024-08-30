Great Elm Group, Inc. (GEG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.96K Followers

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Yates - Managing Director
Jason Reese - Chief Executive Officer
Keri Davis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Great Elm Group's Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. The question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I'll now turn the conference over to Adam Yates, Managing Director. Adam, you may now begin.

Adam Yates

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Great Elm Group's fiscal fourth quarter 2024 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on Friday, August 30, 2024. If you would like to be added to our distribution list, you can e-mail geginvestorrelations@greatelmcap.com, or you can sign up for alerts directly on our website, www.greatelmgroup.com.

The slide presentation accompanying today's conference call and webcast can be found on our website under Events and Presentations. A link to the webcast is also available on our website as well as in the press release that was disseminated to announce the quarterly results.

Today's conference call includes forward-looking statements, and we ask that you refer to Great Elm Group's filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements.

Great Elm Group does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law. In addition, during today's call, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable financial measures are included in our earnings release. To obtain copies of our SEC filings, please visit Great Elm Group's website under Financial Information and select SEC filings.

On

Recommended For You

About GEG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GEG

Trending Analysis

Trending News