Luis Alvarez

PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD) stock crashed almost 30% in one day this week after management delivered weak guidance. In this article, I will explain why I believe that the discounting of this stock is likely just beginning.

PDD is still overvalued relative to its peers

The first problem with PDD Holdings is its valuation relative to the Chinese e-commerce sector.

The company is valued at a forward price/sales ratio of 2.34x, according to Seeking Alpha data. Using two of its obvious peers, we can see that PDD was given a handsome premium. In comparison, Alibaba (BABA) is currently valued on the same metric at 1.35x, while JD.Com (JD) is valued at 0.24x.

Using the latter as an example, PDD Holdings is valued at almost 10x the valuation of JD.Com on a forward sales basis.

Why did this happen? It happened because the downturn in the Chinese economy saw cost-conscious consumers flocking to the budget-friendly platforms of PDD. It is reminiscent of the post-pandemic bust in certain companies that were unable to replicate sales when the economic outlook changed.

Consumer bust signals an end to the growth valuation

If PDD Holdings was given a pass on its valuation due to a race to the bottom in consumerism, it is only right that the valuation has to reset when there is a bust in that dynamic.

PDD shares slumped another -7% on Wednesday after the initial drop of around -28.5%. Investors are bailing on the company after the latest earnings release as the company faces tough competition in a bid to gain market share from Alibaba and JD.Com. The basis of this investment thesis is that PDD does not deserve a valuation that is up to 10x that of its peers as the budget consumer wave washes ashore.

Quarterly revenues at Alibaba and JD.Com both missed analysts' estimates recently as the Chinese economy continues to slow.

In my opinion, Alibaba and JD.Com shares now offer a better risk-reward outlook than PDD due to the changing consumer dynamic.

The rubber met the road for PDD in Q2

PDD Holdings saw its stock suffer after Q2 results fell short of analysts' expectations. Revenue climbed by 86% to $13.36 billion for the quarter ending in June, but that was lower by around $610 million.

One of the big problems was a slowdown in the Chinese online retailer's revenue growth rate. Revenue from online marketing was up 29%, while revenue from transactions was higher by 234%. Yet, total operating expenses were up 48%, largely driven by increases in sales and marketing expenses.

"Looking ahead, revenue growth will inevitably face pressure due to intensified competition and external challenges," said Jun Liu, VP of Finance. "Profitability will also likely be impacted as we continue to invest resolutely," Liu added.

A closer look at the Chinese consumer

China's long-awaited post-pandemic recovery has been fragile. Weakness in the property sector and high unemployment rates have started to seep into the economy and consumers have started to become cost-conscious.

Analysts said that consumers are now "spending more on experiences, not stuff," with one analyst telling Reuters:

"We know there's a consumer spending slowdown, but there was hope that maybe PDD being the budget product platform with cheaper offerings can capture this slowdown, but it turns out that they are also losing".

Unfortunately, I believe that investors will now have to embrace a re-pricing of that growth-hope bust.

“PDD’s miss highlights the rising challenges in China’s e-commerce sector, with competition and economic headwinds likely to impact Alibaba, Kuaishou and Bytedance the most. China’s e-commerce sector was already known to be weak, though things seem to be devolving at a more rapid pace,” Bloomberg Intelligence said.

Recent economic data from data has shown weak retail sales and property sector investment against a backdrop of rising unemployment.

Deflationary expectations are also hampering the outlook and that is hurting borrowing, while companies are cutting back on hiring. It is a perfect storm for an economy that was expected to bounce back from the pandemic and return to a strong growth cycle.

Chinese GDP Growth (National Bureau of Statistics of China)

After a surge in the Chinese GDP growth rate around the pandemic, a clear downward trend is in place.

The big issue here is the property sector and investors are less confident in the outlook. The government has avoided a bazooka stimulus problem, but they have initiated rate cuts and other measures to support the property sector. However, consumers have a problem with confidence and that has moved down to budget commerce platforms.

Businesses are also struggling with zero growth in private investment for the first seven months of the year. Industrial output increased by 5.1% in July compared to the previous year, while fixed-asset investment was up 3.6% but both were lower than expected.

Management is focused on platform over profit

Investors digging into the recent earnings report from PDD would see that management is now focused on the platform over profit.

"We will invest heavily in the platform’s trust and safety, support high-quality merchants, and relentlessly improve the merchant ecosystem. We are prepared to accept short-term sacrifices and potential decline in profitability," the earnings release said.

A big takeaway from the earnings release is that costs have ramped up as revenue growth slows.

Sales and marketing expenses of RMB 26,049.1 million (US$3,584.5 million), were up 48%. That was driven by promotion and advertising. General and administrative expenses at RMB 1,838.6 million (US$253.0 million), were up 208% from a year ago. It is a worry that the company is ramping up promotional expenses in a depressed and deflationary economic environment.

Can we expect staff cuts and a move to a cost-cutting strategy in the near future?

AI and cash flow considerations

Did investors fumble by allowing PDD to have a growth valuation when rivals such as Alibaba are actively pursuing AI initiatives? In my opinion, it is another reason that PDD could see its fortunes come back down to reality.

PDD benefits from a strong free cash flow margin on a levered basis of 34%. That is around double the FCF margin of 15% for Alibaba. Cash from operations at Alibaba on a twelve-month-trailing basis is $23.5 billion, while at PDD it is $18.48 billion.

The difference here is that Alibaba is spending big on artificial intelligence and is well-positioned to exploit the data center and cloud growth. PDD is spending its cash on promotions to sell cheap goods in a broken consumer environment, in my opinion.

The valuation picture gets even better for PDD's rivals with the knowledge that capital spending has doubled this year to chase a new growth story. PDD may win a battle but could end up losing the war.

“We’ll continue to invest in R&D and AI capex to ensure the growth of our AI-driven cloud business,” Alibaba chief Eddie Wu said.

“What we see when we’re making these kind of capex investments, as soon as we get a server up, that server is essentially instantly running at full capacity,” he added. “We can expect to see a very high ROI over these next quarters.”

PDD is now in a position where I believe its valuation reverts back to meet its peers, but in the case of Alibaba, those companies are embarking on a new growth cycle while PDD will continue to be mostly at the mercy of a struggling Chinese consumer.

Risks to the investment thesis

The risk to my investment thesis could be stimulus measures from the government, but I believe that any stock market moves driven by an announcement would be limited. The Chinese government has stepped back from too much intervention in the property sector in order to let market forces play out. That will maybe be a benefit over the longer-term, but the short-term outlook is that it has damaged confidence among consumers.

Conclusion

PDD Holdings saw its stock fall lower by almost 30% after management delivered a weak outlook for the year. The PDD story is reminiscent of companies that emerged from pandemic growth trends and valuations but could not support them. The Chinese consumer is struggling under the weight of a weak property sector and employment. With PDD being awarded a growth valuation against its peers, I believe the end of that growth trend means that investors will have to absorb a re-pricing in the company's stock. I believe that PDD will revert to the sales valuations of its peers such as JD.Com and Alibaba, but the latter is ramping up CAPEX in artificial intelligence and cloud computing and should really have a valuation that reflects that strategy.