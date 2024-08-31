alvarez

Cool Company (NYSE:CLCO) is currently offering one of the most attractive dividend yields among shipping equities at about 13.7%. The LNG transportation giant, with 11 vessels on its roster, posted its Q2 results on Thursday. The company showed strong numbers and kept the dividend steady, which was a big relief for investors. The stock has risen since, especially after some recent drama around a potential dividend cut.

Here's what happened: on Wednesday, August 28th (the day before earnings), Bonner Private Research, a Substack newsletter, sent out a SELL alert on CLCO, which caused speculation that a dividend cut was on the horizon. The report spooked CLCO investors (or algos, who knows), causing the stock to drop to as low as $10.25. For a short time, you could've scooped up CLCO shares with a crazy 16% yield!

But, as it turns out, that warning was way off the mark. The next day, CLCO's Q2 report came out, totally crushing the negative sentiment. Since then, the stock has bounced back big, trading 15% above those lows. Let's take a look at some of the highlights in CLCO's report and then assess whether the 13.7% remains sustainable and is worth grabbing.

Q2 2024: Breaking Down the Numbers

Starting from the top line, CLCO posted $83.4 million in revenues, which, while in line with guidance, illustrated the effect of a couple of hiccups—notably, the drawn-out drydock for one of its vessels. Its extended downtime was not ideal, but, as you know, such maintenance periods are unavoidable in the shipping industry.

What's more important here is how management handles what’s within its control and deals with these "challenges". For example, they finished two drydocks back-to-back ahead of schedule, which helped CLCO avoid any long-term disruptions to their quarter-to-quarter revenue.

Revenues were powered by an average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate of $78,400 per day in Q2, a slight increase from the $77,200 reported in the previous quarter. Although modest, I believe this increase is noteworthy when viewed against the backdrop of a summer market that has been quieter than expected.

CLCO's Income Statement (CLCO Q2 Report)

LNG demand tends to fluctuate seasonally, and the summer of 2024 was no exception. The subdued activity was partly due to warmer European weather and a temporary break in global LNG trading. Despite this, CLCO managed to secure TCE rates that are above the industry average, which speaks to the quality of its fleet and the strategic choices it has made in chartering out its vessels.

Moving down in the income statement toward CLCO's profitability, adjusted EBITDA came in at $55.7 million, down from $58.5 million in Q1. Despite the higher revenues, the slight dip here can be mainly attributed to the drydock, as mentioned earlier, and a reduction in TCE revenues due to one vessel’s transition from a floating rate to a fixed charter. Still, the company’s focus on cost management helped cushion the impact on EBITDA. In particular, CLCO's operating expenses have been trending lower, moving closer to pre-2023 levels as the company continues to optimize its fleet operations.

Can CLCO Sustain The 13.7%-Yielding Dividend?

Now that we have briefly examined CLCO's Q2 report, let's address the key question in every investor's mind: Can the company's impressive yield be sustained? With such a huge yield, it's fair to say that most investors who hold CLCO do so to collect its massive payouts. Well, I will say this: there are certain risks attached to CLCO's investment case, including the fact that the company's fleet is more exposed to the spot market over the medium term. This could be cause for concern if rates were to decline in the coming years, along with the imminent supply of LNG vessels ready to hit the water.

However, there are reasons to be optimistic and consider the fact that CLCO's dividend is actually likely to remain well-covered moving forward. Specifically, despite the fact that there are currently 323 vessels ordered and ready to hit the water, the demand side appears strong, too. CLCO has an interesting mix of secured revenue and open slots to sign attractive long-term contracts, with rates set to rebound in the coming months due to seasonality.

Above trend LNG supply growth in 2025 and beyond (Q2 Investor Presentation)

More specifically, strong rates moving forward are likely to be sustained as the global LNG shipping market is poised for growth, with notable new liquefaction capacity coming online in North America over the next few years. This growth will likely drive increased demand for LNG carriers, particularly for long-haul routes to Asia.

Further, the expected deliveries of the Kool Tiger in Q4 2024 and the Kool Panther in Q1 2025 will strengthen the company’s fleet and help it keep up with the global fleet growth trend. The two deliveries will add two highly efficient vessels just as the market is expected to pick up. Given that these new vessels are equipped with the latest ME-GA engines, they are not only likely to reduce operating costs but also attract long-term contract rates that are notably above the market average.

At the end of the day, it's tough to quantify and project dividend coverage in the next three or four years. It's impossible, given the fluctuating spot rates. Still, CLCO has historically achieved robust TCEs, its fleet has decent medium-term employment coverage, management is prudent, and OPEX is trending lower.

Key Financials, Core Metrics (Q2 Investor Presentation)

For this reason, I believe that CLCO will have no issue maintaining its adjusted EBITDA above $55 million, which adequately covers both the quarterly interest expenses of $19.2 million and the quarterly dividend outflow of about $22.0 million.

It's clear that this margin of safety is a bit tighter than what most dividend and income investors would normally feel comfortable with. But the high yield does make up for that. If you're looking for something similar with less risk, you might want to check out FLEX LNG (FLNG). Its long-term employment for its fleet removes the guesswork of the spot rate market and provides excellent cash flow visibility. While its dividend yield is slightly lower at 11.4% to reflect the more balanced risk/reward trade-off, FLNG's dividend yield is also still massive.