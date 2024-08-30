SDOG: Did I Underestimate This 3.76% Yielding Dividend Dogs ETF?

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.17K Followers

Summary

  • SDOG is an equal-weight-by-sector large-cap ETF with a 3.76% expected dividend yield. Despite my recent cautionary note, SDOG has outpaced SPY by 3.69% over the last three months.
  • Still, other high-dividend ETFs performed well over this period, including SCHD, DHS, SPYD, and to a lesser extent, DIV. My analysis compares SDOG fundamentally with all four of these.
  • It reveals that SPYD's quality features, though improved from May, could still be lacking, leaving shareholders vulnerable in a market downturn. Its primary advantage is a 13.50x forward P/E.
  • SCHD is a higher-quality fund featuring a similar 3.74% expected dividend yield and has a much better drawdowns history. With a 15.22x forward P/E, it's worth the slight premium.
  • SDOG is solid, just not optimal for dividend investors. I've assigned it a "hold" rating.
Portrait of a cute dog in sunglasses in the shape of a dollar. Golden retriever sits on a yellow background with the image of money.

Irina Kashaeva

Investment Thesis

I last reviewed the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) on May 28, 2024, arguing how weaknesses in growth, momentum, quality, and sentiment offset the benefits of its high dividend yield. To my surprise, SDOG delivered an impressive 10.02% total return since that article

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
6.17K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SDOG ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SDOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SDOG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News