A Superior Business Model: Why I Just Put Wheaton Precious Metals On My Watchlist

Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • Wheaton Precious Metals uses a streaming model, financing mining projects in exchange for discounted future production, and avoiding operational risks.
  • WPM's high margins, strong growth prospects, and focus on gold and silver make it a compelling investment compared to traditional miners.
  • Despite a high valuation, WPM’s fundamentals are solid, with robust dividends and exposure to low-risk jurisdictions, making it a top pick for gold exposure.
Introduction

I have been bullish on gold for a while. For example, last year, I wrote "Buy GDX Before It's Too Late." GDX is the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which I often use as a proxy

