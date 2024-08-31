Spotlight On Jobs Report, U.S. Auto Sales, Dollar Store Drama, And Citi TMT Conference

Wall Street Week Ahead profile picture
Wall Street Week Ahead
85.9K Followers

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports and conference presentations.

The economic calendar in the U.S. for the holiday-shortened week is headlined by the August Jobs report, which is forecast to show more strength than what was seen in July, but not dramatic enough to knock the Federal Reserve off course for interest rate cuts at the September and November meetings. Even though investors continue to bid up equities on the view that coming rate cuts from the Federal Reserve will be some sort of panacea for the economy, Seeking Alpha Investing Group Leader Bret Jensen had a recent breakdown of why investors should be wary. In the energy market, key OPEC+ nations may finalize a decision next week on whether to revive oil production in Q4. Oil futures have been volatile as traders have weighed potential supply disruptions in the Middle East, particularly from Libya and Iraq. The corporate calendar includes trips into the earnings confessional by Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) (recent analyst breakdowns), Broadcom (AVGO) (preview), and DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) (analysis). Dollar Tree (DLTR) will also report earnings with tensions high in the discounter sector after Dollar General's 30% post-earnings swoon. Corporate events of note in the week ahead, include an Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) event to discuss the tech company's Lunar Lake chips, the Roblox (RBLX) developers conference, and the highly anticipated Citi Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, September 3 - Zscaler (ZS), GitLab (GTLB), and PagerDuty (PD). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, September 4 - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Dollar Tree (DLTR

This article was written by

Wall Street Week Ahead profile picture
Wall Street Week Ahead
85.9K Followers
Our news team's weekend preview of upcoming IPOs, earnings reports, conference presentations, investor days, IPO lockup expirations, FDA decisions, Barron's mentions, and other key events that could impact stocks.

Recommended For You

About ZS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
VZIO
--
ZS
--
VICI
--
LGCL
--
PMAX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News