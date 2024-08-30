Gary Yeowell

Finding investments that can deliver consistent and substantive income is harder today. With prices still high, interest rates elevated, and the market near record highs, getting inflation-adjusted payouts is more challenging than ever.

One closed-ended fund that has consistently offered investors substantive income and steady payouts is the abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI).

Data by YCharts

ASGI has offered investors total returns of 18.80% since the fund's inception in July 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPY) has offered investors total returns of 29.64% during this same time frame.

Today, I am initiating my coverage of the Aberdeen Global Infrastructure Income Fund with a buy rating. This fund has good construction and is a well-diversified closed-ended fund that has performed well in an inflationary environment primarily because of the CEF's exposure to commodities. The fund should also benefit from what likely will be lower rates moving forward because of the fund's significant position in the utility sector as well since this sector is a high-debt sector in an upgrade cycle.

ASGI has an expense ratio of 1.65%, $527.83 million in assets under management, and a forward yield of 12.59%. The fund is invested 41.45% in the industrials, 33.38% in the utility sector, 9.94% in real estate, 9.50% in energy, 4.43% in communication, .89% in basic materials, and .42% in technology. This fund has a high turnover rate of 28%. ASGI also has an average market cap of $25.37 billion and the fund is invested 30% in U.S. equities and 53% in equities outside of the U.S.

A Graphic and list of ASGI's Holdings and Sector Exposure (Seeking Alpha)

Even though ASGI has an overweight position in the industrial sector, this fund should continue to perform well in a slow-growth environment where prices remain high as we've seen since early in 2021. ASGI's two largest industrial holdings are Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) are both railroad companies heavily levered to commodity inflation that have predictably performed very well over the last three years. ASGI's energy positions are more focused on midstream companies as well, the fund doesn't have significant exposure to upstream oil and gas positions. This CEF has minimal exposure to higher-risk growth companies.

A Grid of ASGI's Exposure (Morningstar)

ASGI should also benefit from what is likely to be lower rates moving forward since the fund has heavy exposure to the utility sector that is in the middle of an upgrade cycle in addition to the fact that this industry is a high-debt business. The utilities also have limited pricing power to pass on costs to consumers since this is a very heavily regulated industry.

ASGI has also paid out impressive income since the fund's inception in 2020 without any significant decline in net asset value. This CEF's NAV has risen 4.7% since the fund's inception since ASGI's inception, and the price return of this fund is positive .25% since this infrastructure fund went to market over 4 years ago as well. ASGI has also paid out impressive income since the fund's inception in 2020.

A Chart of ASGI's Distributions (Morningstar)

ASGI has paid out an impressive $5.88 of income over the last 4 years. While the CEF is relying heavily on long-term capital gains and also slightly on return of capital to make regular payouts, the fund will not likely continue to be able to pay out 11-12% a year, but ASGI's well-positioned portfolio should still be able to consistently offer substantive payouts moving forward.

All investments have risks, and because ASGI is relying heavily on long-term capital gains for the significant payouts the fund is making, this CEF is not likely going to be able to deliver the same income payouts every year that the fund paid out over the last year. If commodity prices were to fall significantly, the fund's industrial holdings that are focused on sectors such as the rail industry and some of the CEF's energy positions would be negatively impacted as well. Still, there are no credible signs that commodity prices are likely to fall significantly, and Powell has signaled that the Fed will be cutting rates with growth slowing.

Finding inflation-adjusted income in the market today is hard. While there are many income-based investments and even new exchange-traded funds focused on dividends such as covered-call funds, ASGI has offered consistent payouts without a decline in the net asset value. While this infrastructure fund is not likely to outperform the indexes over the long term, this CEF should continue to offer substantive and regular income, as well as solid total returns.