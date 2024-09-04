3 Great Economic Facts Investors Should Cheer

Sep. 04, 2024 7:00 AM ETNVDA, NVDA:CA1 Comment
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Elevated volatility, driven by clickbait scaremongering headlines about an impending recession and stock market crashes, has many investors at risk of painful mistakes.
  • Recent volatility is normal, and strong earnings growth from large companies, particularly tech companies, means we're not likely to be in a tech bubble 2.0.
  • The economic data now indicate that growth (2%) will slow to 1.4% before accelerating again, marking the first soft landing from 5+% inflation in history.
  • The economic data has been accelerating for two weeks, and it's possible strong consumer spending could give us the first “no landing” high inflation success in Fed history.
  • The cash-adjusted PEG of the S&P indicates that the market might be as much as 13% undervalued if current growth estimates persist. Up to a 25% total return from US stocks could be justified in the next year if current growth estimates persist and corporate profits continue growing 2X as fast as their 22-year average.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

100 new US dollar bills on black background

alfexe

It's been an exciting summer.

A year of very low volatility suddenly gave way to the 3rd highest volatility ever recorded as a growth scare briefly gripped Wall Street.

But retail investors, seeming to have learned

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 14 model portfolios.

  • My real money $2.5 million family portfolio. 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my family portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
112.98K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
NVDA:CA--
NVIDIA Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News