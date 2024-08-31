Monty Rakusen

Investment thesis

Aalberts N.V. (OTCPK:AALBF) is a fairly unknown company internationally. However, it is one of my bigger positions in my portfolio.

From a dividend growth perspective, there is a lot to like. The starting yield is currently 3.2%, which is a nice starting point. Add to this the 10Y dividend growth CAGR of 11%, and it can compound into something beautiful. AALBF's latest dividend increase was a bit disappointing, at 1.8%. Still, I can put it into perspective, as the underlying results left no room to justify an increase in line with its 10Y dividend growth CAGR. Then, I am also in favor of a more conservative and safe approach.

It's been almost a year since I wrote an article about AALBF and in the meantime, the share price has been quite a roller coaster.

Aalberts share price development (Google finance)

Now, I have already written in my previous articles about the considerable volatility of the stock. In October 2023 there was an opportunity to pick up shares for €29 and in May2024,4 we saw a peak of €48. I have made a purchase twice and, full disclosure, and have an average purchase price of €35.

Can AALBF shares go a lot lower in the short term? Yes, it could be possible. However, I still see sufficient long-term potential. Despite the sharp drop in share price, I certainly don't see the fundamentals deteriorating in the long term. Today I will take you through an update of my investment thesis based on the last half-year numbers.

If you're interested in a more detailed look at AALBF's fundamentals, I encourage you to read my first and second articles on the company.

Half-year results

The half-year numbers were initially poorly received by investors. The economic conditions are currently far from ideal and AALBF is certainly affected by this in certain segments in which it operates.

Financial development AALBF (1H 2024 investor presentation)

The first six months of have been challenging, due to lower activity of their customers. The organic revenue decline was 3.9%, where building technology makes the largest negative contribution.

A part of the decline in revenue and EBITA can be explained by the divestment of Disptek. Disptek supplies equipment to producers of drinks and liquids. These activities no longer match AALBF's core activities and are therefore part of the divestment program.

Despite that, the EBITA margin "only" shrank 0.4%, which isn't that much. This was mainly due to paying attention to costs and introduced price increases.

When discussing the results, we will go through all segments one by one. Here is a nice overview of the total turnover per end market and the distribution per region.

Revenue per end market development (1H2024 AALBF press release.)

Revenue per region has barely changed compared to the previous year.

Revenue per region and end market (1H2024 Aalberts investor presentation)

When presenting the figures, Aalberts chose to cluster 4 segments into 2. I do think it is important to create a bit of an overview of the 4 separate segments.

To date, AALBF generates the majority of its revenue from eco-friendly buildings. This is also the major pain point for the company at the moment, as the demand from this market is simply not good.

Building technology performance (1H2024 Aalberts investor presentation)

There was a 6.7% organic decline in eco-friendly buildings, due to lower activity in Europe, especially in Germany there is a significant decrease in end-user demand in new-build.

Also, there is an overall slowdown in renovation activity. What is good to know is that their "eco-friendly solutions" are performing better than the market average.

I personally still see the long-term potential of this segment. AALBF also sees this and continues to invest in the segment.

Despite the short-term challenges, we continue to invest for the long term and that's why our CapEx is in plan with last year. Stephane Simonetta , 1H2024 earnings call transcript

Finally, the misery does not seem to be over yet. Management says that there is no prospect of improvement in the next six months and the beginning of next year. So, patience seems necessary here.

Industrial technologies (1H2024 Aalberts investor presentation)

Semicon efficiency remains a segment that keeps performing. Revenue in this segment has increased by 9.7% compared to 1H2023.

Despite the volatility in demand, the order book is still strong. This has to do with the strong demand for lithography equipment, which is produced by ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). AALBF is an important supplier when it comes to stabilization frames, which are used in the machines. Secondly, their capacity expansion is on track to position themselves for the next phase of growth.

The semiconductor space also has a cyclical nature and the short-term growth is difficult to predict, but the long-term picture is still very good.

Sustainable transportation also performed decent, despite the lower demand in the automotive industry. In 1H2024, revenue has increased 0.2% compared to 1H 2023.

Aerospace experienced increased growth and AALBF was able to benefit from it. Strong demand when it comes to air traveling and old vehicles stimulated the demand for new precision manufactured parts and lightweight materials. The prospects for the development of emobility in combination with sustainability are also favorable.

In Industrial niches there was some decreased activity, especially in Western Europe and also in Germany, the demand for products is also very weak. This resulted in significantly lower revenue of -18.5% compared to 1H2023. It is also expected to remain a weakly performing segment in the coming period.

Outlook

Overall, the outlook has not changed and how the segments are performing now is in line with future expectations. They will also continue with their current capital allocation strategy. I think this is a strength of the company to continue investing against the cycle to take advantage of future growth opportunities.

The CEO has also announced a new capital markets day on December 10 this year. The aim of this is to provide an update on the strategy and objectives, as 2026 is approaching.

The results are a bit of a mixed bag. Semicon efficiency is performing very well and sustainable transportation is also showing solid results. Industrial niches are experiencing weak product demand and the eco-friendly building segment continues to disappoint and there appears to be no signs of improvement yet. Since this is by far the largest contributor to revenue, this continues to have a heavy impact on the results.

This segment has been declining in performance since 1H2022, and the end does not appear to be in sight. But we wouldn't be long-term investors if we couldn't see through this. I personally think that AALBF has performed decent well despite the economic headwinds.

Let's go back to the reasons to invest in AALBF.

Fundamentals

It's important to reevaluate whether the company's fundamentals have changed to know if the investment case is still intact, which I think it is.

AALBF compounding strategy (investor relation page)

These are the reasons why I want to invest in Aalberts:

1. AALBF is participating in several megatrends like, Urbanization, Energy scarcity and Digitalization.

You can read about these megatrends and their examples in my previous articles about AALBF.

2. Disciplined capital allocation and shareholder value creation.

Despite the cyclical nature of the company, it has been able to grow steadily and create sustainable shareholder values ​​in recent decades.

Shareholder value creation (AALBF 2023 annual report)

I am and will remain a dividend growth investor and look for companies that still emphasize growth.

The growth of AALBF is a mix of organic growth and M&A. AALBF has a high-success rate of acquiring smaller businesses. Over the last 20 years, AALBF did 60–80 acquisitions. The acquisitions always have to be an addition to the 4 end markets where they already doing business, so no diworsification! They also use their own acquisition team, which has a lot of knowledge about the specific end markets.

This is what the CEO himself said about it in the last earnings call

I think we always need to optimize our portfolio to make sure it's a portfolio where the market is growing, where we can have a good position, where we can be in the leading position and where we can make good margin in a sustainable way. That go back to Aalbert's DNA, sustainable and profitable. So what it means now on one hand is to do acquisitions, so that's what we are working on. And then what it means is divestment, based on an internal portfolio where we believe we are not the best owner. If there is lack of synergies or we believe there is a better owner than us that can invest in this business, we will simply divest it. And so that's what I mean for portfolio optimization. Source: 1H2024 earnings call transcript

3. Financial health

The balance sheet is solid, AALBF has a Net debt-to EBITDA of 1.2 ( €751 million divided by TTM EBITDA €631 million), which is far below its own financial objective of 2.5. This gives the company flexibility to execute its growth strategy as opportunities arise.

With an interest coverage ratio of 15.8 (€213.8 million divided by €13.8 million) it appears that they are perfectly capable of covering their financial obligations.

4. Dividend

AALBF pays a solid dividend and has a mix of a decent starting yield of 3.2% and a 10Y dividend growth CAGR of 11%.

Dividend growth rate (AALBF investor relations)

Last year was a difficult year and, as a result, the company increased the dividend by only 1.8% to €1.13 on an annual basis. I also don't expect much in terms of dividend increases in the coming year because the payment of the dividend is around 30% of the net profit before amortisation. I would also not consider it wise to increase significantly if the underlying operating result does not allow this.

When it comes to this investment, I am more than willing to wait until things improve for AALBF. I think the dividend will grow more in line with its own history when things are getting better.

Valuation

So, what would be a good price to pay for a company like AALBF?

AALBF is currently trading at a PE of 13.70, which is low compared to its own 5-year average of 18.34.

In my previous article I used a discounted cash flow analysis to calculate a fair value for AALBF.

The hardest part of the valuation process, is the inconsistency in free cash flow over the years. It is therefore important to look across multiple cycles. With a 10Y free cash flow growth CAGR of 9.2%, The long-term trend can be called positive.

Free cash flow development (AALBF 2023 annual report)

The free cash flow of 1H2024 was €47.8 million, which is quite a bit lower than the €109.6 in 1H2023. FY 2023 was also a positive outlier with a free cash flow of €423 million.

5Y Free cash flow development (AALBF 2023 annual report)

It is normal that they build up inventory in the first half of the year and that they reduce it in the second half. This has a huge effect on their working capital and also on their free cash flow in the first half.

This will improve again in the second half of the year. I am currently sticking to the conservative free cash flow of €280 million as they are still experiencing enough headwind from the current economic state of affairs.

I used a 5-year growth rate of 7% and for the 5 years thereafter 5% because it's harder to make accurate assumptions over longer periods of time.

I think they can achieve this growth, especially from the starting point of €280 million in free cash flow. The end markets still have good growth prospects and once the eco-friendly building segment starts growing again, things can quickly move in the right direction.

For the analysis I use a terminal multiple of 16 because I think this is justified for a high-quality business like AALBF. From a historical perspective, the company has an average PE of 19 between 2019-2023. I think the current PE of 13 is too low as a valuation.

I applied a relatively high discount rate of 12.5% because I want this as an annual return on investment. Aalberts has shown some high volatility in the past and has a relatively high beta of 1.43, so I want to do some risk adjustment for it.

DCF analysis (Google spreadsheets)

If I do the math, the fair value is €41.30 per share, compared to the current share price of €35.22 it is 17.2% undervalued.

Conclusion

For those who have paid close attention, you will see that the outcome of my valuation has not changed compared to my previous article.

Of course, several points in the earnings report that show that AALBF is having a hard time. Despite this, the company has shown itself to be resilient in difficult times, and I personally do not see any major changes from the fundamental point of view.

After all, it is a cyclical company, and it could certainly be that the next six months are still not very good. However, I do think that if Aalberts' largest business segment starts running again in combination with the long-term growth trend of the other segments, results can change quickly. In the meantime, I will increase my position through DCA and have personally bought a some extra shares on the dip.

Of course, problems can arise in, for example, the eco-friendly building segment. Since this is 50% of the total revenue, continued weakness could weigh on the company's performance in the future. In addition, continued economic weakness could put further pressure on AALBF's share price. However, I have tried to take this into account in my model in order to opt for a conservative free cash flow.

I still rate AALBF with a "BUY" rating, where I would choose to slowly build a position through the DCA method. In the meantime, you can enjoy a solid dividend yield and future dividend growth.

Happy investing everyone!

