Stocks Plunge Then Recover In August, Eyes On Fed Rate Cuts

Stocks finished August with a whimper, trading largely sideways over the final week of the month. But the period came in like a lion and out like a lamb, with a plunge in volatility following a spike in fear around the August 5 flash crash associated with an unwind in the Japanese yen carry trade.

While that was a dramatic few days, the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX) never closed in correction territory off its July 16 all-time high. Shares of US large caps snapped back, though the SPX fell shy of notching a new all-time peak in August. Still, it was a fourth-straight winning month, with the index climbing 2% on a total return basis. The Nasdaq 100 Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) underperformed, finishing close to unchanged for the month, while the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) gave back 2% following its strong July performance.

Overseas, the Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US ETF (VEU) outperformed domestic stocks amid a weaker US Dollar Index (DXY), returning 2%. A stronger euro currency coincided with all-time highs in some European bourses, including Germany’s Xetra DAX. In the bond market, the Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) registered its fourth consecutive monthly climb – the best run in three years – delivering a 7% total return since the end of April, the best four-month return in the ETF’s history (2003).

Commodities were also close to the flat line, falling 2%. Gold (XAUUSD:CUR) soared to all-time highs above $2500 per ounce in the spot market as oil (CL1:COM) wavered as September neared. Bitcoin struggled, (BTC-USD) falling below $60,000.

August Returns: S&P 500 Posts a Modest Gain, Small Caps Struggle

Digging into the sectors, there was a defensive theme across the best-performing niches of the S&P 500. The Consumer Staples ETF (XLP) gained the most ground, hitting all-time highs during August. There were notable advances in Real Estate (XLRE), Health Care (XLV), and Utilities (XLU) too. Those three sectors have largely underperformed during this multi-year period of mega-cap tech dominance.

Cyclicals also showed their merit. Financials (XLF), Industrials (XLI), and Materials (XLB) were in the black for August. Bringing up the rear was Energy (XLE), care of weakness in WTI, and the growth sectors of Technology (XLK) and Discretionary (XLY), though the former was virtually unchanged.

August S&P 500 Sector Performances: Defensive Sector Rally

The labor market continues to be in focus. In July, the US added just 114,000 positions, far below the +175,000-consensus forecast. The stunner was a rise in the unemployment rate to 4.3%, also above what economists were expecting, triggering the Sahm Rule.

The start of the second half from the labor situation’s perspective continued a softening trend. All eyes are now on what the August payrolls report holds – we'll find out on Friday, September 6. The current consensus calls for a 163,000 jobs-market increase with the unemployment rate dipping to 4.2%, though prediction markets point to a potentially higher jobless rate.

The US Labor Market Softened Further In July

Prediction Markets Expect a 4.4% August Unemployment Rate

Another hallmark of August was the downright stout July Retail Sales report. According to the US Census Bureau’s update, American consumers were out and about with their wallets.

Strong non-store retail spending and apparently a healthy beginning to the back-to-school shopping season resulted in higher-than-expected consumption. Spending was strong enough to warrant upward revisions to PCE and Q3 GDP expectations.

Retail Sales Jumped in July — Best M/M Gain Since January 2023

And the good news is that, well, good news is good news again. Just a few months ago, a firm Retail Sales report would have undoubtedly resulted in a stock and bond market selloff. This time around, it resulted in strong equity-market gains. Buttressed by easing Initial Jobless Claims data and respectable PMI figures earlier in August, fears of an imminent recession were once again cast aside in the weeks after the July jobs report.

As consumers keep spending and with moderating inflation trends, Fed Chair Powell stepped to the podium in Jackson Hole on Friday last week. His missive was much more upbeat than that of the previous two years, relaying to investors that “the time has come” for interest rate cuts. The Treasury's rallied, and there are now more than four quarter-point cuts priced into 2024. Looking out 12 months, the Fed Funds futures market discounts precisely 200 basis points of easing.

A Rate-Cutting Cycle Likely to Begin in September

Amid moving and shaking in the fixed income space, the yield spread between the 2-year and 10-year has compressed to just five basis points. It nearly dis-inverted in the final few days of August, after briefly doing so during the market turmoil on the morning of August 5.

Some pundits have suggested that the dis-inversion process is what often spells trouble for stocks, but it has not posed a major issue this time around thus far.

2-year/10-year Treasury Yield Spread Narrows

As it stands, real GDP growth is seen in the 2% to 3% range for Q3, following an upwardly revised 3.0% second-quarter expansion pace. The US economy keeps defying many economists’ calls for a slowdown, including those on the Federal Open Market Committee.

Hinted at earlier, household spending has been the primary driver of a more bullish economic backdrop even as the unemployment rate rises. Positive inflation-adjusted wage gains are a powerful force, outweighing downbeat consumers' assessments of current economic conditions.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow: Pacing for 2.5% Growth in Q3

And we cannot omit what was a strong Q2 earnings season. The S&P 500 reported EPS growth of nearly 11% — the best since the fourth quarter of 2021.

Bottom-up estimates, according to FactSet, now call for $242 of S&P 500 EPS this year, with a big jump to $279 in 2025. Expectations for Q3 should be tempered, though, as the prior-year comp is a tough one, but the Q4 earnings period is currently forecast to post a big 15.5% year-on-year profit increase.

Big S&P 500 Earnings Growth Expected

What’s not so encouraging is the seasonal view. September is notoriously the worst month of the year, on average, since 2014. The typical change is –2.6%, and the last four Septembers have seen sizable declines before year-end rallies. I have pointed to this risk in many of my recent single-stock and ETF articles.

We also have the general election on tap, less than 70 days away. Typically in election years, we see volatility spikes in the preceding two months of when voters head to the ballot box, but then the final handful of weeks of the year has been undeniably bullish.

S&P 500 Seasonal Trends Favor the Bears

The Bottom Line

August featured an early bout of intense volatility and fear across global markets. Conditions calmed down thanks to solid economic data and impressive corporate earnings. The consumer keeps on spending despite a rising unemployment rate, just as inflation continues to retreat toward the Fed’s 2% target. With rate cuts imminent, stocks enter the sometimes-scary month of September close to all-time highs.