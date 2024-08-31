pablorebo1984

Identifying the difference between short-term moves and longer-term trends is often very difficult. While the pandemic enabled technologies such as Zoom and Peloton to experience a significant increase in profits, many companies benefiting from the pandemic have seen those earnings cycles fall off.

One company that benefited significantly from the changes in consumers purchasing decisions during the pandemic was UPS (NYSE:UPS). The leading carrier benefited from the significant increase in e-commerce as well as the lower costs and fuel prices that resulted from the Covid-related shutdowns.

Data by YCharts

UPS's business model has been deteriorating since late 2022 as falling e-commerce purchases have generally led the carrier to have lower shipping volumes and falling per-product revenues.

UPS has offered investors total returns of just 26.86% over the last 5 years, while the S&P 500 (SPY) has offered investors total returns of 106.6% during the same time frame.

Today, I am reiterating my strong sell rating of UPS. Management's comments on the company's recent modest domestic volume growth is misleading, the carrier's core shipping business remains under significant pressure, with margin compression continuing. UPS is also still not seeing any significant rebound in domestic or international shipping volumes, and consumers are increasingly trading down as the macro economy deteriorates. UPS still looks overvalued using several metrics.

UPS reported second-quarter earnings of $1.65 in earnings per share GAAP actual and $21.82 billion in revenue. The company missed on the top and bottom line, with analyst expectations for $1.97 a share and revenues of nearly $22.25 billion. Management also lowered guidance for the full-year to $93 billion from prior expectations of $94.5 billion. The company reported that revenue per piece was down 2.6% domestically, offsetting the 0.7% increase in US shipping volumes. UPS reported that average daily international shipping volume was down 2.9%, offsetting average daily international shipping revenue per piece rising by 2.4%. The company's net margins decline for the sixth straight quarter as well, to 5.87%.

UPS's Net Margins (A Chart of UPS's Net Margins)

Management's claim the second quarter represented a key turning point in UPS's business because of a very modest 0.7% increase in daily shipping volume on a year-to-year basis is not credible. The company's recent earnings report was very disappointing, and management also lowered full-year guidance despite trying to claim that this past quarter was a positive transitioning point for the carrier.

While the carrier stated that the company picked up some new clients in the US, the increase in shipping volume was lower-end traffic, and UPS also stated that customers were trading down and using cheaper forms of shipping. Multiple retailers, including Home Depot (HD), Walmart (WMT), and McDonald's (MCD), have also seen customers trade down as the macro economy shows increasing signs of weakening and credit card debt remains at record highs. The company's quarterly growth rate has also been consistently slowing since March of 2021, and the quarterly growth rate has been negative since December of 2022.

A Chart of UPS's Quarterly Growth Rate (Macrotrends)

UPS continues to spend aggressively as well, even though the company's efforts to cut costs have failed to ease the margin compression the carrier has seen since late 2021.

A Chart of UPS's Capital Expenditures (Discoverci)

UPS continues to increase spending, with management recently guiding to capital expenditures of $4 billion in 2024. While the company is upgrading logistics to become a more modern company, UPS's spending has not been effective at controlling costs or stopping the continued margin compression the company continues to see. The carrier's attempts to get into new higher-margin businesses such as the pharmaceutical business have been difficult since the company is facing heavy competition from companies such as Amazon (AMZN).

This is why UPS still looks overvalued at 17.58x expected forward GAAP earnings. The carrier's 5-year average valuation is 16.91x forecasted forward earnings, and UPS's earnings continue to regress as consumer spending levels on e-commerce revert to more normalized post-pandemic levels. The company is also likely to continue to see margin compression as rising labor costs with the new agreements with unions is now in effect and management continues to spend aggressively on upgrading the company's supply chain and logistics as well. UPS's revenues have been declining since late 2022 as well as e-commerce spending levels have begun to fall.

A Chart of UPS's Revenues (Macrotrends)

The carrier's revenues peaked in late 2022 at $101 billion, management's guidance for this year is for revenue of $93 billion. Analysts are also projecting UPS will grow revenues at just 4-6% per year over the next 5 years, and both EPS and revenue projections are currently likely far too high. The company's core business faces short-term challenges with consumers trading down in the current weak economic environment, as well as long-term issues as consumers increasingly return to stores and rely less on e-commerce than during the pandemic. While e-commerce spending levels are obviously still likely to grow moving forward, the evidence is that these increases will be more modest and still at lower levels than seen in 2020 and 2021.

While all investment theses have risks, and UPS's spending could help the company accelerate price controls and begin to build out margins in the future, the company is still dealing with significantly higher labor costs and shipping revenues reverting to the pre-pandemic mean. While this leading carrier should continue to produce substantive revenue, UPS still looks overvalued.