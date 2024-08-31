U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Small Issuers Close Out August IPO Market

Aug. 31, 2024 4:30 AM ETJBDI, SPAI, AZI, BSIIU, CBLL, CIGL, PHH, RIBBU, CUPR, TDTH, PMAX
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.14K Followers

Summary

  • While major IPOs are on hold until after Labor Day, three small deals were completed in the last week of August.
  • Two SPACs, GigCapital7 and Black Spade Acquisition II, raised $200 million and $150 million, respectively.
  • Three IPOs are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, all of them holdovers from previous weeks, and all based in the Asia Pacific region.

IPO Initial Public Offering 3d concept

Olemedia

While major IPOs are on hold until after Labor Day, three small deals were completed in the last week of August. Two SPACs also priced.

JBDI Holdings (JBDI) raised $11 million at a $99 million market cap, pricing at

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.14K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JBDI--
JBDI Holdings Limited
SPAI--
Safe Pro Group Inc.
AZI--
Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.
BSIIU--
Black Spade Acquisition II Co UNIT EXP 021529
CBLL--
CeriBell, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News