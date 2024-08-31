My Current View Of The S&P 500 Index: September 2024 Edition (Technical Analysis)

Aug. 31, 2024 7:05 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (SPY)EFA, VXF, AGG
Walter Zelezniak Jr profile picture
Walter Zelezniak Jr
4.35K Followers

Summary

  • SPY is in a bullish uptrend, consistently trading above its 10-month EMA, making it a strong candidate for retirement funds.
  • EFA, VXF, and AGG are also bullish in isolation but have underperformed SPY on a relative basis over the past year.
  • Relative strength charts indicate SPY is outperforming EFA, VXF, and AGG, reinforcing my decision to keep my money in SPY.
  • Despite individual bullish trends, SPY remains the best investment choice until relative strength charts show a shift in performance.

silhouette form of bull on technical financial graph

monsitj

In this article, I will provide a 50,000-foot view of the market using the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) as a proxy for the SP 500 index and see if SPY is where I should put my

This article was written by

Walter Zelezniak Jr profile picture
Walter Zelezniak Jr
4.35K Followers
As an individual investor nearing retirement I am trying to build my financial assets in order to have a fulfilling retirement. I am interested in trading both long and short; or at least using inverse ETFs, to take advantage of market declines. Having long term and short term trading strategies, proper execution of my trading plan, and absolute investing results are my goals. I see my articles as a way to keep me focused on developing winning trades. I also expect to learn much from the feedback that is provided in the comments section.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News