Chris Ryan/OJO Images via Getty Images

Investment Overview - Background To Upcoming PDUFA - Failed Confirmatory Study Hammers Share Price

The last time I covered Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) it was September 22, 2023, and the San Diego-based biotech's stock price was in free-fall.

Earlier that day, the company shared data from a Phase 3 clinical study of its lead asset Filspari (sparsentan), showing that the drug had failed to meet a key primary endpoint, unable to demonstrate a statistically significant change in the eGFR total slope versus its active control, irbesartan, marketed and sold by French Pharma giant Sanofi (SNY) under the brand name Aprovel.

Filspari had received an "accelerated approval" from the FDA in February 2023, to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary IgA nephropathy ("IgAN") at risk of rapid disease progression; however, an accelerated approval means that a drug is approved only on condition that a subsequent confirmatory trial is conducted and is successful.

The Protect confirmatory study is the one discussed above, that Filspari - narrowly - failed, thereby raising the prospect that the FDA may reverse its decision on Filspari and ask Travere to withdraw the drug from the market.

That would be a disastrous outcome for Travere, as the company opted to sell its bile acid product portfolio to Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) in a deal worth $445m one month before the news broke, in order to focus all of its energies on marketing Filspari, and creating a kidney disease franchise by chasing further label expansions.

Filspari had additionally missed a key endpoint in a Phase 3 study in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis ("FSGS"), again failing to show a statistical difference to Sanofi's Aprovel, in terms of estimated glomerular filtration rate ("eGFR"), a measure of the levels of waste product creatinine in the blood.

These two failures combined to undermine Wall Street's confidence in Filspari - a drug analysts had previously speculated could earn ~$745m in peak annual revenues in the US alone - and by November 2023, Travere's share price had sunk to a five-year low below $6 per share.

PDUFA Action Date Now One Week Away - Could FDA Pull Travere's Key Asset From Market?

Travere went ahead and submitted its supplemental New Drug Application ("sNDA") to the FDA for a full approval in December, in IgAN, however the company opted not to proceed with an application in FSGS, saying that it would complete "additional analyses" of its data, and re-engage with the FDA in 2024.

At the same time, Travere also announced an "approximate 20% workforce reduction focused on non-field-based employees", expected to save ~$25m per annum in expenses. The company is a heavy loss-maker, reporting net losses of $(376.3m), $(331.5m), and $(217.3m) in the past three years (working backwards).

Announcing Q2 earnings at the beginning of August, Travere said it was "well positioned" for the Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") date of September 5, when the FDA will either grant Filspari a full approval, or, in a worst-case scenario for Travere and its shareholders, deny it, presumably signaling the end of Filspari's commercial life.

In Q2, net product sales of Filspari came to $27.1m - up 37% versus the previous quarter, while management also announced it had:

Received 521 new patient start forms (PSFs) for FILSPARI® (sparsentan) in the quarter representing the sixth consecutive quarter of PSF growth; Total of 2,484 PSFs received since launch.

Travere earned another $25m from sales of Thiola, a patent expired therapy for treatment of the rare genetic disease cystinuria, and $1.9m from license and collaboration revenue linked to the bile acid portfolio. With R&D expenses reaching $54m for the quarter, however, and SG&A expenses $65m, a net loss of $(70m) was recorded. Total cash and investments was reported as $325.4m.

Analysis - What Is The Likeliest Outcome For The Filspari Decision, And Can Travere Ease It's Financial Problems?

Since my September note, Travere stock has risen in value by nearly 30%, but with shares priced below $10 (at the time of writing), they continue to trade at a substantial discount to former highs of $15, achieved in August 2023, let alone the $30 per share achieved in August 2022.

Despite its study misses, it seems unlikely that the FDA would deny full approval to Filspari. In general, the drug's clinical data has been impressive, with a single tricky endpoint miss the only blot in its copybook, if we ignore the FSGS indication.

Kidney disease is notoriously difficult to treat, and there are no entirely satisfactory options on the market at present - which explains why the FDA was prepared to grant an accelerated approval in the first place.

On the Q2 earnings call with analysts, Travere's Chief Medical Officer ("CMO") Jula Inrig had the following to say about the company's flagship drug:

FILSPARI is unique in being a single pill that directly blocks two harmful pathways, endothelin and angiotensin, which are overactivated in the kidney and lead to kidney injury and IgA nephropathy. And we believe that FILSPARI, with its superior clinical profile addressing the overactivation in the kidney and providing long-term nephro protection will ultimately replace the use of RAS inhibitors, which have been the standard for addressing the damage in the kidney for decades. We are seeing tangible signs of this evolution and a growing excitement within the nephrology community and among patients with IgA nephropathy. We hear more nephrologists referencing FILSPARI as foundational care in their practice, including initiating treatment with FILSPARI as a first-line therapy. At the heart of this momentum is our data. We have incredibly strong results from the most rigorous Phase 3 study completed in IgAN, one in which FILSPARI demonstrated superior results over an active comparator arm that significantly outperformed the placebo arm in other studies. And we've continued to generate additional data showing that if treated early with FILSPARI, patients can achieve proteinuria reductions of about 80%, and stabilization of eGFR, and that FILSPARI can be used safely in combination with SGLT2 inhibitors.

While Travere's CMO is not exactly an impartial judge, it's hard to disagree with most of the above, and with its use becoming more prevalent and widespread, it is beginning to seem more and more unlikely that the FDA would shut down Filspari, which also has a safety profile comparable with irbesartan, although Filspari does carry a boxed warning from the FDA around hepatotoxicity, meaning it is only available via a restricted program at present.

Nevertheless, safety is unlikely to derail the full approval, as it was not considered an issue when the accelerated approval was granted.

In terms of the market opportunity, Travere believes that a full approval could lead to a doubling of its addressable market as, according to CEO Eric Dube, speaking on the earning call:

... two-year data should build even more conviction in prescribing FILSPARI since it will potentially provide an opportunity for our teams to clearly highlight long-term durable proteinuria reduction, long-term kidney function preservation and two-year safety data, and our teams are ready.

This is important as Filspari does not only need to be an effective product in order to succeed, it needs to be a profitable one, if Travere is to remain a going concern in the long term - at the current rate of cash burn, funding would be exhausted by mid-2026.

This is a more problematic angle in my view, given the list of competing therapies potentially securing approval in iGaN across the next few years is intimidating.

Swiss Pharma giant Novartis (NVS) has secured accelerated approval for its complement inhibitor Fabhalta in IgAN. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) Otsuka Pharma, and Vera Therapeutics (VERA) have phase 3 studies ongoing, and according to Travere's 2023 annual report / 10K submission:

Based on public sources, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca (AZN), BioCity Pharmaceutics Corporation, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX), Calliditas Therapeutics, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Everest Medicines, Human Immunology Biosciences Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Corporation, MorphoSys, Novartis (and subsidiaries), Omeros Corporation (OMER), Otsuka (Visterra), RemeGen, Roche, Stada Arzneimittel, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Vera Therapeutics, and Viatris (VTRS) Pharmaceuticals Japan Inc. have programs in clinical development for the treatment of IgAN.

Concluding Thoughts - What's The Current Play On Travere Therapeutics Given The Upcoming PDUFA Date?

With a market cap of $721m at the present time - lower than analyst's peak revenue expectations for Filspari, it is tempting to back the bull case and assume that the drug will be granted a full approval on Thursday of next week, which ought to create a share price spike.

Not only is Filspari on the verge of full approval in the US, Travere's partner expects to launch Filspari in Europe, with Travere entitled to receive tiered double-digit royalties of up to 40% of annual net sales, plus milestone payments up to ~$850m. Travere also has a partner in Japan, Renalys Pharma, conducting Phase 3 studies of the drug in the region.

With that said, in 2024 drug approval catalysts have not always played out positively, with unexpected sell-offs taking place as opposed to a rising share price. Sometimes the approval catalyst is already baked into the share price, sometimes short-term investors sell on a positive catalyst to realize a quick gain, and sometimes the market considers the competitive landscape and is not optimistic the drug will succeed within it. The latter may apply most to Travere and Filspari.

Travere will almost certainly have to raise more funding to fund its commercial efforts, and I would speculate, if management were offered an M&A deal by a "Big Pharma" concern, they would be inclined to accept it.

Such a deal would surely be worth $1.5bn-$2bn at least, however, given the differentiated nature of Travere's drug and its good commercial progress to date, and in fairness to management, losses are gradually decreasing, and R&D costs especially may fall if a full approval is secured, with no more studies in IgAN or FSCS in progress.

There is also a further pipeline candidate, Pegtibatinase, which is targeting Classical Homocystinuria ("HCU"), and could become a ~5k patient market - a Phase 3 study is underway.

All things considered then, I do think that next week's PDUFA will result in a positive outcome - and a rise in Travere's stock price, as the company has already established a foothold in the market to build on, and the sales trajectory has been impressive to date.

I think Travere's market cap valuation could reach over $1bn in 2024, which implies as much as 40% upside from the current price, however longer-term, the outlook still looks challenging for a smaller biotech in a tough market, and finances remain a concern. As mentioned, a buyout would be welcome, and I would not rule it out.

As such, I make Travere a "Buy", but any investor who does opt to purchase stock may need to keep a close eye on progress, and be prepared for some share price volatility, mainly driven by the progress of a large number of competitors striving to join Filspari as commercially available drugs.