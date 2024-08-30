J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In February of this year, we wrote an article titled "QQQ: Why It Could Be The Best Single Investment For The Next 20+ Years".

The purpose of the article was to argue that QQQ, the Invesco Nasdaq 100 ETF, might be the single best investment instrument - in terms of total returns potential - over the very long term.

This belief stems from the fact that the index is jam packed with world-beating companies, and that the fund is auto-balancing, always putting you in a relatively optimal blend of the best companies around.

Plus, you get the diversification of 100 top American companies at any one time.

In this article, we wanted to take a look at NYSEARCA:XLK, the SPDR Select Sector Technology ETF.

Similar to QQQ, XLK seems well positioned to produce incredible returns over the long term, but we think the concentrated index may have even higher potential upside.

The fund's lower number of positions and increased focus will likely produce more volatility and larger drawdowns than QQQ in the years ahead, but we think the unique business dynamics present in modern tech companies should provide a tailwind to investors and make XLK a contender for the 'single-best investment' conversation as well.

Today, we'll break down XLK's advantages & key holdings, explain why we're so bullish on tech over the long term, and talk about why we're ok paying the current valuations for many of these mega cap stocks.

Sound good? Let's dive in.

XLK's Construction

XLK is relatively simple in its purpose and allocation.

The fund invests in top U.S. tech companies, with a large chunk of assets invested into the top handful of names.

XLK follows 'IXT', an SPGI index focused on the tech sector.

The index is market cap weighted, and it rebalances quarterly. Here's some more information about the fund's assembly logic for those that are interested in the nitty gritty:

SPGI Fact Sheet

Granularity aside, the index calculations result in top XLK fund holdings looking like this:

Seeking Alpha

It should be no surprise to see that substantially all of the fund's assets are allocated to the tech sector.

What might be a bit more surprising to investors are the fund's top holdings on a per-stock basis:

Seeking Alpha

While the names you're expecting are all here, including Apple (AAPL), Broadcom (AVGO) and Salesforce (CRM), the percentage holdings numbers for Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA) might raise eyebrows.

At the moment, more than 40% of fund assets are investing into just these two companies, which is a result of the index's 'modified market cap weighted' calculation algorithm.

Other than these two holdings though, you've got 60% of your capital invested into a smattering of hardware, software, and services that are all within the tech realm.

Net net, we're happy with the job that XLK does at allocating you to the tech sector.

Tech Company Advantages

But why Tech in the first place?

It's a good question, and one that requires a somewhat in-depth explanation.

In our view, the most important metric for any business is Gross Margin %.

For those that aren't well versed in economics, this simply refers to the amount of money you make from selling a product, minus the input costs to create each unit of the product.

For example, let's you have a lemonade stand selling lemonade for $10 a glass. If you spend $3 on lemons, sugar, water ice, cups, straws, and labor, then you have a 70% gross profit margin. The remaining $7 you can invest into the business, improve operations, gain economies of scale, conduct marketing, and eventually, take home as profit.

In this way, the ideal business is one that has no input costs at all. Many service businesses (like consultants) have no costs at all (aside from labor), but they're not terrifically scalable. There's typically a blend between how scalable something is and how much margin you can make from doing it.

We like tech as a sector because it's absolutely filled with companies that have both great gross margins, and incredible scale. How? Because code has a near-zero cost of replication. In other words, many tech businesses can scale infinitely with demand, which means incredible returns to shareholders.

For hardware businesses, many are doing things that are so hard and unique that they can charge an incredible premium on a per-unit basis. Anyone can open up a store and sell lemonade. Not everyone can sell world-beating graphics chips.

Whether they're in software or hardware, tech companies generally have excellent operating leverage, which leads to higher optionality when it comes to dynamic spend on SG&A, Marketing, R&D, and more.

This, in turn, leads to better business planning and execution.

When people say 'tech is eating the world', this is what they mean.

It's also why XLK has actually outperformed QQQ over the last decade:

TradingView

This is no mean feat, and it shows how focus to these high margin tech companies may actually be superior to an index that includes the likes of Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), and Google (GOOG).

XLK Holdings Spotlight

We can see the aforementioned gross margin dynamics in XLK's top two holdings: MSFT and NVDA.

For Nvidia, the company makes chips that are unmatched right now when it comes to powering generative AI use cases and higher-compute tasks.

This has led to tremendous revenue growth, and gross margins higher than 75%:

TradingView

On the software side, Microsoft sells mostly subscription licenses to office, SaaS, and other productivity software, alongside recurring IaaS and search service products.

As MSFT's per-unit costs don't scale linearly with revenue, the company's Gross margins keep moving higher, and currently sit at around 70%:

TradingView

Again, these two companies exemplify the broader dynamic within tech.

Zooming out somewhat, when you look at XLK's top holdings, these high gross margins eventually end up powering extremely high levels of return on equity, assets, and total capital that you simply don't see in other sectors:

Seeking Alpha

Look into it - whether you're looking at Industrials, Healthcare, Communications, or Consumer Cyclicals, you can't get operational leverage like this anywhere else, and it's a result of that asset light, high gross-margin business models, in combination with incredibly large TAM.

Risks

Many think the key risk here is valuation, which really depends on how you're slicing it.

It's true that the aforementioned operational strength, as a virtue of the modern tech company business model, currently commands a premium in the market.

That said, we don't think XLK's top holdings in NVDA and MSFT are too extended. Have a look below:

MSFT (TradingView) NVDA (TradingView)

As you can see, ~40% of XLK's assets are trading at or around their 5-year fair value marks on both top and bottom-line profits.

Many have remarked that the 'market looks expensive', but on an individualized basis, these companies don't appear to be extended relative to history.

If you add up the portfolio, it could be argued that XLK does look 'expensive' relative to the S&P 500's long-term average of 18-20x earnings:

SPDR Fact Sheet

However, given the incredible profitability of these companies, XLK's premium exposure likely won't ever trade at these levels, so we see 33x as robust, but not extended.

If valuations are really something you're worried about as a risk, then wait for an inevitable dip to begin entering into a position.

Finally - one last risk to know about is interest rates.

Given that many tech companies have a high level of visibility when it comes to future profitability, a lot of value is baked into future cash flows that haven't happened yet. As rates go up, the NPV of those flows is worth less, and thus tech is typically hit harder by rising rates than other sectors.

This is a risk to know about, but it's not a risk on the organic front, simply the multiple one.

Summary

Thus, we don't see any structural reason why going heavy into tech, with a medium/long time horizon, should produce anything other than market beating returns, as a result of the dynamics we've discussed.

While some see rates and the current 33x P/E as a risk, we see an ETF that's full of high gross margin, operationally robust companies that are succeeding as a result of advantages that are inherent to tech companies specifically.

For only 28x FWD P/E, we think this fund looks attractive, plain and simple.

Hence, our 'Strong Buy' rating.

Cheers!