3 Great Economic Facts Investors Should Cheer

alfexe

It's been an exciting summer.

Statista

A year of very low volatility suddenly gave way to the 3rd highest volatility ever recorded as a growth scare briefly gripped Wall Street.

Daily Chartbook

But retail investors, seeming to have learned the right lessons from previous corrections, bought the dip in a big way.

Charlie Bilello

But then NVIDIA (NVDA), the “Magnificent one” of 2024, announced earnings that were better than expected and fell 6%.

Seeking Alpha

With NVDA 6.5% of the S&P, and unquestionably the leader of big tech recently, the champion of the grand AI future that big tech is investing over $200 billion into this year alone (and 30% to 40% more next year), should investors be worried?

I won't do a full NVDA update today, but here is a 30-second update.

60-Second Update: Nvidia Sell-Off Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

2029 Consensus Total Return Potential: 275% = 28% CAGR

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Currently, the consensus return potential is +274% through the end of 2029, which is 100% justified by fundamentals. That's 28% annualized returns for five years.

The upside potential on fundamentals is +150% EPS growth this year, +100% next year, and 25% in 2026, 2027, and 2028 (per TSMC and Management guidance).

In other words, given the best available data, 3X to 5X by the end of 2029 is likely.

3X if we see multiple contractions (conservative case)

4X if we don't see multiple contractions (consensus base-case).

What about waning demand from the hyperscalers that drive 45% of sales?

Statista

This year, NVDA's five largest customers are increasing AI capex by 43%, and next year's estimates are for 25% (UBS) to 40% (Bloomberg) capex spending.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

There is no evidence that NVDA won't be supply constrained all next year, as Taiwan Semi aka TSMC (TSM) predicted it would be (TSMC is increasing capacity by 150% in 2024 and 100% in 2025).

Max EPS Growth Potential (100% Supply Constrained, TSMC and NVDA growth guidance):

2024: 150% vs. 121% consensus

2025: 100% vs. 46% consensus

2026: 25% vs. 17% consensus

2027: 25% vs. 14% consensus

2028: 25% vs. 19% consensus

2023 to 2028 growth: 877% potential vs. 412% consensus

While NVDA could badly miss earnings in a recession, or if AI is not as revolutionary as currently expected, it could also significantly beat earnings expectations.

What is NVDA's best-case scenario if it achieves the maximum growth potential outlined recently by TSMC and NVDA management?

$935.35 year-end fair value by the end of 2029.

695% Best-Case Scenario 2029 Fundamentals Justified Total Return

47.5% annual return potential (the best case).

3 Great Economic Facts Investors Should Cheer That Justify This Rally

So, NVDA's selloff is not justified by fundamentals. Big tech is very bullish on the future of AI and plans to spend like there's no tomorrow on growth.

Daily Chartbook

The rally started very concentrated in tech.

Daily Chartbook

Tech has been underperforming as money rotates out of red-hot tech and into value ahead of a major growth recovery in value earnings.

Growth To Value Rotation: 2 Months and Counting.

Daily Shot

However, the largest companies are still delivering the best earnings growth.

Daily Shot

Thanks to big tech, large-cap earnings have grown enormously, while midcaps and small caps (40% of which are not profitable) have stagnated.

Fundamentals justified the outperformance.

Daily Shot

Big tech (info tech + communication (GOOG, META) + consumer discretionary (AMZN, TSLA)) is expected to deliver 11% EPS growth out of the 15% EPS growth next year.

73% of next year's earnings growth is from big tech.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

Fundstrat's Tom Lee expects big tech to continue generating 70% to 80% of corporate profits through 2047 due to the global labor shortage.

Eighty million worker shortage right now.

$3.5 trillion per year in automation/robotics spending by 2047.

In other words, the companies solving the most significant problems will generate the most earnings growth, and justifiably, big tech, if it grows as expected, will eventually be 75% of the S&P.

In 1900, 80% of the US stock market cap was railroads.

Daily Chartbook

Buybacks are ramping up, with around $66 billion expected over the next two weeks.

Joshua Brown's “Relentless Bid for Stocks”: Buybacks & 401K Contributions

Daily Chartbook

Each month, 401K contributions buy $8.3 billion worth of the ten largest companies in the S&P.

$100 billion per year in automated buying.

$924 billion in 2024 stock buybacks, according to Goldman Sachs.

$1.024 trillion in automated buying in 2024 (valuations insensitive)

Bottom Line: A Much Healthier & Sustainable Bull Market Than Most People Imagine.

But what about the rest of the market? The economy? The yield curve and Sahm rule, which have never been wrong before, are screaming “recession!”

So, let's look at three facts that investors should cheer about. These facts indicate that stocks are not headed for a significant correction or bear market soon.

Great Economic Fact 1: Immaculate Disinflation Continues

FactSet

Core PCE is the Fed's official inflation metric, which targets 1.5% to 2.5% long-term.

That corresponds with a CPI of 2% to 3%.

CPI and PCE are different because PCE incorporates consumers switching to lower-priced alternatives, while CPI always uses the same basket.

Economists expected 2.7% YoY (year over year) core PCE, and we got 2.6%, slightly better than expected.

More importantly, MoM (month over month) came in at 0.16%, which is 1.9% annualized.

In other words, real-time core PCE inflation is 1.9%.

Core inflation is back to the Fed's target, thus permitting the Fed to cut steadily to a neutral rate.

Cleveland Fed Real-Time Inflation Nowcast

Cleveland Fed

The Cleveland Fed's real-time inflation model expected 2.6% this month (same as economist consensus) and 2.8% next month (end of September).

Truflation

Truflation uses 10 million daily updated prices across the economy to estimate real-time inflation.

Since 2012, it has been 97% correlated to CPI because it tracks CPI and represents a real-time Nowcast for the Fed Fund rate to maintain 2% Core PCE inflation.

2.5% truflation = 2% core PCE.

Fed thinks 2.5% is a “neutral rate.”

1.5% truflation = 1% core PCE (real-time), and Fed can cut 1% below neutral.

To 1.5%.

YCharts

In other words, the real-time inflation data indicates the Fed is much too restrictive and has a clear runway to rapid and steady rate cuts in 2025.

CME Group

The bond market is currently pricing at a 100% probability of a cut in September, with a 70% lean towards 0.25%.

Economic data justifies 0.25%.

The Fed is now 100% likely (according to the bond market) to cut every meeting for the rest of the year.

CME Group

The bond market expects the Fed to reach its neutral long-term rate of 3.25% by June 2025 and then hold.

Charlie Bilello

The bond market is currently pricing a 95% chance of 1% hikes this year.

Great Economic Fact 2: Economic Growth Remains Strong And Stable

GDP growth for Q2 was revised higher from 2.8% initially to 3%.

Daily Shot

The entire upward revision was courtesy of stronger-than-expected consumer spending, which drives 65% of the economy.

Daily Shot

For context, the Fed Congressional Budget Office and economist consensus expect 1.8% long-term GDP growth.

GDP growth is always inflation-adjusted.

Yet, for the last year, consumer spending alone has been driving around 2% of GDP growth.

Daily Shot

Housing has been in a recession for two years now, and so have inventories, as companies pulled back on new orders as consumers shifted to spending on services.

In Q2, inventories recovered, and strong consumer spending helped drive 3% GDP growth. As the Fed cuts rates, Home Equity Lines of Credit will cost less.

$17 trillion in home equity at the end of Q1 2024.

Consumer spending is $18.9 trillion per year.

In other words, home equity represents almost one year of consumer spending. As rates fall, that could support continued consumer spending.

As the housing market recovers.

And inventory rebuilding could potentially add to economic acceleration.

Bloomberg

Currently, the consensus of economic real-time growth models is 2% GDP growth for Q3. That's down 1% from Q2, but still better than the long-term trend.

Daily Shot

Weekly jobless claims have risen but are still very low, signaling no significant layoffs.

Daily Shot

With a labor force of 165 million, 1.8 million people are unemployed, and around 230,000 people file for unemployment weekly.

In any given month, 4 million Americans quit/are fired.

25% annual job turnover.

The job numbers are net job gains.

Weekly Real-Time Recession Watch

Here are the ten real-time indicators we now have to track the economy.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow New York Fed GDPNowcast St. Louis Fed GDPNowcast NY Fed's Weekly Economic Index Baseline and Rate of Change Economic Grid Silver Bulletin Economic Index St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index Kansas City Fed Financial Stress Index Chicago Fed National Financial Condition Index NDD's weekly real-time indicator report.

These ten models cover over 150 non-overlapping weekly updated metrics that cover every part of the US economy.

While I can't time the economy, these ten real-time indicators can show us how the economic growth rate is changing.

Barring another Pandemic shock, these indicators will ensure we are never surprised by a recession but see it coming months in advance.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow: 2.0%

Atlanta Fed

New York Fed GDPNowcast: 1.9%

NY Fed

St. Louis Fed GDPNowcast: 1.7%

St. Louis Fed

St. Louis Fed's Weekly Economic Index

The WEI index real economic activity using timely and relevant high-frequency data. It represents the common component of ten different daily and weekly series covering consumer behavior, the labor market, and production. The WEI is scaled to the four-quarter GDP growth rate; for example, if the WEI reads -2 percent and the current level of the WEI persists for an entire quarter, one would expect, on average, GDP that quarter to be 2 percent lower than a year previously. The WEI is a composite of 10 weekly economic indicators: Redbook same-store sales

Rasmussen Consumer Index

new claims for unemployment insurance

continued claims for unemployment insurance

adjusted income/employment tax withholdings (from Booth Financial Consulting)

railroad traffic originated (from the Association of American Railroads), the American Staffing Association Staffing Index

steel production

wholesale sales of gasoline diesel, and jet fuel

weekly average US electricity load (with remaining data supplied by Haver Analytics).

All series are represented as year-over-year percentage changes. These series are combined into a single index of weekly economic activity." St Louis Fed.

St Louis Fed

When the WEI reads 2.27%, it indicates that if the economic conditions captured by the index persist for an entire quarter, the GDP growth rate for that quarter would be expected to be 2.27% higher than the same quarter in the previous year.

Daily Shot

GDP growth in Q3 of 2023 was 3.4%, and the St. Louis Fed thinks that if current economic conditions hold, we might hit 5.6% within a year.

Can that be true? Can the economy stabilize from 5.25% of rate hikes and accelerate even more? Let's check the BaR economic grid to confirm this data.

Baseline and Rate of Change Economic Grid (BaR Grid)

David Rice

David Rice tracks 19 economic and nine leading indicators and plots them on a grid, showing how far each point is above or below the 30-year baseline (average).

He also plots how fast they are changing from month to month.

This single graph gives us an eagle's-eye view of the US economy.

David Rice

The orange weighted mean of coordinates, or WMOC, is today's economy.

Slightly above historical growth rates.

But growth is decelerating.

The green leading indicators are slightly below the historical trend but are accelerating and indicate improving economic conditions.

That's also what the St. Louis and NY Fed are seeing.

David Rice

The housing market continues to weaken.

David Rice David Rice

Peak growth (6.9% GDP) occurred in Q4 of 2021, and the fastest rate of economic acceleration occurred in Q3 of 2020 (17% improvement MoM).

Based on this, we can calibrate the following model.

Each 1% above or below baseline is 23.2 basis points of growth.

1.6% below baseline (leading indicators) = -0.38% peak slowdown.

1.8% trend growth -0.4% slowdown = 1.4% minimum growth rate (1.3% last week, 1.0% two weeks ago)

This data points to a soft landing.

With Accelerating Economic Data.

The BaR grid is confirming what the NY and St. Louis Fed are showing: the economy may have bottomed and is starting to accelerate.

If the economy doesn't dip below 1.8% trend growth, it will be a “No landing” scenario. In all of Fed history, the Fed has never been able to slow growth to normal levels, with inflation above 5%.

Soft landings have happened twice; a no-landing inflation beat is unprecedented.

Yet, the data is pointing to that as a distinct possibility.

Silver Bulletin Economic Index

As part of his political forecast, Nate Silver is tracking six historical economic indicators that have affected people's perceptions of the economy.

Nate Silver

The numbers represent standard deviations compared to a rolling two-year average.

Charlie Bilello

The economy has been robust in the past two years; in fact, it's the best economic growth since 1960. The economy is slightly better than the 2-year average and is expected to improve modestly more by election day.

We'll likely get a second rate cut (and possibly an end to QT) at the Fed meeting on November 8th.

With a 3rd (and possibly 4th) cut at year-end, we could begin 2025 with positive economic momentum.

St. Louis/Kansas City/Chicago Fed Financial Stress Index

Zero is calibrated to average financial stress since the inception of each index.

YCharts

Negative numbers indicate below-average financial stress.

YCharts

Recently, most financial stress indicators have been falling, meaning there has been steadily lower financial stress.

Since 1971, there has never been a recession, with all indexes and subindexes negative.

Ignore These Click Bait Headlines

Google

Anyone telling you a significant recession or market crash is coming is usually lying, ignorant of the actual economic data, or trying to sell you something.

Often, it's all three.

NDD's weekly real-time indicator report.

Summary

"The fundamentals-based consumer nowcast indicates that real consumer earnings have increased significantly since June 2022, reducing the likelihood of an imminent recession.

Refinancing options show signs of life, and record-high asset prices provide consumers with additional cash-out opportunities.

Despite declining retail sales, real personal spending on goods and services remains robust, reflecting consumer confidence.

Overall, consumers are in good shape, and all avenues for increased spending are open, suggesting no immediate recession risk.” — NDD.

NDD NDD NDD

Cumulative Summary

Positive: 18

Neutral: 8

Negative: 10

Net (Positive + Neutral - Negative): +16

The economy is currently running at +16, indicating a strong overall economy, which agrees with the results of 9 other real-time indicators.

Great Economic Fact 3: Corporate Profits Outlook Remains Excellent

Daily Shot

US corporate profits are approaching $3.5 trillion annually, up 250% since 2002's recession low.

5.9% annualized profit growth for the last 22 years.

According to BlackRock, that's consistent with the 6% EPS growth US companies have delivered for over 200 years.

What about profit growth in the future?

S&P Earnings Profile

Weekly Change In S&P EPS Consensus Last Week's EPS Consensus Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward P/E 0.00% $206.04 2021 $206.04 50.03% 27.2 0.00% $214.33 2022 $214.33 4.02% 26.2 0.00% $217.66 2023 $217.66 1.55% 25.8 0.15% $240.88 2024 $241.23 10.83% 23.2 0.22% $277.54 2025 $278.14 15.30% 20.2 0.22% $311.26 2026 $311.96 12.16% 18.0 Long-Term Growth Consensus 12-Month forward EPS 12-Month Forward P/E Historical Overvaluation Fair Value P/E 12.0% $266.07 21.074 5.19% 20.03 Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool.)

S&P PEG Profile

Potential Overvaluation (10-Year Average) S&P 10-Year Average Cash-Adjusted PEG S&P Current Cash-Adjusted PEG -32.35% 1.77 1.20 Potential Overvaluation (25-Year Average) S&P 20-Year Average S&P Current Cash-Adjusted PEG -50.52% 2.42 1.20 PEG Adjusted Overvaluation Immediate Justified Upside Potential Potential 12-Month Fundamentals Justified Returns -12.98% 11.49% 24.95% Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool.)

Currently, the long-term growth consensus (bottom-up) from FactSet and Morningstar is 12%.

The median consensus growth rate for each company.

Then, it is weighted by market cap.

The EV/EBITDA/Growth (cash-adjusted PEG) ratio is 1.2, compared to a 10-, 20-, and 25-year average of 1.77, 2.42, and 2.44.

Given that PEG ratios compress as growth accelerates, I estimate that if the S&P's growth consensus can be maintained at 12% long-term, the market might be 13% undervalued.

That means if the S&P grows earnings as expected and the growth consensus remains 12% a year from now, fundamentals could justify up to a 25% total return for the S&P.

S&P Correction Watch

All-Time High $5,669.67 Current $5,607.32 Distance From High 1.10% Pullback Level 5386.19 Correction Level 5102.70 -15% Correction Level (Historically Average Correction Bottom) 4819.22 Bear Market Level (-20%) 4535.74 -25% Bear Market 4252.25 -30% Bear Market 3968.77 -35% Bear Market 3685.29 -40% Bear Market 3401.80 Distance To Pullback 3.9% Distance To Correction 8.9% Distance To 15% Correction (Average Intra-year Peak decline) 14.1% Distance To Bear Market 19.11% Distance To -25% Bear Market 24.2% Distance To -30% Bear Market 29.2% Distance To -35% Bear Market (Average Historical Recessionary Bear Market Low -36%) 34.3% Distance To -40% Bear Market 39.3% Decline To Historical Fair Value 7.5% Record Closes This Year 38 Most Record Closes Ever (1995) 77 On Track For Record Closes: 56.5 Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool.)

The market is 1.1% from record highs and appears reasonably priced based on fundamentals.

Bottom Line: Don't Let Permabears Scare You Out Of The Best Asset Class In History Or Your Optimized Long-Term Portfolio Plans

Charlie Bilello

Timing the economy is not the goal of these updates.

Since 1926, even if you could time the economy perfectly, it wouldn't result in better investing returns (outside avoiding the Great Depression).

Instead, I'm trying to provide context for the economy, Main Street, so you can fight fear with facts.

There is a lot of misinformation and disinformation from both reputable sources and complete cranks.

Misinformation: incorrect info spread accidentally by well-meaning people

Disinformation: incorrect info maliciously spread by agents of chaos (like conspiracy theorists and foreign governments).

Fighting Fear With Facts

Google

With 94% statistical confidence, I can say that the US economy is not in recession currently, and the data clearly show that it is getting stronger, not weaker.

The data must fall off a cliff if a recession is coming soon. If that happens, I'll tell you about it in these economic updates.

By providing the best available data from reputable sources, I hope to give you a bird's-eye view of the economy and corporate earnings outlook.

So you can fight fear with facts and sleep well at night while ignoring clickbait scaremongering headlines like this.