Irina Kashaeva

Investment Thesis

I last reviewed the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) on May 28, 2024, arguing how weaknesses in growth, momentum, quality, and sentiment offset the benefits of its high dividend yield. To my surprise, SDOG delivered an impressive 10.02% total return since that article was published, outpacing the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 3.69%.

Seeking Alpha

I think I did underestimate SDOG three months ago. However, there's a good chance the recent price action reflects a straightforward value re-rating, as other high-dividend ETFs also outperformed SPY after trailing substantially over the last couple of years. They include:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)

SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Global X SuperDividend US ETF (DIV)

In this article, I will evaluate SDOG's fundamentals alongside these four alternatives, which yield between 3.74% and 5.34%, and make my prediction for which ETF is most likely to outperform moving forward. I hope you enjoy the read.

SDOG Overview

Strategy Discussion and Sector Exposures

SDOG tracks the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs Index, selecting each sector's top five dividend-paying S&P 500 stocks, excluding Real Estate. The 50 holdings are assigned an equal weight at each rebalancing. However, the Index employs no financial health screens beyond those required to enter the S&P 500 Index. Immediately, this suggests quality is deficient compared to SCHD, whose Index employs specific quality screens related to metrics like return on assets and free cash flow to total debt. S-Network summarizes the selection process using the graphic below and, notably, markets the "no qualitative screens" feature as a positive.

It's an interesting take that goes against my view of how to invest for the long term. However, the Index provider is right when stating that it's a pure play on dividend yield. SPYD is probably its closest comparator, as it selects the top 80-yielding S&P 500 Index stocks and reconstitutes semi-annually. The only difference is that selections are made irrespective of sectors, skewing to the most out-of-favor sectors. This tendency is highlighted below, showing 24.48% allocated to Real Estate.

The Sunday Investor

Due to this high allocation, not all of SPYD's dividend income is qualified for tax purposes. Last year, the QDI percentage was 78.16%, but fortunately for SDOG, the QDI should be 100%. Along with SCHD, this gives it a distinct tax advantage over the other three funds.

SDOG Performance Analysis

Since July 2012, SDOG has gained an annualized 11.04% compared to 12.92% and 9.79% for SCHD and DHS, respectively. SCHD is an outlier but has fallen out of favor in recent years, so the results aren't too bad. However, SDOG was noticeably more volatile, evidenced by a 16.25% annualized standard deviation figure. Importantly, this added risk was the "wrong" kind. Despite better returns than DHS, SDOG had lower downside risk-adjusted returns, as measured by its 0.97 Sortino Ratio.

Portfolio Visualizer

A drawdown analysis reveals a 32.11% decline in Q1 2020, which was 10% worse than SCHD's. It also struggled more than SCHD in 2022 and 2018, so I think it's a pattern that won't appeal to conservative investors. After all, these stocks are "dividend dogs," and the primary strategy is catching them when they're down and hoping the market overreacted. However, investing is more complicated, as there are often good reasons for a stock's decline.

Portfolio Visualizer

Performance vs. SPYD and DIV

Since SPYD and DIV launched after SDOG, performance history is more limited. However, SDOG delivered a solid 9.32% total return since November 2015 compared to 9.51% and 3.22% for SPYD and DIV, respectively. Volatility was high, but this is also a pattern in higher-dividend funds.

Portfolio Visualizer

While SDOG's results look good by comparison, the main takeaway here is the disastrous performance of DIV. The ETF typically yields 5-6%, which I think is well above the line dividing what could be a solid value opportunity and a fund destined to decline. Securities featuring high dividend yields are popular on Seeking Alpha, but a discussion about quality is often lacking. As I'll demonstrate, SDOG is the lowest-quality fund of the five, and most investors should avoid these types of products.

SDOG Analysis

Fundamentals By Sub-Industry

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for SDOG's top 25 sub-industries, totaling 89.78% of the portfolio. Despite selecting only 50 stocks, this concentration level is lower than SCHD, which holds 100 stocks and is about the same as DHS and SPYD, which hold 376 and 80 securities. Therefore, one takeaway is that SDOG has done reasonably well balancing diversification and dividends, as increasing the number of holdings would negatively impact its dividend yield.

The Sunday Investor

Here are three more observations to consider:

1. SDOG's Index yield, which is its constituents' weighted average dividend yield, is 4.12%. After subtracting the fund's 0.36% expense ratio, shareholders should net 3.76%. This result is disappointing, considering how SCHD's net yield is 3.74%, aided by its low 0.06% expense ratio. SDOG's dividend yield is also below DHS, SPYD, and DIV, which have expected yields of 3.80%, 4.29%, and 5.34%, respectively.

Fees are crucial for dividend ETFs because they directly reduce dividends. They are even more critical for high dividend ETFs because the chances of you crossing "the line" discussed earlier are elevated. In DIV's case, the 5.79% Index yield is in "unsafe" territory, and, ironically, investors are asked to pay a high 0.45% fee only to be repaid with their own money through dividends. As shown here, DIV's price has declined by 38.24% over the last ten years, with reinvested dividends bringing the total return to only 20.45%.

2. SDOG trades at 13.50x forward earnings, which is about 1-2 points cheaper than its competitors. It's SDOG's most significant advantage, especially if the rotation toward value stocks continues. I think for any of these ETFs to be successful, this trend must continue, as they all feature flat or negative estimated earnings per share growth. At 0.44%, SDOG is the best of the five, but the difference is negligible.

One contributor to SDOG's disappointing growth features is its high allocation to Regional Bank stocks. At 8.90%, they comprise 4/5 of the SDOG's broader Financial sector holdings and are particularly sensitive to interest rates. While lower rates would encourage loan growth, net interest income typically diminishes. We don't have much recent history of interest rates declining to work with, but it's worth noting the last time the Fed Funds rate fell sharply in 2009, the iShares US Regional Banks ETF (IAT) underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) by 29.19%.

Portfolio Visualizer

In addition, IAT generally underperforms XLF each year, so I'm not too thrilled about over-allocating to this sub-industry. However, unless you go with DIV, it's hard to avoid it with high-dividend ETFs. SCHD, DHS, and SPYD allocate 7.03%, 10.35%, and 9.59% to Regional Banks, respectively.

3. SDOG has a sector-adjusted 8.48/10 profit score, which I derived from individual Seeking Alpha Factor Grades. It's a slight improvement from the 8.36/10 score I calculated for my last review, and is substantially better than DIV's 6.84/10 score. However, the slight valuation premium for SCHD is worth it for a higher-quality fund. SCHD's profit score is 9.32/10 and is backed by many quality metrics, summarized in the table below.

The Sunday Investor

The table reveals SCHD has a better asset turnover ratio (sales/average assets) and superior margins across the board, including net margins nearly twice as good (15.68% vs. 8.36%). From a debt management perspective, SCHD's constituents also have a much better weighted average interest coverage ratio (17.03x vs. 8.28x), and its stronger 13.17% return on total capital figure confirms its selections are the most capital efficient.

Investment Recommendation

I believe I did underestimate SDOG in my previous review. Its diversification is pretty solid for a 50-stock fund, and its valuation is excellent, which is likely why it has performed well over the last three months. Still, other high-dividend ETFs also performed well, including SCHD, which only trades at a slightly higher valuation than SDOG, is a higher quality fund, and has an almost identical 3.74% expected dividend yield. In addition, it's historically less risky, so that would be my preference. As such, I've maintained my "hold" rating on SDOG, and I look forward to answering any questions you might have in the comments below. Thank you for reading.