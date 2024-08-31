James O'Neil

Overview

Utilities are stable businesses that investors seek for dividend income. Some utilities like Vistra (VST) have raised their stock price hugely (Figure 1). I wonder if American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) can capture that growth and enjoy its high dividend yield (3.53%)

Figure 1: Seeking Alpha

I recommend holding on to AEP because, as a regulated utility, it won’t capture the full potential of data centers' growing electricity needs. Even the new CEO is a tailwind for the company. I value the company, and it seems reasonably priced to me.

Two critical issues to consider about the stock

I have been attracted to the company because of its CEO change and the impact of the data center implosion on utilities' financials.

Bill Furman’s appointment as AEP’s CEO is poised to drive significant shareholder value, with a strong likelihood of boosting the company’s stock price. Furman brings over 30 years of experience in the energy sector, most notably from his time at Berkshire Hathaway Energy, where he managed a portfolio exceeding $100 billion in assets. Under his leadership, Berkshire Hathaway Energy consistently achieved above-average ROE, often surpassing 10%, while maintaining industry-leading operational efficiencies. This track record strongly indicates his ability to enhance AEP’s financial performance.

AEP’s strategic focus on expanding its renewable energy footprint aligns with Furman’s expertise. The renewable energy sector, where AEP plans to increase its investments, is expected to grow at 15-20% annually. Furman’s history of successfully scaling operations in competitive markets suggests that he will effectively leverage AEP’s existing assets while pursuing new growth opportunities in renewables and data centers, projected to add 15 GW of incremental load by 2030.

Investors can anticipate improved earnings per share as Furman drives efficiency and capitalizes on growth opportunities. This combination of operational expertise and strategic expansion will likely result in a higher stock price as these initiatives materialize.

The estimation of electricity demand has grown lately, as shown in Figure 2, and much more is expected. The drivers behind this growth are data center proliferation due to generative AI servers, a rise in manufacturing, and broader electrification of the economy. Almost 30% of this growth is caused by data centers. It was mostly the electrification of society, but data centers have emerged as an intense force that has put stress on the utility grid. It has grown exponentially, and it is a very demanding energy source because it works 24 hours a day, and at night, you can’t count on renewable energy.

Figure 2: The Wall Street Journal

Blackstone estimates that demand for data centers will approach $2 trillion in generative AI-related investments in five years, and it is adjusting investments to capture this growth. In the second quarter, the firm invested $33.7 billion, 73% more than in the same period last year. That is a record increase in a quarter.

I estimate that investment in Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta's data centers could soon reach $150 billion a year.

FIgure 3: Morningstar

Can they capture that growth?

It is hard for a utility to capture any market growth. As shown in Figure 4, revenue was more stable, even slightly lower, from 2014 until 2020. Since then, revenue has risen steadily. You would like to see this growth translated into net income, but you can see that it has remained mostly flat.

Figure 4: Author

The reason is the high level of investment in capital expenditures that a regulated utility must realize. In Figure 5, you can see how capital expenditures have grown even more than operating cash flows, transforming free cash flow into mainly negative.

Figure 5: Author

In this scenario, AEP needs external financing to ensure the dividend is paid to stockholders. Figure 6 shows how debt has grown to high levels, with little room to trust this source of financing.

Figure 6: Author

Finally, Figure 7 shows how, over the years, the company has raised equity, diluting shareholders’ shares. In the latest earnings call, AEP's management reiterated their cautious approach to equity financing, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a strong credit profile while supporting capital expenditure needs. The company indicated that while raising capital through equity issuance, they are mindful of not over-relying on equity financing to avoid significant dilution of shareholder value. AEP plans to continue balancing equity financing with other tools, such as debt and asset optimization, to fund its growth initiatives, particularly in transmission and renewable energy projects, while preserving financial stability and credit strength. This fall, they will announce details of this equity or equity financing.

Figure 7: Author

So, the underlying business finds it difficult to capture any growth due to the high investments that have to unfold for regulatory issues. To grow the dividends paid to stockholders, it must be financed externally, even with equity diluting the stockholder. It is a business that I don’t see attractive.

Discounted Dividend Model

As we have seen in the article, AEP's utility is worth based on its dividends; its cash flow is useless for predicting value due to high capital expenditures. For that reason, I have built a discounted dividend model to estimate the value of AEP, as shown in Figure 8. As always, I have used the last four quarters to capture the latest financial results for the year. My first-year projection is 2024. I project a revenue increase of 14% as a peak, higher than the historical 8%, due to the reasons outlined in the article. This growth is penalized by higher capital expenditure through a lower net income/revenue from 13% to 10% at the end of seven years due to the higher amortization of capital expenditure.

I estimate an 8% dividend growth rate per the expectations outlined in the latest earnings report. In my model, I assume equity financing will be needed, as happened in the last year, increasing the share count by 2% per year.

I use the cost of equity instead of WACC to discount dividend cash flows because those are cash flows to the shareholder, not to the firm. The market premium I see is 4.5%, with a beta of 0.52 and a long-term risk-free rate of 4.8%.

I foresee a value of $97.4 per share, which aligns with the stock price of $99.8. With current conditions, I see the stock as fairly valued.

Figure 8

As I have said, I am assuming a dividend growth rate of 8% in the model. If management increases to 10%, the stock price will rise to $109 per share, a 10% upside; if it increases to 11%, the value will go up to $115 per share, a 16% premium. However, you must consider that the dividend growth rate in the last five years was 5.6%.

Risks

AEP, as a regulated utility, is a stable and predictable stock. The company has new, promising management, and customer demand is increasing. However, I foresee one main risk that could change the company's value. The main risk is higher than expected capital expenditures due to natural disasters and higher costs for old grid maintenance.

Due to Texas' vulnerability to natural disasters, AEP is prioritizing strengthening its infrastructure and enhancing grid resilience to reduce the impacts of these events. The company recognizes that natural disasters in Texas can significantly affect operations and emphasizes continuous investment in grid modernization and emergency preparedness to guarantee consistent service reliability in light of increasingly severe weather patterns.

Based on the data extracted from the 10-Q report for American Electric Power, the Texas operation contributed $646.7 million to AEP's total revenue for the first six months of 2024. This represents approximately 7.1% of AEP's total revenue of $9.06 billion for the same period.

I estimate a minimal impact because the probability of occurrence is high in Texas, and regular numbers are already impacted. So, the real risk is an extreme disaster outside the numbers, but the impact would be limited because it affects 7% of the operation, and I foresee less than 5% on the stock price movement for this reason.

Conclusion

American Electric Power offers a stable dividend yield, making it a reliable choice for income-focused investors. However, the potential for significant capital appreciation is limited due to its nature as a regulated utility. The company’s extensive capital expenditure requirements, driven by regulatory obligations and the need to maintain and modernize its infrastructure, particularly in areas like Texas, constrain its ability to capture growth from emerging sectors like data centers. Although the new CEO, Bill Furman, has the expertise and is in increasing demand, mainly due to data center growth, which provides some optimism, the combination of high CapEx and reliance on external financing makes the business unattractive.

Under a discounted dividend model, I estimate the company's value fairly in line with the current stock price, so I recommend holding on to the stock.