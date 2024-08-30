jimkruger/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) has substantially outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, delivering a 32% gain against the ~9% total return for the benchmark ETF:

I also covered the shares back in June 2024 arguing they were undervalued thanks to robust net operating income (NOI) growth, and an attractive enterprise-level valuation. After examining the REIT's Q2 2024 results I see that while leverage has slipped as a result of the common stock rally in 2024 (thus reducing the incremental benefits of Fed rate cuts), the company remains attractively valued on a core FFO multiple and market-implied cap rate basis. Furthermore, the occupancy recovery is encouraging and may provide leeway for Centerspace to continue its above-inflation NOI growth. As a result, I reiterate my buy rating.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Centerspace is a residential REIT managing 12,883 apartment homes at the end of Q2 2024. The same-store portfolio which the company uses for comparison purposes accounts for 97.7% of all apartments, with the largest concentration in Minneapolis (35% of NOI), followed by Denver (23.3%) and North Dakota (12%):

Operational Overview

In Q2 2024 Centerspace reported a core FFO of $1.27/share, down 1% Y/Y, impacted by higher interest expenses. Same-store NOI growth was 2.4% Y/Y, an excellent result for a residential REIT, although it did moderate from the Q1 2024 7.5% Y/Y growth rate as expenses increased faster than revenues.

In contrast, occupancy marked an improvement relative to the first quarter of 2024 and stood at 95.3% at the end of Q2 2024, up 0.1% Y/Y and 0.7% Q/Q.

Increased 2024 Outlook

Given the excellent operating performance in H1 2024, Centerspace increased its same-store NOI growth outlook to about 3.5% in 2024, while core FFO should land around $4.85/share:

From the snippet above we observe that the stronger NOI growth is expected to come primarily from lower expense growth. We should also note that since NOI increased 4.9% Y/Y in the first six months of 2024, the remainder of the year is essentially forecast to average ~2%, so this is the NOI growth rate I would expect you to see from Centerspace long-term, which is in line with inflation. Of course, considering the pickup in occupancy that is indicative of a strengthening competitive position for the REIT, Centerspace may exceed the 2% inflation hurdle.

Capital Structure

Centerspace ended Q2 2024 with a net debt of $921 million. Cumulative preferred shares total $110 million, primarily consisting of the Series C 6.625% (CSR.PR.C) preferred shares. The common equity market capitalization stands at about $1.34 billion (assuming conversion of the Series E preferred units). As a result, net debt accounts for 39% of the $2.37 billion enterprise value, putting Centerspace in the middle of the REIT leverage universe - not too conservative (i.e. leverage of around 25%) but not too aggressive either (leverage in excess of 60%).

Floating rate debt accounts for just 5% of all debt, which together with the moderate leverage makes Centerspace less exposed to Fed rate cuts. That said, the average interest rate stands at 3.62%, hence Fed rate cuts should limit the pain when the debt needs to be rolled over.

63.2% of all debt matures after 2028 with interest rates locked at 3.47%, indicating limited refinancing risk as well:

Market-implied cap rate

I expect Centerspace to generate an NOI of about $160 million on a run-rate basis, indicating the market-implied cap rate stands at 6.74% even after the common stock rally in 2024. This is quite attractive compared to peers and indicates further upside for the common stock.

General and administrative expenses are running at ~$17 million, indicating a 0.7% burden on the market-implied cap rate, which is a decent performance for a small REIT.

Prospects and valuation

Taking the $4.85/share core FFO midpoint for 2024, Centerspace is trading at a cash flow multiple of 15.5x, which is actually quite attractive for a residential REIT. As highlighted above, the enterprise-level valuation is also enticing. Case in point, if you consider Independence Realty Trust (IRT) which I covered here, Centerspace is cheaper on both valuation measures, notwithstanding geographic exposure differences for the two REITs. For instance, Independence Realty Trust's market-implied cap rate is below 6%.

The recent stock rally has clearly taken out some of the leverage exposure Centerspace had, which is quite unfortunate as the Fed is expected to cut rates over the next few years. Coupled with the fact that floating rate debt accounts for just 5% of all debt, Centerspace is clearly not a REIT that will benefit greatly from Fed rate cuts.

Even so, I still think the company is worth a buy rating as I believe a cap rate closer to 6% is fair for the REIT's real estate, given robust occupancy and NOI performance. As monetary policy normalizes over the medium term, Centerspace may well achieve such a valuation.

Risks

The main risk to consider with Centerspace is its +50% NOI exposure to Minnesota, making the REIT quite exposed to the economics of a single state. Of course, this risk is easily diversified away when you bundle Centerspace with other REITs.

Another point to mention is that the company is actively issuing common stock ($30 million issued post-quarter-end) which may hurt returns unless the REIT finds value-creative developments and acquisitions. Management is taking a cautionary approach to leverage which of course may pay off during a real estate downturn. However, I expect a sector-wide compression in cap rates over the next few years, which will be more beneficial for REITs with a debt-heavy capital structure, all else equal.

Conclusion

Centerspace delivered weaker Y/Y NOI growth in Q2 2024 but managed to turn around its occupancy performance, ultimately resulting in a higher full-year outlook for both NOI and core FFO.

The company remains attractively valued with a core FFO multiple of 15.5x and a market-implied cap rate of 6.74%, which I think offset the REIT's conservative capital structure following the 2024 stock price rally.

As a result, I still believe Centerspace has further upside relative to residential peers and reiterate my buy rating.

