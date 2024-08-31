Markets Weekly Outlook - NFP Jobs Data To Rule Out 50 Bps Fed Rate Cut?

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • US PCE data keeps Fed rate cut hopes alive as inflation moves towards the 2% target.
  • Commodity prices fluctuate on geopolitical fears and OPEC+ production plans.
  • US jobs data release is a key market-moving event in the week ahead, with the potential to impact Fed rate cut decisions.

Business team viewing charts and graphs on interactive screen in business meeting

Monty Rakusen

By Zain Vawda

Week in Review: Rate Cut Hopes Alive Post PCE Data

As the week draws to a close, US PCE data has kept Fed rate cut hopes on track as inflation continues on its way to its

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.98K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

About DXY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News