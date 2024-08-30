Does The Election Have Potential Energy Implications?

Aug. 30, 2024 2:10 PM ETDBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO, UNG, UNL, BOIL, LNGG
VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
4K Followers

Summary

  • The election may be more meaningful for clean energy companies than oil and gas names given a focus on the Inflation Reduction Act.
  • While acknowledging that executive orders can generate headlines and concerns, the overall impact of elections on oil and gas tends to be limited.
  • Even when energy gets caught in political crosshairs, there is likely to be a big difference between campaign commentary and what ultimately materializes.

Electricity pilon

D-Keine

Originally published on July 9, 2024

With one presidential debate already in the books, it is timely to discuss the potential impact of the election on the energy sector. Admittedly, the election may be more meaningful for clean energy

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
4K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBE--
Invesco DB Energy Fund ETF
JJETF--
iPath® Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
USO--
United States Oil Fund, LP ETF
DBO--
Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF
USL--
United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News