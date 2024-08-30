Centerspace: Increased 2024 Outlook As Occupancy Recovers

Aug. 30, 2024
Summary

  • Centerspace is a residential REIT focused primarily on Minnesota, Colorado, and North Dakota.
  • The REIT has significantly outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF in 2024, delivering a 32% total return.
  • While the stock price rally has reduced the company's sensitivity to Fed rate cuts, it remains attractively valued relative to peers such as Independence Realty Trust.
  • Q2 2024 results showed decelerating net operating income growth but also a turnaround in occupancy, ultimately resulting in a higher 2024 outlook.
  • Key risks to consider include the REIT's +50% net operating income exposure to Minnesota and its conservative capital structure.
Autumn aerial view of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

jimkruger/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) has substantially outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, delivering a 32% gain against the ~9% total return for the benchmark ETF:

