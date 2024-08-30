Stop Overthinking And Buy XLK

PropNotes
Summary

  • XLK, the SPDR Select Sector Technology ETF, offers concentrated exposure to high-margin tech companies, and could potentially outperform other funds like QQQ over the long term.
  • Tech companies have unique advantages due to low unit COGS and high barriers to entry, which powers excellent operating leverage.
  • Despite valuation concerns, XLK's top holdings are trading near their 5-year fair value ranges, making the ETF attractive at 28x FWD P/E.
  • Interest rates pose a risk, but the inherent strengths of tech companies suggest XLK will deliver market-beating returns over a medium/long time horizon.

Abstract wavy blue background

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In February of this year, we wrote an article titled "QQQ: Why It Could Be The Best Single Investment For The Next 20+ Years".

The purpose of the article was to argue that QQQ

Our goal is to help individual investors achieve better results in the market by publishing unique, differentiated research that’s easy to understand and simple to use. Whether it's Income, Energy, Compounders, Tech, Options, Consumer, or Macro - we cover everything to find you the most alpha-packed opportunities out there. Supercharge your portfolio by giving us a follow and turning on article notifications.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

