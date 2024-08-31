Arctic-Images

August 29th was a pretty eventful day for shareholders of both ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC). Shares of the former closed up 2.2%, while shares of the latter shot up 9.4%. These movements came in response to news breaking, after the market closed on August 28th, that ONEOK will be acquiring EnLink Midstream in an all-cash deal and that it is also making another big purchase. In many instances, acquisitions of this magnitude can raise concerns that the companies on the buying side of matters are overpaying for the assets that they are getting. But if anything, this situation is the exact opposite.

Based on the data provided, ONEOK is getting a pretty solid deal here. Yes, the transaction will add to the company's debt by quite a bit. But the extra cash flows generated from the transaction should be material. In my view, this certainly makes ONEOK a ‘buy’, plus, for those who want little to no downside for their capital with the possibility of additional upside, EnLink Midstream now makes sense as a ‘buy’ as well.

A big move

It's rare, but not unheard of, for a company to make more than one major purchase at the same time. The latest example of two or more purchases being announced simultaneously involves ONEOK, which is a massive pipeline/midstream company that has over 50,000 miles of pipeline in its network dedicated to transporting natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, and refined products. This makes it one of the largest companies, as measured by the size of their asset base, in this industry. And with a market capitalization as of this writing of $52.65 billion, it also makes the company a behemoth in the market more broadly.

ONEOK

It might be the best to touch on each of these transactions individually. The easiest one to tackle is the company's purchase of Medallion Midstream, which operates as the largest privately held crude gathering and transportation system in the Permian’s Midland Basin. Seeing as how Medallion Midstream is not a publicly-traded enterprise, not too much is known about it. But we do know that ONEOK has agreed to pay $2.6 billion in cash for the business. Including base case operational synergies that can be captured from this transaction, ONEOK is paying what it believes to be only 6.3 times the firm’s EBITDA on an EV to EBITDA basis. This implies annualized EBITDA of approximately $413 million.

ONEOK

The more complicated transaction involves EnLink Midstream. In exchange for $3 billion in cash, ONEOK is acquiring the 43% ownership in it that Global Infrastructure Partners currently has. This is being done at a price of $14.90 per share, which would translate to a premium of 12.8% compared to where shares of EnLink Midstream closed on August 27th. If everything goes according to plan, this particular deal, which is not conditional on the completion of the acquisition of Medallion Midstream, will be completed sometime in the final quarter of this year. Upon its completion, management expects to pursue the acquisition of the rest of the company. Assuming that this is done on the same terms as this initial purchase, it would result in an enterprise value for the business of $12.9 billion. On top of the $3 billion purchase for 43%, ONEOK is also acquiring 100% ownership and the managing member of EnLink Midstream in exchange for $300 million. This brings its total capital allocation for this initial transaction to $3.3 billion.

ONEOK

It shouldn't be surprising that a publicly traded company would demand a higher trading multiple than a privately held one. Management claims that the EV to EBITDA multiple that it is paying for EnLink Midstream comes out to 8.3. That would imply annualized EBITDA of $1.55 billion if we include base case cost savings. It's important to note that, all combined, these purchases will increase the amount of EBITDA, annually, that ONEOK is generating from the prolific Permian Basin by roughly $700 million Seeing as how roughly 90% of the earnings achieved by EnLink Midstream are fee-based and 100% of Medallion Midstream’s transportation contracts fall under this category, there should be little to no variance to this since it means that commodity exposure to these new assets is almost nonexistent.

ONEOK

A couple of times throughout this article, I mentioned base case synergies. Management expects to achieve these starting in 2025 and extending through 2028. We don't know exactly how much will be captured in what windows of time. But the base case calls for annualized cost savings of roughly $250 million. Management has identified what it calls ‘probable and longer-term’ savings opportunities that could boost this to $450 million annually. But there are some other opportunities that could result in this number becoming materially greater. How much is anybody's guess. After all, management has not provided a solid estimate. Investors would be wise to assume that overall cost savings will be near the lower end of the spectrum.

In my professional view, this set of acquisitions is a fantastic move by ONEOK. For those who follow the company closely, it has a history of making major moves. Late last year, for instance, the company acquired another company by the name of Magellan Midstream for total consideration of $14.1 billion. This did not include another $4 billion in debt that the company assumed, bringing the total acquisition price up to roughly $18.1 billion. With this purchase, but excluding these newer purchases, management was forecasting EBITDA for this year of $6.175 billion. This compares to the $4 billion that ONEOK would have generated on a standalone basis. But with these latest purchases, annual run rate EBITDA should, assuming the base case synergy scenario, come in at roughly $8 billion. I did some math on my end and arrived at about $8.14 billion. But to err on the side of caution, I will use the lower end of management's estimate of $8 billion even.

ONEOK

These changes should have a profound impact on the company. For starters, the boost in cash flows makes the company a larger and more valuable enterprise. But in addition to this, the purchase should bring the overall trading multiple of ONEOK down. Consider, for instance, that the $6.175 billion worth of EBITDA that the company should generate without these purchases should translate to operating cash flow of about $5.065 billion, and it becomes easy to value the company using two different approaches.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, you can see how shares are priced on a standalone basis. But projecting out based on management's guidance for these latest purchases, we can see also in that chart how the combined company is currently being valued. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple should drop from 10.4 to 8.2. And the EV to EBITDA multiple should decline from 12.1 to 10.9. In the table below, I also compared this new combined business to five similar enterprises. Of the five, on a price to operating cash flow basis, three ended up being cheaper than our candidate. Meanwhile, using the EV to EBITDA approach, I found that two of the five are cheaper than it is.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA ONEOK 8.2 10.9 Energy Transfer (ET) 5.4 8.6 The Williams Companies (WMB) 10.0 11.5 Kinder Morgan (KMI) 7.3 12.3 TC Energy Corporation (TRP) 8.7 13.4 MPLX Inc. (MPLX) 7.7 9.8 Click to enlarge

While this implies that shares are more or less fairly valued relative to similar businesses, I have long maintained that the companies in this space are undervalued. I believe that management also thinks that the company's stock is undervalued. I say this because, in their investor presentation regarding the transaction, they stated that they expect to maintain their $2 billion share repurchase program and might even expand it thanks to this development. And moving forward, the company plans to allocate between 75% and 85% of its free cash flow, most of which will be allocated toward dividends, back to shareholders. The rest of free cash flow would be used toward debt reduction and other things that management has not yet specified.

ONEOK

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, I would say that this is a big win for ONEOK. The low price that it is paying for its EnLink Midstream stock is certainly discouraging to investors who own those shares. In this respect, ONEOK is definitely coming out of this looking better. There does appear to be some uncertainty though regarding holders of the stock outside of the current seller. It does not appear as though specific terms have been offered up, and it's possible that ONEOK will have to offer an even larger premium to pick those up.

In my own estimates, I assume an all-cash purchase for these additional shares that will take the form of additional net debt being assumed by ONEOK. But it is very possible that there might be a share component to this deal. And it is possible that this will be done at a higher price than this initial purchase. This could obviously change the picture to some extent. We do know that management is forecasting a net leverage ratio by the end of 2025 of 3.9. The goal is to then lower that to their long-term target of 3.5 by some point in 2026. This would imply an increase to net debt for ONEOK of about $9.4 billion compared to the $12.9 billion total purchase price of EnLink Midstream at the current terms agreed upon by Global Infrastructure Partners. But it is also possible that management is intending an all-cash purchase, and the difference could be net cash generated by the company between now and then.

Ultimately, this does create some uncertainty. But I don't think the picture is so uncertain as to make this an undesirable situation or to conclude anything other than the idea that ONEOK is looking good. Given these factors, I think that assigning a ‘buy’ rating to ONEOK makes sense at this time. Even more attractive should be EnLink Midstream since there seems to be a floor of $14.90 per share for a buyout price that already translates to a 3.5% gain over where the stock is currently trading, and since the ultimate purchase price for common shareholders could be greater.