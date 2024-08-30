Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

My previous article, “Gilead Sciences: Seriously Undervalued At Peak Pessimism,” caused quite a stir in the comments, particularly from those Seeking Alpha readers who remain pessimistic about Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GILD) business prospects.

However, that hasn't stopped the company's stock price from rising more than 23% in less than three months. In this article, I'll present an analysis of the sales of its HIV and oncology franchises, the successes and failures in the development of its rich portfolio of next-generation experimental medicines, and the impact of the FDA's recent approval of Livdelzi (seladelpar) on the company's financial position. These factors make me believe Gilead Sciences remains an attractive stock for long-term investors.

Gilead Sciences' financial results for the second quarter and 2024 outlook

The California-based company posted revenue of $6.95 billion in the second quarter of 2024, up 5.3% year-over-year and beating the consensus estimate by $210 million.

On the other hand, earnings per share [EPS] amounted to $2.01 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increasing by 50% year-on-year and beating analysts' expectations by 41 cents.

If you look at the growth rate of this financial metric up to 2030, it will pleasantly surprise you, especially those who remain pessimistic about the development of Gilead Sciences' business.

So, its EPS is expected to grow from $6.72 in 2023 to $9.13 by 2030, thanks to increased sales of key medications due to the expansion of their indications for use and their competitive advantages relative to current standards of care.

There are additional factors that will contribute to Gilead's revenue growth and improved operating income margin in the long term. These include regulatory approvals of next-generation product candidates in late-stage clinical development, including anitocabtagene autoleucel, edecesertib, tilpisertib fosmecarbil. In addition, there is an expected decrease in the company's M&A activity after the completion of the acquisitions of CymaBay [$4.3 billion], Immunomedics [$21 billion], Forty Seven [$4.9 billion], MiroBio [$405 million], and MYR GmbH [€1.45 billion] between 2020 and 2024.

Ultimately, its non-GAAP P/E ratio will decrease from 11.9x to 8.61x in 2030, thereby signaling to investors and traders that Gilead Sciences is trading discounted to many of its competitors, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Merck (MRK).

Let's continue.

As I've told Seeking Alpha readers before, the figures that reflect changes in Gilead Sciences' revenue and net income are undoubtedly important. However, I believe the primary focus should be on identifying key factors and assessing the impact of each on the development of its business recently and over the long term.

Biktarvy is the company's flagship medicine, consisting of three active ingredients, the mechanism of action of each of which is noted in the table below. It has, in a relatively short period, become one of the most commonly used antiretroviral regimens for the treatment of people with HIV, which in turn affects about 39.9 million people worldwide.

Source: table was made by Author based on Gilead Sciences press releases

Its sales were $3.23 billion in the second quarter of 2024, up 8.5% year-over-year and 9.7% quarter-over-quarter.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Before I discuss the reasons for the growth in demand for it, as well as my expectations for the development of Gilead's HIV franchise in the long term, I want to answer a question that readers may have.

Why is Biktarvy a key medication for the company's financial position?

The short answer to this question is that its sales accounted for 46.5% of Gilead's total revenue.

What are the reasons for Biktarvy's commercial success?

Several factors drove its sales growth. These include increased demand in North America and Europe, patients switching from the company's other medications, including Descovy and Genvoya, and the fact that the FDA approved an update to its label in late April 2024. That update includes promising clinical data supporting Biktarvy's efficacy in treating pregnant women with HIV-1.

Should investors expect label expansions for Biktarvy in 2024?

The answer is no. But that shouldn't discourage investors because Gilead Sciences has promising product candidates in its HIV franchise, most notably Sunlenca (lenacapavir). It is a medicine that was approved by the FDA in 2022 to treat HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced people with multidrug-resistant HIV.

First, it represents the first and currently only twice-yearly treatment option. For example, one of Gilead's key competitors, Pfizer/GSK/Shionogi's Cabenuva (PFE) (GSK), is administered once every two months.

As a result, Sunlenca offers less frequent administration of the drug, which represents a substantial competitive advantage in the HIV treatment market.

In addition, on June 20, 2024, the company released data from the Phase 3 PURPOSE 1 study, which compared the efficacy of lenacapavir with Descovy and Truvada. So, no HIV infection was observed in the group of patients taking lenacapavir. In other words, it demonstrated 100% efficacy in HIV prevention in cisgender women, which was a pleasant shock not only for me but also for Wall Street and the medical community as a whole.

Given Sunlenca's favorable safety profile, its mechanism of action, and the clinical data already demonstrated, I believe it will succeed in other studies, ultimately leading to its label expansion.

Source: table was made by Author based on Gilead Sciences' pipeline and ClinicalTrials.gov

Another factor that Seeking Alpha readers should also note is that Sunlenca's patents do not expire until 2037, which is at least 4 years later than Biktarvy, the drug I discussed earlier in the article. As a result, this reinforces my belief that Gilead will continue to be the leader in the HIV medicines market.

Source: graph was made by Author based on Gilead Sciences' 10-K

After discussing the progress in Sunlenca and Biktarvy's development, logical questions arise.

What other Gilead Sciences medications have contributed to beating the analyst consensus estimate, and which will continue to make a considerable contribution to improving its margins and revenue growth in the long term?

In addition to Sunlenca and Biktarvy, which I discussed earlier in the article, I believe that Trodelvy, Vemlidy, Yescarta, Sofosbuvir / Velpatasvir, and Tecartus will continue to have a significant impact on improving Gilead's financial position in the long term.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Dear Seeking Alpha readers, let’s continue our journey by discussing Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy). It is the first TROP2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate [ADC] approved by the FDA, EMA, and other regulatory agencies for the treatment of people with certain types of breast cancer and urothelial cancer, as highlighted in the table below. I have also described Trodelvy’s mechanism of action in simple terms, which allows some of you to better understand how it works.

As I said in “Amgen: Growth Is Still A Better Choice,” understanding the mechanism of action of a drug helps me further evaluate how effective it will be, the likelihood of life-threatening side effects, and the potential for label expansion. Eventually, these factors play a key role in the growth rate of its sales, which the pharmaceutical company spent hundreds of millions of dollars on developing.

Source: table was made by Author based on Gilead Sciences press releases

Trodelvy sales continue to show steady positive momentum since its launch, reaching $264 million in Q2 2024. This is an increase of 23.1% compared to Q2 2023 and 101.3% compared to Q2 2022, driven by strong demand for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and an expanding bladder cancer therapeutics market.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Gilead is also pursuing an aggressive late-stage clinical development program for Trodelvy. It is evaluating its efficacy both as a monotherapy and in combination with other medicines, including Merck’s pembrolizumab [PD-1 inhibitor] for the treatment of people with breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, urothelial carcinoma, and solid tumors.

In my estimation, even if one of the pivotal clinical trials noted in the table below meets its primary and secondary endpoints, this will lead to a significant acceleration in its sales growth over the next 1.5 years.

Source: table was made by Author based on Gilead Sciences' pipeline

Before discussing the risks, I want to note Gilead's progress in commercializing two other medications in its oncology portfolio. The first is Tecartus, an anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy approved to treat certain patients with mantle cell lymphoma [MCL], as well as acute lymphoblastic leukemia [ALL], which will affect about 6,550 Americans in 2024.

The second is Yescarta, which, like Tecartus, is an anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy, but it has been approved by the U.S. federal regulatory agency for a much broader range of indications.

Combined sales of the two medicines were $521 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. This was up 11.3% year-on-year, driven primarily by increased demand for Tecartus in Europe and a shorter manufacturing time for Yescarta, which could ultimately improve the survival chances of patients with large B-cell lymphoma.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

Risks

I would like to note the following risks that may negatively impact Gilead Sciences' investment attractiveness in the medium and long term.

Source: table was made by Author

Takeaway

On August 8, Gilead Sciences reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024, which beat Wall Street analysts' expectations by a wide margin, thanks to robust demand for its HIV franchise and its strengthening position in the global oncology medicines market.

The company also raised its 2024 non-GAAP EPS guidance from $3.45-$3.85 to $3.6-$3.9.

Source: Gilead Sciences

The California-based company's high dividend yield of 3.9%, improving operating income margin year over year, and its rich portfolio of product candidates are significant factors to consider. Many of these have the potential to become “gold standards” in the treatment of liver disease, breast cancer, and chronic inflammatory diseases. Thus, I continue to cover Gilead Sciences with a “Buy” rating.

