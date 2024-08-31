PCE Inflation Rises 2.5% In July, Less Than Expected

OlekStock/iStock via Getty Images

The BEA's Personal Income and Outlays report revealed inflation remained at its lowest level since early 2021. The PCE price index, the Fed's favored measure of inflation, was up 2.5% year-over-year, just below the forecasted 2.6% growth and unchanged from June. On a monthly basis, PCE inflation was up 0.2% from June, as expected.

The latest core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy, was up 0.2% month-over-month, as expected. On an annual basis, core PCE was up 2.6% in July, just below the 2.7% forecast and unchanged from June.

PCE Price Index

Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) measures and tracks changes for all domestic personal consumption. The core PCE measures the changes in personal consumption less food and energy, making it less volatile than the headline PCE. The PCE Price Index is calculated using PCE data and is a key way to measure changes in purchasing trends and inflation.

The adjacent thumbnail gives us a close-up of the trend in YoY core PCE since January 2012. The first string of red data points highlights the 12 consecutive months when core PCE hovered in a narrow range around its interim low. The second string highlights the lower range from late 2014 through 2015. Core PCE shifted higher in 2016 with a decline in 2017, 2019, and 2020, with a major jump in 2022.

The first chart below shows the monthly year-over-year change in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index since 2000, with a callout showing the last 12 months. Also included is an overlay of the core PCE (less food and energy) price index, which is the Fed's preferred indicator for gauging inflation. The 2% benchmark is the Fed's conventional target for core inflation.

For a long-term perspective, here are the same two metrics spanning five decades.

