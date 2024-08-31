Clipper Realty: 8% Dividend Yield From Significantly Undervalued US Multifamily REIT, I'm Buying

Aug. 31, 2024 11:30 AM ETClipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Stock
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
11.64K Followers

Summary

  • Clipper Realty is a buy due to its low valuation, high dividend yield, and debt relief from pending Fed rate cuts.
  • CLPR's common shares trade at 7.1x annualized fiscal 2024 second quarter FFO, with an 8% dividend yield, significantly covered by FFO.
  • Despite office exposure and lease expirations, CLPR's strong free cash flow and New York's high rent environment support its financial health.
  • Fed rate cuts and potential lease extensions are key catalysts for CLPR.
Brooklyn, NYC - subway train

peeterv/E+ via Getty Images

New York-focused multifamily REIT Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is a strong buy as rate cuts come into focus and with the common shares trading hands at 7.1x times annualized fiscal 2024 second quarter FFO. The REIT last declared a quarterly

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
11.64K Followers
The equity market is a powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, REITs, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CLPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CLPR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLPR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News