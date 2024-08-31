UPS: Earnings Are Reverting To The Mean, Management's Spin Doesn't Add Up

Summary

  • UPS's business model has deteriorated since late 2022 due to falling e-commerce purchases, leading to lower shipping volumes and declining revenues.
  • UPS's Q2 earnings missed expectations, with revenue per piece down 2.6% domestically and international shipping volume down 2.9%.
  • Management's claims of a positive turning point are misleading; the company's core shipping business remains under significant pressure with continued margin compression.
  • UPS is overvalued at 17.58x forward GAAP earnings, facing higher labor costs and reduced e-commerce spending, making a strong sell rating justified.

Identifying the difference between short-term moves and longer-term trends is often very difficult. While the pandemic enabled technologies such as Zoom and Peloton to experience a significant increase in profits, many companies benefiting from the pandemic have seen those earnings

This article was written by

I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

