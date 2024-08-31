Kevin Brine/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Leon's Furniture Investment Thesis

Leon's Furniture (OTCPK:LEFUF) is the leading furniture retailer in Canada and is seeking to realize the value of its real estate holdings, which are currently carried at cost, through an initial public offering. On top of that, the core business of Leon's Furniture is also high quality, so you get two good things for the price of one.

LEFUF's Business

Leon's Furniture is the largest furniture retailer in Canada with its Leon's, The Brock and Brick Outlet stores. They also operate six e-commerce sites, a repair service division and offer financing in partnership with Flexiti Financial. The store network includes 300 stores as well as operations in Asia and the Caribbean.

Leon's Furniture Q2 Results

On a year-over-year basis, Leon's core business continued to deliver strong results, increasing diluted EPS by 11.7%, net income by 21%, same store sales by 3.6% and revenues by 6.6%. And the 10-year compound annual growth rates look strong, too.

diluted EPS: 9.59%

levered FCF: 20.25%

Net Income: 8.24%

This is despite the fact that the company trades at a multiple of 13-14 times earnings. A U.S. company with the same market position and growth rate would likely trade at a much higher multiple. In addition, the FCF margin of ~8% and ROE of ~17%, as well as the excellent locations and distribution channels, point to a competitive advantage.

The 6 distribution centers and 22 delivery warehouses have contributed to the 25% CAGR of the e-commerce segment since 2017, while online sales have grown from $64 million to $251 million.

Leon's Furniture Investor Presentation

The capital allocation since 2013, when they bought The Brick for $700 million, has also been excellent, in my opinion. In the first part, through the end of 2018, they deleveraged the company and then started buying back shares and increasing the dividend. In total, they bought back $410 million of shares, paid out $500 million in dividends, and paid down $445 million in debt over the 10-year period.

Over the entire 10-year period, the total return is roughly 11% p.a., and over the last 5 years, in which shareholders have received significantly more capital, the annual return is just under 19%. And with insider ownership of nearly 70%, shareholders' interests are aligned with those of the owners.

So Leon's is a strong company that looks very shareholder-friendly even without the catalyst of the real estate portfolio.

Why Does The Opportunity Exist And Why Right Now?

First of all, I think because it is a Canadian company, and they do not get as much attention as their American counterparts. The Canadian market is under-followed in comparison. Second, because the new CEO, who previously worked at Canadian Tire (OTCPK:CDNAF), could be the driving force behind the REIT IPO. After all, Canadian Tire also took its real estate public. So he has experience in this area.

Leon's Furniture Real Estate Portfolio

Leon's Furniture Investor Presentation 2024

In 2023, Leon's announced its intention to form a REIT with some of the 50 properties in its portfolio. In total, the company owns 5.6 million square feet, including two distribution centers, of which it owns 50% each, and 430 acres across Canada.

Leon's Furniture Investor Presentation 2024

Leon's Furniture has 40 acres near downtown Toronto, between highways 401 and 400, where they want to build 4,000 new homes, as well as commercial and retail space. A project with huge potential in my eyes.

Existing properties are currently valued at ~$275 million, which is the historical cost basis. And these are located in Ontario (41%), Alberta (27%), Quebec (9%), British Columbia (9%), Nova Scotia (5%), Saskatchewan (5%) and Manitoba (4%).

And if you have been following real estate prices in Canada, especially in Toronto, you know that prices have almost tripled in the last 15 years or so, so the at cost prices on the balance sheet are probably massively undervalued. And some of the properties are well over 15 years old. The potential for an IPO is therefore enormous. Leon's plans to hold a majority stake of more than 50% in the new REIT and to contribute newly developed properties to the REIT. Therefore, depending on the multiple, I think the REIT could reach a market capitalization equal to or higher than Leon's.

Leon's Balance Sheet

With $176 million in cash and equivalents, LT debt of $102 million and lease obligations of $256 million, and TTM net income of $107 million, the debt position is stable but not great. With EBIT/interest only at 7.5x, where I prefer a multiple of >10x, there is definitely room for improvement, but for the near term I think the balance sheet is safe.

Conclusion

Due to the most likely upcoming REIT IPO, there is a very high upside that many investors have been hoping for years, as shown by the discussion under the last article about Leon's from 2019. In addition, Smoak Capital has been building a position and wrote about it in their last 2024 Mid-Year shareholder letter, which has brought additional attention to this investment. In general, I think the letter is worth reading, and the performance is also fantastic, so for more input I recommend taking a look there as well.

All in all, I think that Leon's Furniture is a very strong company, and secondly, the REIT IPO has a high probability of creating value for shareholders, as the real estate is simply massively undervalued at the moment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.