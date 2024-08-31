U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Small Issuers Close Out August IPO Market

Olemedia

While major IPOs are on hold until after Labor Day, three small deals were completed in the last week of August. Two SPACs also priced.

JBDI Holdings (JBDI) raised $11 million at a $99 million market cap, pricing at the high end of its $4 to $5 range. The company has evolved from a small reconditioning and recycling business into a comprehensive provider of revitalized, reconditioned, and recycled drums. Its product range includes open-top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers. JBDI has also diversified into selling new drums and collecting waste drums and related products. The stock had an impressive 102% first-day pop and finished the week up 147%.

Military contractor Safe Pro Group (SPAI) completed a downsized IPO, raising $5 million at a $72 million market cap. The company sells protective gear, including military-grade ballistic and bomb vests, helmets, and other equipment. In 2023, it was awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract by the US General Services Administration (GSA) for its Safe-Pro USA ballistic protection products. Additionally, Safe Pro provides AI-based software and tools that analyze drone imagery to detect landmines, along with other drone services. The company is also under contract with a Florida police department to provide "Drone as a Responder" services in 2024. The stock ended the week down 15%.

Autozi Internet Tech (AZI) priced its $10 million IPO at the low end of its $4 range, debuting with a $420 million market cap. The company provides automotive products and services through both online and offline channels in China. Its business segments include new car sales, primarily parallel import cars; auto parts and accessories sales, primarily lubricating oil; and automotive insurance-related services. The stock ended the week down 25%.

Two SPACs, GigCapital7 (GIGGU) and Black Spade Acquisition II (BSIIU), raised $200 million and $150 million, respectively.

Five companies and one SPAC submitted initial filings this week, led by medical device maker Ceribell (CBLL), which filed to raise $100 million. Concorde International (CIGL), a provider of integrated security solutions in Singapore, filed to raise $5 million. Consumer-focused HTL Capital (NCG) and Park Ha (PHH) filed to raise $15 million and $7 million, respectively. Health In Tech (HIT), which offers a marketplace for companies to list various stop-loss policy options for self-funded benefits plans, set terms to raise $10 million. The only SPAC filing this week, Ribbon Acquisition (RIBBU), plans to raise $50 million.

Three IPOs are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, all of them holdovers from previous weeks, and all based in the Asia Pacific region.

Singapore-based Cuprina Holdings (CUPR) is set to raise $15 million at an $87 million market cap. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the management of chronic wounds, with plans to expand into cosmeceutical products in the future. It currently manufactures and distributes a line of medical grade sterile blowfly larvae bio-dressing products marketed under the MEDIFLY brand name. In addition to the MEDIFLY products, the company has two lines of chronic wound care products in its pipeline, and currently expects development to take place over the course of 2024 and 2025.

Singapore-based holdover Trident Digital Tech (TDTH) is scheduled to raise $11 million at a $387 million market cap. Through its business consulting segment, Trident provides a variety of services to SMEs in Singapore, including business strategy advisory, design of business workflows and processes, brand and reputation, and digital marketing. The company also offers tailor-made IT solutions and packaged software solutions through its IT customization segment.

Hong Kong financial communications firm Powell Max (PMAX) is set to raise $8 million at a $74 million market cap. Powell Max provides financial communications services that support capital market compliance and transaction needs for corporate clients and their advisors in Hong Kong. Its services include financial printing, corporate reporting, communications, and language support services from inception to completion.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Powell Max (PMAX) Hong Kong, China $8M $74M $4 - $6 1,650,000 WallachBeth Revere Sec. Provides financial communication services in Hong Kong. Cuprina Holdings (CUPR) $15M $87M $4 3,750,000 Network 1 Singapore-based provider of skincare and chronic wound care products. Trident Digital Tech (TDTH) $11M $387M $5 - $7 1,800,000 WallachBeth Revere Sec. Provides business consulting, marketing, and IT services to SMEs in Singapore. Click to enlarge

Three lock-up periods will be expiring.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 8/29/2024, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 10.1% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 18.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Kenvue (KVUE) and Nu Holdings (NU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 3.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 11.3%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Barito Renewables Energy and Amman Mineral Internasional.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.