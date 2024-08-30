Richard Drury

The Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE:HIX) is a closed-end fund aka CEF that income-focused investors can purchase as a method of earning a very high level of current income from the assets in their portfolios. Western Asset funds in general tend to be fairly popular among investors with an income focus, but some of them have a poor performance history. The Western Asset High Income Fund II is no exception to this, as the fund’s share price is down a whopping 50.11% over the past ten years:

Seeking Alpha

Admittedly, the fund’s distributions over the same period did substantially exceed the share price decline, so investors did manage to make money overall. However, there are a number of closed-end bond funds that did better than this one. As we can see from the price chart, the fund did not benefit much from the reduction in long-term interest rates that has taken place over the past few months either. In fact, its share price is down 9.74% year-to-date, which is far worse than either domestic investment-grade bonds (AGG) or domestic junk bonds (JNK) over the same period:

Seeking Alpha

This is, overall, a rather concerning performance trend, and it strongly suggests that the fund is paying out more money to its shareholders than it can actually afford. This has the effect of destroying the fund’s asset base as well as its long-term sustainability.

With that said, the Western Asset High Income Fund II does offer a very attractive 13.42% yield at the current share price. As we can see here, this is considerably higher than most of the fund’s peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Western Asset High Income Fund II Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 13.42% Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 8.97% BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 9.43% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 8.77% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 13.07% Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (HNW) Fixed Income-Taxable-High Yield 9.51% Click to enlarge

As we can clearly see, the current yield of the Western Asset High Income Fund II is considerably higher than that of nearly all of its peers. This might increase the appeal that this fund has according to income-seeking investors, but it also suggests that caution is a good idea. As I have pointed out in numerous previous articles, an outsized yield is usually a sign that the market does not believe that the fund can sustain its current distribution. As such, we should be sure to pay close attention to the fund’s finances to see how sustainable it really is.

As regular readers might remember, we previously discussed the Western Asset High Income Fund II in early May. Despite a bit of weakness in May, the domestic bond market has generally been fairly strong since that time as various market participants have become convinced that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at its September meeting. Chairman Powell suggested as much at the Jackson Hole conference about a week ago, which sparked another round of buying activity in the bond market. As such, we would normally expect that this would have caused the fund’s shares to have delivered a decent performance since our previous discussion.

However, that has not been the case with this fund. In fact, shares of the fund have declined by 0.90% since the date that my previous article was published:

Seeking Alpha

Once again, we see that the Western Asset High Income Fund II significantly underperformed both of the domestic bond indices. Indeed, both indices managed to deliver a small gain over the period, so the fact that this fund was unable to do the same is almost certainly going to be a disappointment for potential investors. This is likely true regardless of their goals, as even those investors whose priorities revolve around the generation of income generally do not like to suffer a loss.

However, the disappointing price performance does not tell the whole story. As I stated in my previous article on this fund:

A simple look at a closed-end fund’s price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

When we include the distributions that were paid by the Western Asset High Income Fund II as well as both bond indices since our last discussion, we get this alternative chart:

Seeking Alpha

This reflects a bit better on the fund, as we can see that investors managed to make money over the three-and-a-half-month period. However, investors would still have been far better off purchasing either of the bond indices than this fund. That is actually somewhat surprising, since we would normally expect the leverage employed by this fund to boost the gains that it experienced when bond prices started increasing in response to the Federal Reserve’s pivot. That was, unfortunately, not the case here. This might suggest that the fund is over-distributing, and that is sufficient to offset any incremental gains from the use of leverage.

As approximately three-and-a-half months have passed since our previous discussion on this fund, it would be reasonable to assume that a great many things have changed. Perhaps most importantly, the Western Asset High Income Fund II released an updated financial report that we should pay close attention to as part of our distribution analysis today. The remainder of this article will focus on these changes and update the thesis as necessary.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Western Asset High Income Fund II has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. This makes a lot of sense given the brief strategy description provided by the website:

[The Fund] offers a leveraged portfolio of high-yield corporate debt securities from both the U.S. and non-U.S. corporations, with strategic allocations to emerging markets and derivatives.

This description clearly states that the Western Asset High Income Fund II is a bond fund. As such, the fund’s current income objective makes a great deal of sense. As I explained in a previous article, bonds are income securities by their nature:

Bonds by their very nature are income securities, as they do not deliver any net capital gains over their lifetimes. This makes sense, as an investor will purchase a bond at face value and receive face value back when the bond matures. The only investment return for a bond held over its entire lifetime is the coupon payments made to the bond’s owner. Thus, bonds do not deliver net capital gains over their lifetimes.

As the website’s description clearly states that the fund invests in bonds, we can expect that most of its investment returns will come in the form of income. This does not necessarily preclude the fund from trading bonds before their maturity date and trying to capitalize on price changes that occur due to changes in the market interest rate, but we should not necessarily expect that most of its investment profits will come from this source. However, this fund has historically had a fairly high turnover for a bond fund, so it is definitely trying to take advantage of price changes to some extent. The fund’s annual turnover for the full-year period that ended on April 30, 2024, came in at 42%, and it has generally been higher than that in the past:

FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2021 FY 2021 Portfolio Turnover 123% 55% 50% 66% Click to enlarge

(Figures from FY 2024 annual report.)

This is not what we would expect from a “buy and hold” strategy that simply aims to collect the coupons from bonds and pay them out to the shareholders. There are other closed-end bond funds that do that to a degree, but this one is clearly trying to both receive an income from coupon payments and exploit price changes. That is not necessarily a bad thing, especially since the fund does claim capital appreciation as a secondary objective, but it should be considered when considering an investment in the fund. After all, bond trading activity will result in the fund’s investment returns varying much more than a fund that simply collects coupon payments.

The description on the website also presents a few questions that could have a significant impact on the fund’s investment returns. These include:

What percentage of the fund’s portfolio will be invested in emerging market securities? What derivatives is this fund using, and how is it using them (as a currency risk hedge or as a way to try to get some trading profits)? Does the fund invest in any developed markets apart from the United States?

The greater the allocation to foreign entities and bonds in the portfolio, the less impact Federal Reserve policy will have on the performance of the assets contained in the fund’s portfolio.

The fund’s annual report includes a more detailed description that might answer some of these questions:

The Fund seeks to maximize current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its objective of seeking to maximize current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in high-yield debt securities. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its total assets in debt securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. It may also invest up to 30% of its assets in zero coupon securities, payment-in-kind bonds, and deferred payment securities, and up to 20% of its assets in equity securities. The Fund may utilize a variety of derivative instruments for investment or risk management purposes, such as options, futures contracts, swap agreements including credit default swaps.

This certainly answers the questions that were just posed. The fund’s emerging markets allocation is not supposed to exceed 35%, so this is definitely not an emerging market income fund like the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD) that we discussed a few days ago. That may reduce the appeal of this fund slightly, as emerging market securities usually benefit from a declining U.S. dollar. That scenario seems rather likely over the coming years. However, investors who really want to play that story would be better off just buying a pure emerging market bond fund, and the fact that this one can put up to 35% of its assets into emerging market bonds is better than most high-yield bond funds.

The fact that the fund can invest up to 35% of its assets into emerging market debt securities does not mean that it always will. The fund’s annual report does not specifically state what percentage of its assets are from emerging markets, but it does provide this:

Asset Type % of Net Assets Corporate Bonds and Notes 100.6% Senior Loans 18.2% Sovereign Bonds 13.0% Collateralized Mortgage Obligations 6.8% Asset-Backed Securities 3.9% Convertible Bonds & Notes 0.9% Common Stocks 0.1% Warrants 0.0% U.S. Treasury Bills 2.3% Money Market Funds 1.3% Click to enlarge

The overwhelming majority of the sovereign bonds held by the fund are issued by emerging market governments:

Country % of Net Assets Angola 0.5% Bahamas 0.7% Bahrain 0.5% Chile 0.2% Colombia 0.4% Costa Rica 0.1% Dominican Republic 0.7% Ecuador 0.1% Egypt 0.6% Guatemala 0.1% Ivory Coast 0.7% Jordan 0.6% Kenya 0.4% Mexico 2.5% Oman 0.2% Panama 0.4% Peru 0.2% Philippines 0.1% Qatar 0.1% South Africa 0.3% Turkey 0.7% Ukraine 0.1% Uruguay 0.6% Click to enlarge

In addition, this fund has 0.2% of its assets invested in the Tanzanian floating-rate debt securities that I discussed in my recent article on the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (linked earlier).

The majority of these countries would likely be classified as emerging markets by many readers, although the definition of “emerging market nation” may vary. Qatar, for example, has a gross domestic product per capita that is comparable to the United States (the International Monetary Fund says the United States is slightly higher, but the World Bank puts Qatar higher). Qatar and Bermuda both have higher gross domestic product per capita than the United States (or most European countries) when measured on a purchasing power parity basis. However, except for Qatar and Bermuda, most readers would likely classify the other nations here as being emerging markets. Thus, we know that the fund has at least 13% of its net assets invested in emerging markets.

The actual exposure to emerging markets might be higher, though, because debt securities issued by corporate entities in these nations are included in one of the other nations, along with that of developed market and American corporations.

The fund’s website states that 59.32% of its assets are invested in securities issued by American entities (almost exclusively American corporations):

Franklin Templeton

We can see a number of other highly developed nations on this list, not just the United States. The United Kingdom, Luxembourg, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Cayman Islands, Netherlands, and Switzerland are not typically considered to be emerging markets. When we combine the weightings of these countries with that of the United States, we get at least 77.68% of the fund’s assets invested in developed market securities. Thus, this fund is well below the 35% allowable level in emerging markets. This is not necessarily a problem; after all, this fund does not market itself as an emerging market fund like its peer. However, when we consider that most developed market nations have the same fiscal problems that are driving a long-term decline of the U.S. dollar, bond investors should make sure that they have sufficient exposure to emerging markets (which generally do not have these same problems). As such, investors who purchase this fund may want to pair it with a good emerging market bond fund.

Interestingly, this fund has been reducing its exposure to American bonds over the past three months. In the last article on this fund, we saw that the Western Asset High Income Fund II had 60.28% of its assets invested in securities issued by American entities. That figure today is 59.32%, so the American weighting has decreased by 0.96%. This is a bit surprising given the strong performance of American bonds since early May. As we saw in the introduction, domestic investment-grade and domestic junk bonds both saw rising prices since the last article was published. In fact, American investment-grade bonds outperformed emerging market bonds since that time:

Seeking Alpha

I included the Vanguard World Bond ETF (BNDW) as a proxy for the global bond market in this chart. It is an imperfect index fund, as it is roughly a 50/50 split between American and foreign bonds, but the United States does not account for 50% of the global bond market. As we can see, though, it underperformed American domestic bonds during the period as well as emerging market bonds. The conclusion here is that international developed-market bonds must have underperformed American investment-grade and emerging bonds since early May. While it is true that American junk bonds delivered a disappointing performance and that may have caused the fund’s domestic allocation to decline a bit compared to the emerging market bonds in the portfolio, it still seems likely that the fund actively sold off some of its American bonds in favor of foreign bonds during the period.

We can make a case for selling American bonds in favor of emerging market bonds if the primary goal is income. After all, if the Federal Reserve starts cutting rates, that could increase the spread between American bond yields and emerging market ones. This would improve the appeal of the latter asset. However, a 25-basis point cut by the Federal Reserve would still leave the American policy benchmark higher than most developed markets. That could change if the market is correct and the Federal Reserve cuts by 100 basis points by the end of the year, but the central banks of other developed market economies are also expected to cut rates further. Thus, it is difficult to make a case for selling American bonds for foreign developed market bonds unless the fund is trying to make money from currency fluctuations.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Western Asset High Income Fund II employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield and total return that it earns from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase high yield bonds and other income-producing assets that were issued by various entities in both developed and emerging markets. As long as the yield that the fund obtains from the purchased assets is higher than the interest rate that it has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. The Western Asset High Income Fund II is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this will ordinarily be the case. However, it is important to note that the use of leverage is not as effective at boosting yields today as it was a few years ago. This is because the difference between the yield that the fund can obtain from a purchased bond and the interest rate that it needs to pay on the borrowed money is much narrower today with interest rates at 6% than it was a few years ago when interest rates were zero. The use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to make sure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I generally prefer that a fund’s leverage be less than a third of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Western Asset High Income Fund II has leveraged assets comprising 32.28% of its portfolio. This is a considerable increase from the 25.59% leverage ratio that the fund had the last time that we discussed it. This is rather confusing as it does not fit well with the fund’s share price movement. While this fund’s share price did decline slightly since our last discussion, it was not nearly enough to explain such a substantial increase in leverage.

It becomes even harder to explain when we consider that the fund’s net asset value is actually up slightly since our previous discussion:

Barchart

As we can clearly see, the net asset value of the Western Asset High Income Fund II has increased by 0.22% since my previous article on this fund was published. This makes this one of the few funds that actually had its share price underperform the underlying portfolio. However, it makes the fund’s leverage increase more confusing, as a net asset value increase should cause leverage to go down. The only explanation here is that the fund borrowed more money during the period, hopefully in an attempt to boost the gains that it got from the bond rally that occurred during the period. However, it also increased the risks that investors in the fund face.

Here is how the leverage of the Western Asset High Income Fund II compares to its peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Western Asset High Income Fund II 32.28% Allspring Income Opportunities Fund 30.80% BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund 25.56% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund 26.33% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund 27.50% Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund 29.50% Click to enlarge

(all figures from CEF Data.)

As we can see, the Western Asset High Income Fund is the most leveraged of its peers. This could represent a risk, as it might be a sign that it is using too much leverage for its strategy. Potential investors may want to use caution here, particularly those investors who are especially risk-averse.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the Western Asset High Income Fund II is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. In pursuance of this objective, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0490 per share ($0.588 per share annually). This gives the fund a whopping 13.42% yield at the current price. This is higher than the yield offered by most of this fund’s peers.

Unfortunately, this fund has not been especially consistent regarding its distributions over the years:

CEF Connect

As I stated in the previous article on this fund:

This is perhaps not the most attractive history, but it is still better than some other bond funds have managed. In particular, the fact that the fund did not need to cut its payout during the bond market weakness in 2022 makes its history somewhat more attractive than most bond funds. However, we should take a look at the fund’s finances, since it seems strange that it could maintain its distribution at a time when few other funds could.

The fund’s distribution today is the same as it was in May, so there has been no change here. However, the fund has released a new financial report since that date, so we should see if its coverage has improved since its disappointing performance in the first half of the 2024 fiscal year.

As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report that is available for this fund is its annual report for the full-year period that ended on April 30, 2024. As just mentioned, this is a newer report than the one that was available to us the last time that we discussed the fund.

For the full-year period that ended on April 30, 2024, the Western Asset High Income Fund II received $43,297,634 in interest and $224,391 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. We deduct the foreign withholding taxes from this amount to arrive at a total investment income of $43,418,918 for the full-year period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $31,139,440 available for the shareholders. That was not sufficient to cover the $41,684,891 that the fund distributed during the period.

Unfortunately, the fund was unable to cover the difference through capital gains. For the full-year period that ended on April 30, 2024, the Western Asset High Income Fund II reported net realized losses of $26,495,037, which were partially offset by $24,661,437 in net unrealized gains.

The fund's net investment income plus net gains (realized and unrealized) totaled $29,305,840. That was nowhere near enough to cover the distributions that were paid to the investors. However, this fund’s net assets did increase over the period because of the issuance of new shares that brought in $103,384,119 during the period. Thus, what the fund did is that it just redistributed some of this new money to its shareholders. This allowed the fund to sustain its distribution even though its investments did not return enough. This is probably not sustainable over the long term, so unless this fund’s portfolio performance improves, it will almost certainly have to cut its distribution.

Valuation

Shares of the Western Asset High Income Fund II are currently trading at a 3.94% discount to net asset value. This is reasonably in line with the 3.74% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Western Asset High Income Fund II is an interesting bond that tries to provide investors with a high level of current income by investing globally. The global focus remains nice, especially considering that this fund appears to have moved some of its assets out of the American bond market that is already pricing in all the interest rate cuts that are likely to occur. However, the fund’s high level of leverage is a risk that should not be ignored. Perhaps more importantly, the fund looks like it needs to cut its distribution if it is to remain viable.