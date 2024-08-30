Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ACGBY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCPK:ACGBY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Zhiheng Wang - President
Zhang Xuguang - EVP & Executive Director
Liu Hong - EVP
Lin Li - EVP & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Xue Yan - Morgan Stanley

Zhiheng Wang

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Welcome to Agricultural Bank of China 2024 Interim Results Announcement. I'm very honored to meet with both offline and online analysts as well as media friends from both in home and abroad. So here, I would like to thank you for your active participation, in our announcement and in Q2 for your long-term interest in Agriculture Bank's development.

So we do have the other participants, the Executive Director, Vice President of our bank, Mr. Zhang Xuguang, Executive Director, Vice President, Lin Li; Vice President, Cui Yong; (ph) Vice President, Liu Hong and Board Secretary, Liu Chen (ph) as well as the other directors online.

Next, I would like to firstly introduce the performance results of Agricultural Bank of China in the first half. In the first half of the year, we actively generally implement the deployment of the central government. We also actually to a very good performance in our business performance, and we also strike very solid steps in terms of high-quality development. Therefore, major manifestations.

First, the major quality indicators keep positive growth. We should see that the Chinese economy has been continuously recovering and also created a very good business environment for Agricultural Bank of China. So we have been very entrepreneurial in the first half of the year, we have the net profit RMB136.5 billion, a 2% increase year-on-year and operating income RMB3,075 (ph) billion, increased by 4% and interest income, RMB290 billion, increased by 1%. So you can see these are all positive growth.

