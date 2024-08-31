GuyNichollsPhotography

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) reported the company’s fiscal Q4 results on the 29th of August, also initiating the company’s FY2025 outlook. The Q4 results were incredibly weak, as was already expected. On top, though, the initial FY2025 outlook shows very weak expectations going forward as well, in contrast to Malibu Boats’ (MBUU) much better initial growth outlook for the same fiscal year period.

From my previous article on the stock, “MasterCraft: Cloudy Industry Outlook Makes Stock Even Cheaper” where I remained with a Buy rating, the stock has returned 4% compared to S&P 500’s stagnant price. The article was published on the 8th of July.

My Rating History on MCFT (Seeking Alpha)

The Q4 Financials Were Expectedly Weak

MasterCraft’s Q4 report was increasingly weak – revenues came in at just $67.2 million, down an immense -59.7% year-on-year showing a considerable sequential worsening as well from a -42.6% decline in Q3. Again, the weak macroeconomic background and dealer inventory destocking, in part caused by higher interest rates, pushed the performance incredibly low.

With the lower sales, adjusted EBITDA came in at a near breakeven $0.8 million, down from $32.7 million in the prior Q4 – even with MasterCraft’s good amount of flexible costs, the profitability also understandably took an increasingly large hit, as operating income was negative for the first time since Q4/2020. The gross margin took an increasingly large 1360 basis point hit into just 12.2%, and the SG&A decrease of $3.4 million year-on-year wasn’t enough to offset the dramatic sales & gross margin pushback.

The incredibly high weakness was already expected, though, as I already previously wrote about MasterCraft’s foreseen Q4 risk regarding dealers’ more cautious inventory management. The revenues beat the previously implied $63.1 million guidance mid-point, also beating Wall Street’s consensus estimate by $4.1 million. With the revenues beating expectations, the adjusted EPS of -$0.04 also beat Wall Street’s consensus by $0.18 despite the incredibly high profitability pushback.

MasterCraft’s Divestment of Aviara Makes Sense

On the 8th of August, MasterCraft announced the divestment of Aviara, being MasterCraft’s most expensive luxury dayboat brand, to MarineMax (HZO) for an undisclosed amount – investors will only see the divestment proceedings likely with MasterCraft’s Q1 report. Under the agreement, operational assets are being transferred to MarineMax, with MasterCraft closing its related Florida production facility and putting it up for sale.

The Aviara brand was responsible for $44.2 million of MasterCraft’s $366.6 million sales in FY2024. In the Q4 earnings call, MasterCraft revealed that the brand generated around -$7 million in adjusted EBITDA compared to other brands’ positive $40 million in FY2024, also relating the divestment to a better focus on the company’s cost structure – the brand’s profitability is much weaker than MasterCraft’s other brands’.

I believe that the divestment makes sense, still partly depending on the proceedings. MarineMax’s Cruisers Yachts should have the expertise to drive the brand further with good profitability, and the divestment leaves MarineMax with a better focus on its core brands. While Aviara could still achieve profitability under MasterCraft in a better market environment, it still wouldn’t have created very significant earnings upside for the company.

The FY2025 Guidance Is Incredibly Weak & Likely Conservative

In my opinion, an incredibly interesting point in the report was the incredibly weak guidance, and its discrepancy compared to peer Malibu Boats.

MasterCraft expects revenues to decline further into just $265-300 million in FY2025 from $322.4 million in FY2024 excluding Aviara’s sales, implying a mid-point organic decline of -12.4%. Wall Street and I already previously expected sales to grow in FY2025, making the guidance incredibly weak compared to prior expectations. The FY2025 adjusted EBITDA is guided at $15-26 million, down from $40 million in FY2024, excluding Aviara’s adjusted EBITDA. Sales are guided to fall by around -41.5% in Q1.

The guidance comes in at a weak level despite interest rates already starting to decline, being critical for boat manufacturers’ sales. Dealers have also destocked inventories for a long while now, making further destocking increasingly more unlikely – the industry should have some factors driving a moderate recovery in upcoming quarters. Still, weak dealer ordering patterns have caused MasterCraft to believe that the destocking trend will continue into FY2025, being a significant factor behind the weak guidance in addition to a -5% to -15% retail unit sales decline assumption amid a very turbulent industry outlook – MasterCraft seems to be guiding very conservatively, remaining very cautious in a range of potential scenarios.

The guidance seems increasingly cautious when considering Malibu Boats’ better guidance – the peer, also reporting its fiscal Q4 results and FY2025 outlook on the 29th of August, already expects sales to grow low single digit percentages in FY2025 after reporting incredibly similar quarterly sales growth figures to MasterCraft, including a -57.4% decline in Q4. Malibu Boats’ guidance comes with an expectation of a mid single-digit market decline as told in the company’s Q4 earnings call, being notably more optimistic than MasterCraft.

As such, I believe that MasterCraft’s FY2025 guidance could turn out to be too conservative. I believe that the macroeconomic and industry outlooks are still incredibly cloudy, making such a decline very possible, but the discrepancy to Malibu Boats is very large, suggesting some conservatism in the sales range.

MCFT Is Still Cheap

I updated my discounted cash flow [DCF] model to estimate a new fair value for the stock. I now estimate the upper bound of MasterCraft’s FY2025 sales outlook at $300 million, and a very good 20% and 13% rebound afterwards in FY2026 and FY2027 respectively, with the recovery also carrying onto FY2028. The sales level is now at $480.6 million for FY2030 compared to $544.8 million previously, expecting a similar organic performance as previously but including the divestment of Aviara.

I again estimate the recovery to push MasterCraft’s EBIT margin back to 13.5%, likely aided by the Aviara divestment as well. With the FY2025 capital expenditure guidance of just $12 million and the Aviara divestment, I have very slightly raised my upcoming years’ cash flow conversion estimates.

For more thorough explanations of the financial estimates, I refer to my previous and initial article on the stock.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put MasterCraft’s fair value estimate at $27.65, 50% above the stock price at the time of writing – the stock is still undervalued by a good margin despite the recovery timeline being pushed back further once again. My DCF model also doesn’t account for proceedings of the Aviara brand divestment yet, likely pushing the fair value up by a fair amount as well.

The fair value estimate is down slightly from $28.93 previously, despite a slightly lower used WACC.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 10.37% is used in the DCF model, down from 11.35% previously. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

In Q4, MasterCraft had $0.8 million in interest expenses, making the company’s interest rate 6.50% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I again estimate quite a moderate 15% long-term debt-to-equity ratio. To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 3.91% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated in July. I have kept the beta estimate at 1.65. With a liquidity premium of 0.5%, the cost of equity stands at 11.19% and the WACC at 10.37%.

Takeaway

MasterCraft’s Q4 results were expectedly bleak, but the FY2025 outlook was worse than expected – the company cautiously anticipates dealer destocking and weak retail sales to follow through into the next fiscal year contributing to a -12.4% organic sales decline outlook, being notably more pessimistic than Malibu Boats’ industry expectations. The Aviara divestment looks good in my opinion, improving at least short-term profitability and creating better operational focus.

The stock remains undervalued with the expectation of a midterm industry recovery that I see as likely, and as such, I remain with a Buy rating for MasterCraft despite a risky short-term industry outlook.