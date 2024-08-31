The De-Inversion Cometh - What Next?

MV Financial
Summary

  • The 2-10 Treasury yield curve has been inverted for 786 days, the longest streak on record, signaling a potential end soon.
  • Historical data shows varied time gaps between yield curve de-inversions and recessions, making it difficult to predict an exact timeline for a downturn.
  • Despite economic slowing, there isn't enough evidence to justify a strong defensive portfolio shift ahead of a potential early 2025 recession.
  • Bond market expectations have been unreliable, so investment decisions should not be solely based on current yield curve signals.

U.S. Banking System Secure, Bank Bailout FDIC

Douglas Rissing

Thursday morning opened the same way every morning has opened since July 5, 2022 - with the Treasury yield curve inverted at the 2-year and 10-year maturities. That's 786 consecutive days (counting weekends and holidays) of an inverted curve, the longest on record by far (the

MV Financial
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

