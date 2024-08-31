C3.Ai Q1 2025 Preview: Looking For Clarity On Their Federal Business (Rating Upgrade)

Aug. 31, 2024
Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
1.2K Followers

Summary

  • C3.ai faces challenges with customer acquisition costs and unclear revenue projections, leading to a Neutral rating before Q1 FY25 earnings.
  • Despite moderate valuation pessimism, C3's management underwhelms on sustainable growth, and transparency issues hinder accurate business evaluation.
  • C3's bookings growth metric shows potential but lacks clarity, risking sudden outlook downgrades if pilot trials don't convert to subscriptions.
  • While well-capitalized, C3's margin deterioration and high customer acquisition costs necessitate caution, despite some upside in sales forecast-based valuation models.
AI Artificial Intelligence technology concept. Hand holding magnifying glass focusing on AI chip on blue background. AI prompt generator, Machine learning, Marketing with chat robot, intelligent tech,

Supatman/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Enterprise cloud software solutions company C3.ai (NYSE:NYSE:AI)is slated to report the first quarter of their FY25 earnings cycle next week on Wednesday, September 4, after markets close.

C3 has found it difficult to recover after short sellers, Kerrisdale

Uttam is an ex-Silicon Valley product manager & has led technology product teams for some of the largest consumer technology firms in the world. He focuses on investing in technology companies that are building long runways for robust, sustainable growth. Apart from technology, Uttam is also focused on uncovering opportunities in Defense, Energy & MedTech sectors. He is also the author and cofounder of The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter, which he cofounded with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on this platform. Uttam's newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist, often gets cited by publications, including the Wall Street Journal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

