Okta Stock: Weakness Is Opportunity

Aug. 31, 2024 7:00 AM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA) Stock
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
11.76K Followers

Summary

  • The market punished Okta after the company reported Q2 earnings, despite decent growth and a shift to GAAP profitability.
  • The deceleration in Okta’s revenue growth, now at 16% YoY from over 60% in mid-2022, is largely responsible for this lackluster performance following the earnings print.
  • I identified four main reasons behind Okta's slowdown in revenue growth, including the company's focus on enterprise customers.
  • A closer look at these factors suggests the market over-reacted to Q2 earnings, creating an opportunity for long-term investors.
Cyber protection shield icon on server room background. Information Security and virus detection.

Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

More than a year ago, I thought Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock was ready for a reversal in prospects despite a lackluster YTD performance leading up to my article. OKTA, which was trading around $71 back then, reversed as predicted and hit a

