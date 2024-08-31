Tara Moore

Alternatives get a bad rep because they’ve underperformed badly from a broad perspective for over a decade, but that doesn’t mean that they are permanently broken. This has just been a prolonged cycle of pure large-cap US equity momentum. At some point, that will change, and alts will have their day in the sun again. And if you’re of that mindset, then you may want to consider the NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI). This fund gives investors a chance to use complex strategies that hedge funds use, with the ease of access the ETF wrapper provides.

QAI strives to copy how the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Index performs. This index tries to match the risk-return features of hedge funds in general. Keep in mind that QAI doesn't put money into hedge funds. Rather, it uses a systematic model to pick and balance factors across many asset classes and alternative strategies. This method lets QAI give efficient multi-strategy exposure, to the transparency of an ETF. It aims to deliver returns like the overall hedge fund world, without the manager-specific risk you often see with hedge funds.

A Look At The Top Holdings

You can see the fund's "fund of funds" approach in how it invests. The largest allocation goes to the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF at 15.8%. While high, keep in mind that the underlying holdings of the ETFs themselves are very diversified themselves when you look through the respective ETF wrappers.

newyorklifeinvestments.com

These investments show QAI's aim to have a mix of different stable holdings across many types of assets. This approach seeks to give steady profits while lowering risk. These aren’t typical investments, which is why this is a true alternative product that (hopefully) is largely uncorrelated to equities.

Peer Comparison

There are other alternative multi-strategy ETFs that QAI competes against. One good one to compare against is the iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF). Both funds are trying to provide a different return stream by investing across a mix of (hopefully) uncorrelated strategies. When we compare QAI to DBMF, we find that QAI has underperformed. I don’t view this as a negative, though, as the funds can both help fill the alternative allocation in an overall portfolio.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in QAI

On the plus side, QAI is indeed unique. It tries to provide access to the tracking of complex hedge fund strategies which are alternative in nature, which might cut down the overall risk in your portfolio. The fund's approach to using different strategies can help bring much-needed risk management to portfolios. And if we are near the tail end of an equity bull market, funds like these hold increasing important to lower exposure to equity beta through non-correlated investment holdings.

But we need to think about the downsides too. QAI hasn’t performed that well, and has a high expense ratio of 1% (including the acquired fund fees). There’s also no guarantee that should equities do poorly that QAI would outperform. Alternative means the fund might do well when stocks do poorly, but it’s not a guarantee. Hedge fund strategies, like all active strategies, can get whipsawed and have disappointing performance as a result.

Conclusion

The NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF gives investors a fresh way to tap into hedge fund-like strategies through an ETF that's easy to buy and sell. It holds a wide range of assets and uses different strategies to try and deliver steady returns while cutting down on risk. By tracking the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Index, the fund aims to give investors a shot at hedge fund-like gains without the big fees and secrecy that often come with these kinds of investments. Just keep in mind that the way it might not be ideal for everyone, even if you want something that should in theory zigs when everything else zags. If you believe that the equity long-only cycle is long in the tooth, QAI can be a good place to rotate some of your stock exposure into. Hedge fund strategies broadly need a cycle of prolonged volatility to generate alpha. I happen to believe that’s coming. But then again, I’ve been wrong for some time on that. Worth a small allocation here in my opinion, though.