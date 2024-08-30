PDD Holdings: Valuation Reset Is Likely Just Beginning

Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
3.62K Followers

Summary

  • PDD Holdings' stock plummeted nearly 30% due to weak guidance but is still overvalued compared to peers Alibaba and JD.Com, signaling a necessary valuation reset.
  • The Chinese economy's slowdown and shifting consumer dynamics are pressuring PDD's growth, with increased competition from Alibaba and JD.Com offering better risk-reward prospects.
  • PDD's rising costs and focus on platform investment over profitability, amidst a struggling consumer environment, further challenge its growth valuation.
  • Alibaba's strategic investments in AI and cloud computing position it for future growth, contrasting PDD's reliance on retail promotions in a deflationary consumer market.

Female courier checking the parcel for delivery

Luis Alvarez

PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) stock crashed almost 30% in one day this week after management delivered weak guidance. In this article, I will explain why I believe that the discounting of this stock is likely just beginning.

PDD

This article was written by

Kevin George profile picture
Kevin George
3.62K Followers
I am an active trader in stocks, FX, crypto, and commodities with over 15 years of market experience. I hold a master's degree in finance and mix microeconomic studies of company financials with a big-picture macroeconomic view.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PDD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PDD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News