BYD: A Surprisingly Resilient Earnings In Q2, But Outlook Remains Challenging

Theme Catcher Invest profile picture
Theme Catcher Invest
49 Followers

Summary

  • BYD's solid 2Q results show revenue up 26% and net profit up 30%, in line with expectations.
  • Market conditions remain challenging, with deteriorating domestic auto demand and intense price competition.
  • Despite stable margins and strong sales, BYD's valuation at 21x 2024 P/E appears stretched, especially if EV growth slows.
  • BYD's high-margin export business, accounting for only 14% of sales, faces headwinds from tariffs, limiting its positive impact on margins.

BYD electric car dealership store at night

Robert Way

Investment Thesis

We remain cautious on BYD, despite its continued growth in topline and bottom line in 2Q and its resilient margin. This is because industry conditions have further deteriorated recently, with total auto sales declining yoy for two consecutive

This article was written by

Theme Catcher Invest profile picture
Theme Catcher Invest
49 Followers
With 20 years of experience in stock analysis, I have established myself as a seasoned professional in the field. Throughout my career, I have worked in leading investment banks and mutual funds, honing my expertise in identifying lucrative investment opportunities and spotting emerging trends. My extensive background in stock analysis has equipped me with a deep understanding of market dynamics, fundamental analysis, and valuation techniques. Through my diligent research and analysis, I strive to provide valuable insights and recommendations to investors, and help them unearth some simple and obvious investment opportunties.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BYDDY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BYDDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BYDDF
--
BYDDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News