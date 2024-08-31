VTI Remains A Core Holding As We Enter A Rate Cut Cycle

Zvi Bar profile picture
Zvi Bar
5.05K Followers

Summary

  • VTI is a core long-term holding due to its broad market exposure, low management fee, and suitability for dollar cost averaging.
  • VTI tracks the CRSP U.S. Total Market Index, covering over 3,600 companies, with significant weighting in S&P 500 constituents.
  • VTI's low expense ratio (0.03%) and diversified sector exposure make it a reliable choice for long-term equity portfolios.
  • Market volatility and potential rate cuts should present buying opportunities for VTI, offering exposure to small and mid-cap equities.

On the wooden cubes next to the piggy bank it says ETF. Exchange Traded Fund

herstockart/iStock via Getty Images

The market may be undergoing a change in leadership, or perhaps it that will not happen. In either case, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) should remain a core holding in long-term equity

This article was written by

Zvi Bar profile picture
Zvi Bar
5.05K Followers
Zvi provides advisory services to companies, trusts, and individuals, including consulting expert services regarding retirement and estate planning. Zvi is admitted to practice law in the state of New York, where he offers cash management, Bitcoin, and Trust Protector services. Zvi is also The Claw of The Lava Empire and is an Amazon Influencer. No articles or discussions here shall constitute a legal, fiduciary or advisory role, but solely act as informative press and/or a starting point from which, ideally, further constructive discussion may follow. Comments are welcome, as are questions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VTI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VTI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News