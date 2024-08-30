Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (IDCBY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.96K Followers

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCPK:IDCBY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2024 6:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Wang Liancheng - Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations Department
Duan Hongtao - Senior Executive Vice President and Board Secretary
Liao Lin - President
Zhang Shouchuan - Senior Executive Vice President
Jingwu Wang - Senior Executive Vice President
Weiwu Zhang - Senior Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Junliang Chen - Guosen Securities
Richard Xu - Morgan Stanley
Jia Wei Lam - HSBC

Wang Liancheng

Dear investors and analysts, good afternoon. I'm Wang Liancheng from Corporate Strategy and IR Department of ICBC. Welcome to ICBC's 2024 Interim Results Announcement. This conference is broadcast online. We are also happy to have some of the investors and analysts with us in person.

I'd like to introduce to you the senior management members joining today. President, Mr. Liao Lin, Senior Executive Vice President, Mr. Jingwu Wang; SEVP, Mr. Weiwu Zhang; SEVP, Mr. Duan Hongtao; SEVP, Mr. Zhang Shouchuan; our directors, Herbert Walter and Murray Horn participated in this meeting in person. Our directors, Lu Yongzhen, Feng Weidong, Chen Yifang, Dong Yang, and Shen Si participate online. We also have general managers from departments and subsidiaries here with us.

Next, I'll give the floor to SEVP and Board Secretary, Mr. Duan Hongtao to brief you on ICBC's interim results and the main features.

Duan Hongtao

Dear investors and analysts, good evening. In the first-half of 2024, with complex external environment, we pursued progress while ensuring stability advanced the five transformations of intelligent risk control, modern layout, digital driver, diversified structure and ecological foundation and promoted its own high-quality development with serving economic recovery.

Our main performance indicators maintained stable and operating results grew steadily with improved quality. It's demonstrated in following three aspects, first maintaining stable

Recommended For You

About IDCBY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IDCBY

Trending Analysis

Trending News