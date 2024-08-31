Amazon: A Strong Buy With Promising Long-Term AI Prospects

hapabapa

I last wrote about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) on November 09, 2023, and gave it a buy recommendation based on its prospects in Artificial Intelligence ("AI") for its AWS unit. That investing thesis remains the same despite my buy recommendation underperforming the market. As I write this article, the stock is up 21.48% compared to the S&P 500's (SPX) rise of 28.63%.

After the bell, Amazon also announced its second quarter 2024 earnings report on August 1. The market disliked several aspects of the report, including third-quarter revenue guidance that underwhelmed analysts. Additionally, the sharp rise of profitability across 2023 seems to be ending, as the company plans to ramp up spending to take advantage of its opportunities in AI and other areas of the company. The stock declined 9% the day after releasing its report and has still yet to recover to its $184.07 August 1 closing price.

This article will discuss why investors should remain excited about Amazon's opportunities in AI, why the stock dropped after earnings, and the company's fundamentals. It will also examine a few risks, the stock's reasonable valuation, and why I upgraded it to a strong buy.

AWS has excellent potential upside

If you listened to enough earnings calls from cloud computing companies, you might have heard of "cost optimization." Technically, cost optimization is the last phase in a migration to cloud computing and involves finding ways to reduce cloud costs while maintaining performance. The cost optimization phase happens regardless of the stage of the economy.

However, the Federal Reserve spurred many organizations to spend money more wisely as it raised interest rates across 2022. Although cloud computing has become increasingly important for many businesses, in an uncertain economic environment, one of the areas that businesses want to spend money more efficiently is cloud computing. The combination of companies entering the cost optimization phase of their cloud migration and slowing economic growth causing companies to use their cloud resources less is why all major cloud computing companies saw their revenue drop. For instance, AWS revenue growth fell from 37% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2022 to 12% in the second quarter of 2023.

AWS revenue growth only started to come off the bottom in the fourth quarter of 2023 at 13%. The cloud unit's revenue growth rose 19% in the second quarter of 2024. A good portion of AWS revenue growth reacceleration is likely due to the end of the cost optimization phase. On the second quarter 2024 earnings call, Amazon Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Andy Jassy said, "I do think that we have seen the lion's share of the cost optimization happen."

What happens after the optimization phase? Companies will often start using their cloud resources to innovate, frequently involving more advanced cloud services such as serverless computing, AI, machine learning, and big data analytics. The economy has yet to rebound as the Federal Reserve ("Fed") has maintained relatively high interest rates. However, the Fed will eventually start to lower interest rates, and demand will likely rise for cloud products that can create value for companies. Like all of the major cloud providers, Amazon is investing heavily in infrastructure to meet what management assumes will be massive demand for AI, especially generative AI, in a rising economy. CEO Jassy said the following on the earnings call about the generative AI opportunity:

The generative AI component is in its very early days. It's -- as I said, we kind of sometimes look at it and say that it's interesting that we have a multibillion-dollar revenue run rate already in AI, and it's so early. But if we look at the amount of demand that we have from customers right now, it's very significant.

Bloomberg published an article on June 1, 2023 that stated that the generative AI market will grow from $40 billion in 2022 to $1.3 trillion in 2032. That's a compound annual growth rate of 41.64%. So, the opportunity has the potential to be a needle mover for Amazon. The best part of the story is that there is still plenty of runway for organizations to continue migrating to the public cloud. According to CEO Jassy, "90% of the global IT spend being on premises, there are a lot of companies who have yet to move to a cloud." He also said on the second quarter 2024 earnings call:

I also do believe that pre-pandemic, we were on this March where most companies are trying to figure out how to modernize their infrastructure, which really means moving from on-premises to the cloud because they can save money and invent that more quickly and get better developer productivity. And then the pandemic happen and people were in survival mode and then a difficult economy came and people are trying to save money. And we just see people going back to asking themselves, why aren't we taking this low hanging fruit here. I mean it makes [sense] -- I don't want to run my own data centers. I can actually be more cost-effective and invent more quickly from my customers if I'm using the cloud.

Amazon's AWS is its fastest-growing and most profitable segment, with a 35.5% operating margin as of the second quarter, up from 24.2% in the prior year's second quarter. CFO Olsavsky explained the AWS margin improvement on the earnings call (emphasis added):

So you're seeing the impact of a number of cost reductions that we've made and efficiencies we've driven in the business. There's also an adjustment that we made to the useful life of servers that happened in Q1. Talked about last quarter, that contributed about 200 basis points of margin year-over-year. So we continue to work on the cost structure. But again, as we've said in the past, these operating margin will fluctuate and be lumpy quarter-to-quarter. We are -- continue to work to build new products that attract new customers and work on our efficiencies.

When Olsavsky mentions the "useful life of servers," he's referring to the company's estimates of how long its servers will be functional and productive, as it has implications for depreciation expenses, which can reduce profits. I explained the depreciation risks for cloud companies in my recent article on Microsoft (MSFT). Hardware component manufacturers like NVIDIA (NVDA) are constantly advancing component technology like GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) and networking equipment so rapidly that there is a real danger that cloud platform companies' current AI hardware investments could reach obsolescence faster than expected, resulting in significant depreciation expenses. In the first quarter earnings call, CFO Olsavsky said, "[AWS Operating Income] results include the impact from the change in the estimated useful life of our servers, which primarily benefits the AWS segment," likely meaning the company improved its AWS operating margin by valuing its hardware as having a longer economic life.

Company fundamentals

Amazon's second-quarter 2024 revenue increased 10.12% to $147.977 billion, missing analyst estimates by $780.22 million. Management's guidance for third-quarter revenue is between $154 billion and $158.5 billion, which is $156.25 billion at the midpoint, or revenue growth of 9.1%. Analysts forecast third-quarter revenue of $158.22 billion, or 10.5% revenue growth. If the company hits the midpoint of guidance, revenue will decline sequentially to the single digits—disappointing news for investors.

Operating income increased 91% to $14.7 billion, $700 million above the high end of company guidance. That's the good news. The bad news is that management forecasted operating income growth to slow significantly in the third quarter. The company's guidance for the third quarter called for operating income between $11.5 billion and $15.0 billion. If it hits the midpoint of guidance at $13.25 billion, the third quarter year-over-year operating income growth rate will drop sequentially from 91% to 18.30%.

Additionally, operating margins may have peaked in the near to medium term. The following chart shows that its operating margin rose steeply from 1.83% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 10.68% in the first quarter of 2024. It declined sequentially to 9.92% in the second quarter. If Amazon hits the midpoint of third-quarter revenue and operating income guidance, its operating margin will decline sequentially to 8.5%. Investors hate to see profitability trending down, a prime reason the stock fell after earnings.

Data by YCharts

The company's second-quarter earnings-per-share ("EPS") increased 93.84% year over year from $0.65 to $1.26, beating analysts' estimates by $0.23.

Amazon's trailing 12-month ("TTM") cash flow from operations ("CFO") to sales was 17.86%, meaning that for every $1 of sales, it makes around 18 cents in cash. A growing CFO to sales number often has positive implications for FCF. Its CFO was $107.95 billion. These numbers were the highest the company has ever recorded on a TTM basis.

Data by YCharts

The following chart shows that the company's TTM capital expenditure ("CapEx") is increasing, reaching $59.41 billion in the second quarter. The company will likely continue raising its CapEx to match its cloud competitors' Microsoft and Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) spending on AI infrastructure. Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Brian Olsavsky said on the second quarter 2024 earnings call:

For the first half of the year, CapEx was $30.5 billion. Looking ahead to the rest of 2024, we expect capital investments to be higher in the second half of the year. The majority of the spend will be to support the growing need for AWS infrastructure as we continue to see strong demand in both generative AI and our non-generative AI workloads.

Rising CapEx negatively impacts FCF and valuation methods based on FCF.

Data by YCharts

Amazon generated $49.34 billion in TTM FCF in the second quarter. The following chart shows how rapidly rising CapEx made the FCF trend line less steep from the first to the second quarter. Amazon's stock has become less attractive in the short term because of its plan to continue spending more on CapEx, which will likely slow FCF growth.

Data by YCharts

Amazon ended the second quarter with $89.09 billion in cash and short-term investments, compared to $54.89 billion in long-term debt. It has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) ratio of 1.51. These numbers indicate a company with low financial risk and a substantial debt servicing capability.

Data by YCharts

Let's look at a few reasons the stock dropped after the earnings report.

Reasons the stock dropped after second-quarter earnings

Amazon cycles between heavy investment periods for new revenue growth initiatives, during which it becomes less profitable, and a harvesting phase, when the company spends less while profiting off the investments made during the heavy investment cycle. Generally, more investors become excited about the stock as it enters the harvesting phase and less enthusiastic as the company enters a heavy investment phase. Since this company entered the public markets, it has always played the long game by investing in growth initiatives that may take multiple years to pay off but hurt short-term profitability and cash flow.

The stock fell after earnings and may continue to fall in the near term because there is evidence that the company has entered a heavy investment phase. The first clue is that Amazon is ramping up CapEx spending for AI, its most significant long-term growth initiative.

The second clue is that after five quarters of reducing its headcount in response to a slowing economy, the company is growing its workforce again. Various news services have reported that the company laid off 27,000 workers between November 2022 and March 2023. The following table shows the percentage decrease in its workforce for every quarter between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2023. The headcount only started increasing again this year. Amazon's second-quarter earnings release shows that its workforce grew 4% in the first quarter and 5% in the second quarter.

Quarter Employee growth rate Q2 2022 14% Q3 2022 5% Q4 2022 (4%) Q1 2023 (10%) Q2 2023 (4%) Q3 2023 (3%) Q4 2023 (1%) Q1 2024 4% Q2 2024 5% Click to enlarge

Source: Amazon Earnings releases

Since the company appears to be entering a heavy investment phase, it may display less profitability until it finishes building the necessary infrastructure to complete its revenue growth goals in AI. Generally, during the heavy investment phase, the stock declines as investors see less profitability in the short term and move on to greener pastures.

Although this article emphasized AWS, there are other reasons investor sentiment toward Amazon has declined. The company's revenue growth in North American stores decelerated sequentially from 11% to 9% year-over-year, and the International stores segment decelerated sequentially from 11% to 10%. CEO Jassy blamed North American stores' deceleration on leap day in the previous quarter and lower average selling prices ("ASPs") of products. Lower ASPs are likely a result of slow growth in the U.S. economy, which negatively impacts the consumer. Lower ASPs can be a worrying sign for a retailer in a slowing economy because it can negatively impact profitability.

The North American segment's operating margin decreased slightly sequentially from 5.8% to 5.6%, while the International segment's operating margin declined from 2.8% to 0.9%. Investors never like seeing profitability trending down, and if profitability in the store segment continues down when Amazon reports the current quarter, it will further hurt sentiment towards the stock.

Other risks

One of the most significant risks is that the company's dominant position in e-commerce, cloud computing, and other areas makes it a target for global regulators in various antitrust investigations. Some of these investigations could result in rulings that stifle its growth initiatives. For instance, part of Amazon's generative AI strategy is to offer customers the largest selection of AI models through its Bedrock product. It partners and invests in some companies providing the market LLMs (large language models) through Bedrock. The U.K. antitrust agency is now scrutinizing its Anthropic partnership, and Amazon disagrees that the U.K. government should place its partnership under review. It may become more challenging for Amazon to compete against the Microsoft and OpenAI partnership if government regulators throw roadblocks in its path to creating its own alliances. In these early days of AI, government regulators favoring one company over another could change the industry's competitive dynamics for or against Amazon.

Valuation

Amazon's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 41.95, and its five-year median ratio is $76.73 -- a sign of a significantly undervalued stock. If the stock trades at its median P/E, its price would be $320.73, well above the $175.79 that it sits at as I write this portion of the article on August 30. Before anyone runs out and immediately buys the stock over the market potentially undervaluing Amazon's current earnings, consider that Amazon is likely in heavy investment mode, its future earnings growth may slow, and the market may be unwilling to award it a P/E of 76.73 any time soon.

Data by YCharts

Amazon can be one of the most challenging companies to value because its heavy investing cycles can distort several traditional valuation ratios. One of the better ways to determine whether the market may undervalue or overvalue Amazon is by looking at its FCF yield, a company's FCF divided by its market capitalization. Generally, the market undervalues a company's ability to generate FCF when it trades at the high end of its historical FCF yield range.

Amazon's median FCF yield over the last ten years is 1.57, and its maximum is 2.76. The chart below shows it trades at an FCF yield of 2.60%. When Amazon's FCF yield rises above 2%, the market potentially undervalues the stock; when its FCF yield drops below 1.5%, it potentially overvalues its current FCF generation capabilities.

Data by YCharts

All valuation methods have flaws, but FCF yield is probably better than earnings-based valuation methods in determining Amazon's value. Earlier in this article, I briefly discussed Amazon's improvement of margins by adjusting the "useful life of servers." Investors need to be aware that all companies, not just Amazon, have some leeway to change the method of accounting for depreciation, which can positively or negatively impact the recorded earnings. Companies have far less latitude in making adjustments that affect FCF.

Amazon is a strong buy

If you are a momentum investor seeking short-term returns, you may be better off avoiding Amazon now. With the company in heavy investment mode, the stock has a high risk of underperforming. Long-term growth investors should start accumulating shares of Amazon and continue buying if shares go lower. A dollar cost averaging strategy may be prudent, as the stock could decline further if profitability erodes more than expected in future quarters. Based on its valuation and solid long-term growth prospects, I rate Amazon a strong buy.