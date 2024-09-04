JMHI: A First Look At JPMorgan HY Muni ETF

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Interest rates may drop if the FOMC cuts the Federal Funds Rate, making federal tax-free, long-duration investments like the JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF attractive.
  • The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF offers a 4.9% yield, invests in socially conscious municipal securities, and is exempt from federal income tax.
  • The ETF has $175 million in AUM, charges 35bps in fees, and may invest up to 100% in below investment-grade securities for higher yields.
  • Competitor analysis includes BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, and SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF for performance comparison.
  • While I will continue to keep my HYD exposure, I would give a slight edge to JMHI as the one to Buy now based on yield, duration, and the lowest percentage below investment-grade.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Municipal bonds written in a note. Trading concept.

designer491

Introduction

Interest rates, at least at the short end of the curve, should start dropping if the FOMC cuts the FFR at their next meeting. Despite what one party claims, personal income rates either have to climb in the near future or

With a focus on REITs, ETFs, Preferreds, and 'Dividend Champions' across asset classes, members gain complete access to our research and our suite of trackers and portfolios targeting premium dividend yields up to 10%.

iREIT+Hoya Features


This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
8.38K Followers

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital

The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HYD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JMHI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JMHI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JMHI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News