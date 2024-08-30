Oil & Gas Producer ETFs: Refine Your Exposure

Aug. 30, 2024 2:09 PM ETXOP, XOM, IEO, VLO, MPC, USO, UCO, SCO, BNO, CRAK, DBO, USL, IEZ, PXE, PXJ, NDP, GUSH, DRIP, OILK, XES, OILT, PSK, CVI, DK, PBF, DINO, PARR
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
4K Followers

Summary

  • Refiners make money on the difference between the price of their products and their cost of crude, less their operating expenses.
  • A key focus in the energy sector lately has been the long-term benefits for natural gas demand from power-hungry data centers related to artificial intelligence.
  • Investors looking for purer exposure to oil and gas producers may consider the Texas Capital Texas Oil Index ETF.

Petrochemical plant at twilight

Bim

Originally published on August 19, 2024

Energy investors have a wide range of ETFs at their disposal, whether looking for broad energy exposure or certain subsectors. However, not all subsector ETFs are the same, especially when looking at those focused on oil

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
4K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XOP--
SPDR® S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
XOM--
Exxon Mobil Corporation
IEO--
iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
VLO--
Valero Energy Corporation
MPC--
Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News