Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 1

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 9/9 9/23 0.21 0.23 9.52% 2.67% 11 Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 9/30 10/22 0.78 0.8 2.56% 2.38% 14 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 9/17 10/1 2 2.3 15.00% 1.12% 11 Peoples Ltd. (OTCPK:PPLL) 9/13 9/30 0.62 0.63 1.61% 3.85% 13 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Sep 2

Markets closed in observance of Labor Day

Tuesday Sep 3 (Ex-Div 9/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 9/18 0.88 221.85 1.59% 14 Linde plc (LIN) 9/18 1.39 478.25 1.16% 31 Enpro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 9/18 0.3 160.83 0.75% 10 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 9/18 0.26 192.8 0.54% 8 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Sep 4 (Ex-Div 9/5)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amcor plc (AMCR) 9/26 0.125 11.44 4.37% 5 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 9/23 0.27 63.96 1.69% 55 First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 9/20 0.35 39 3.59% 13 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 10/3 0.375 63.31 2.37% 9 The Mosaic Company (MOS) 9/19 0.21 28.57 2.94% 6 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 9/13 0.62 68.97 3.60% 15 Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 9/19 0.6 93.99 2.55% 14 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) 9/27 0.72 81.42 3.54% 16 QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 9/26 0.85 175.3 1.94% 22 STERIS plc (STE) 9/20 0.57 241.1 0.95% 20 Click to enlarge

Thursday Sep 5 (Ex-Div 9/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 9/20 0.6 292.57 0.82% 14 Air Lease Corporation (AL) 10/9 0.21 46.27 1.82% 12 AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 9/20 0.37 50.12 2.95% 12 Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 9/27 0.26 40.75 2.55% 11 Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) 9/20 0.1 13.88 2.88% 5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) 10/1 0.62 103.51 2.40% 26 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) 9/27 0.845 CAD 117.82 2.12% 29 Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 9/20 0.28 108.27 1.03% 12 Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 9/20 0.24 23.24 4.13% 23 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 9/20 0.215 66.99 1.28% 8 Genuine Parts Company (GPC) 10/1 1 143.26 2.79% 68 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) 10/2 0.55 173.03 1.27% 34 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) 10/2 1.22 144.66 3.37% 52 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) 9/23 0.16 52.38 1.22% 5 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 9/20 1.16 236.67 1.96% 23 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 12/13 0.245 49.4 5.95% 14 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 9/18 0.36 45.98 3.13% 13 Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 9/16 0.265 35.87 2.96% 43 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 9/30 1.355 172.88 3.14% 52 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 9/20 0.33 45.46 2.90% 12 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 9/20 0.13 33.93 1.53% 12 WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) 10/1 0.36 32.21 4.47% 14 Click to enlarge

Friday Sep 6 (Ex-Div 9/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) 9/30 0.95 242.41 1.57% 52 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 9/23 5.1 901.81 2.26% 15 CME Group Inc. (CME) 9/25 1.15 215.74 2.13% 14 Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) 9/30 0.9 170.76 2.11% 61 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) 9/30 0.6 80.75 2.97% 13 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 9/4 0.31 1.5% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 9/6 2.25 2.7% Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 9/9 0.805 2.5% American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 9/4 0.765 2.1% American States Water Company (AWR) 9/3 0.4655 2.3% Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 9/6 0.34 0.7% BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 9/5 0.24 0.9% Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 9/6 0.985 5.6% Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 9/3 0.28375 1.1% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 9/5 1.82 2.3% ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) 9/3 0.18 2.9% ConocoPhillips (COP) 9/3 0.58 2.0% Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 9/3 1 0.9% Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 9/3 1.56 0.8% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 9/5 0.7 2.0% Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 9/6 0.1425 3.8% Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 9/3 0.24 3.1% Entergy Corporation (ETR) 9/3 1.13 3.7% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 9/4 0.195 2.8% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 9/6 1.08 2.1% KLA Corporation (KLAC) 9/3 1.45 0.7% Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 9/5 0.7 1.0% Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 9/3 0.26 1.1% LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 9/3 1.34 5.4% Matson, Inc. (MATX) 9/5 0.34 1.0% Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 9/5 0.454 2.2% Moody's Corporation (MCO) 9/6 0.85 0.7% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 9/4 0.74 1.2% Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 9/3 0.325 2.1% Materion Corporation (MTRN) 9/6 0.135 0.5% Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) 9/5 0.45 0.3% Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) 9/6 0.39 1.6% Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) 9/9 0.55 1.7% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 9/3 0.42 5.8% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 9/3 0.88 4.0% Phillips 66 (PSX) 9/3 1.15 3.3% Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 9/5 0.36 4.2% The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 9/6 0.715 0.8% Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 9/3 0.35 1.5% The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 9/3 1.08 3.8% SJW Group (SJW) 9/3 0.4 2.7% The Southern Company (SO) 9/6 0.72 3.3% Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 9/3 0.62 3.4% Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 9/3 0.52 4.7% United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) 9/5 1.63 5.1% Visa Inc. (V) 9/3 0.52 0.8% Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 9/4 0.46 0.8% Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 9/6 0.26 2.8% Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 9/6 0.65 2.4% Wingstop Inc. (WING) 9/6 0.27 0.3% Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 9/5 0.525 1.4% Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) 9/4 0.18 2.5% Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 9/3 0.3255 3.3% Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) 9/6 0.67 2.0% Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 9/4 0.432 0.9% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

