Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

India has been on fire when it comes to emerging market investing, and there’s a strong long-term case to be made for investing in the country’s equity markets. Generally speaking, if you want the most sensitivity to a country’s domestic economic activity, you want to tilt towards small-cap companies which are more sensitive to local growth dynamics. If you want to make a bet on small-caps within India, then you may want to consider the iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN). This fund seeks to track the MSCI India Small-Cap Index, and with nearly a billion in assets, it’s gotten some solid traction and interest. For good reason.

A Look At The Holdings

SMIN gives investors a chance to invest in 499 small public companies in India. When we look at the top positions (non-money market), we find that it’s fairly well spread out and diversified with various types of companies. No position makes up more than 1.31% of the fund overall. A big plus.

ishares.com

What do these companies do? Dixon Technologies makes electronics. Voltas Ltd makes home appliances and offers engineering services. Coforge Ltd provides IT services. Federal Bank Ltd is a big commercial bank in India. And Embassy Office Parks REIT Units was the first Real Estate Investment Trust to go public in India. A nice mix here.

Sector Composition

From a sector perspective, the Industrials sector makes up the fund's biggest chunk at 23.68%. Financials come in second at 16.16%, while Consumer Discretionary takes third place with 14.59% This mix of sectors shows how varied India's small-cap market and economy are. I like the heavy Industrials exposure here, given how much infrastructure India is likely to build out across the country for decades to come. I suspect this will be a big growth driver.

ishares.com

Peer Comparison

When it comes to portfolio makeup, SMIN provides focused coverage of the small-cap part of the Indian stock market. This approach sets it apart from wider India ETFs such as iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA), which investors can use together with SMIN to get more complete exposure to the Indian market. When we compare SMIN to INDA (basically small versus large), we find that, unlike what we see in developed markets like the US, small-caps have actually outperformed in India. This is another big plus in my view given the price ratio’s continued trend higher.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

SMIN's strong past performance compared to other funds in its category stands out as a big plus. It’s done so being very well diversified overall, with numerous holdings, a strong sector makeup overall, and low weightings which remove the concentration risk of a select number of stocks often seen in large-cap averages. The growth potential remains quite compelling, especially as India’s consumers grow wealthier and spend more as quality of life improvements continue to accelerate.

On the negative side, SMIN's expense ratio of 0.79% exceeds that of some rival funds. Investors should balance this expense against the fund's results and distinct market exposure. Other things to consider here are that the small-cap makeup of SMIN's investments might result in lower liquidity than larger-cap India ETFs, resulting in bigger bid-ask spreads. I’m not overly worried about that, but if you’re big on tight liquidity, it’s worth keeping in the back of your mind. And please keep in mind that this fund is unhedged to currency movement. This means the conversion to your home currency could result in unexpected volatility and performance differentials which have nothing to do with the core investment thesis around small-cap India stocks.

Conclusion

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF gives investors a fresh way to get in on the growth of India's small-cap market. It has done better than the average of other India large-cap funds over different time frames, showing it can bring in good returns. The fund zeros in on companies that bigger India ETFs might miss, making it helpful for under-covered and underappreciated equity exposure in the country.

I actually very much like iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF. It's certainly worth considering if you want exposure to India and prefer to stay away from the well covered and well invested in large-cap companies which often dominate investment portfolios.