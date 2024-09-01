Constructing A Coincident Indicator Of The U.S. Labor Market

Sep. 01, 2024 1:16 AM ET
Eric Basmajian profile picture
Eric Basmajian
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The EPB Coincident Employment Index aggregates five reliable labor market indicators, providing a comprehensive measure of current labor market conditions.
  • Despite mixed signals from individual indicators, the composite index shows a decline, suggesting a weakening labor market and potential economic downturn.
  • Historical data indicates that declines in the Coincident Employment Index often precede or coincide with recessions, highlighting its predictive reliability.
  • The Federal Reserve and market participants should consider the broad measure of the Coincident Employment Index to avoid confirmation bias and make informed decisions.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, EPB Macro Research. Learn More »

Folded sheet of paper with an unemployment graph on

JLGutierrez

The state of the labor market has been the subject of fierce debate.

A divergence among popular employment indicators has emerged, calling into question which indicator we should trust.

Nonfarm payrolls continue to post monthly gains, even after the

More Business Cycle Research

If you found this article interesting, make sure to "follow me" for more Business Cycle research. 

I often write about Leading Indicators of growth, employment, and inflation. 

You can also watch Part I of my five-part video series on Business Cycles by clicking here

This article was written by

Eric Basmajian profile picture
Eric Basmajian
16.13K Followers

Eric Basmajian is the Founder of EPB Research, an economics-based research firm providing Business Cycle Research to asset managers and business owners.

Eric leads the investing group EPB Macro Research, where he applies his unique Business Cycle Framework, helping asset managers and business owners improve their portfolio strategy and long-term corporate planning. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News