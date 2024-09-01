Bill Oxford

Today, we put Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) in the spotlight for the first time since our initial article on this name earlier this year. There has been a notable increase in buyout speculation since then as well as some significant insider selling in June triggering a revisit.

This clinical stage biotech name came public during the huge IPO/SPAC wave of 2020/2021 when interest rates were right near zero thanks to the Federal Reserve. Unlike most stocks birthed during this 'vintage', the shares of Janux Therapeutics are up from the debut. So, what is behind the enthusiasm around this developmental firm? An updated analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, CA. The company is focused on developing therapies for oncology using based on its proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms. T Cell Engagers or TCES have shown promise in other areas of oncology but have had a hard time gaining traction in solid tumors. Some challenges here include serious side effects like cytokine release syndrome or CRS, negative impacts on healthy tissues, and short half-lives. Janux aims to overcome these limitations utilizing its peptide masking technology. The goal is to block the T-cell binding site until it is exposed by enzymes within the tumor.

The stock currently trades around $47.00 a share and has an approximate market capitalization of $2.45 billion.

Pipeline:

Janux has a quite early-stage pipeline with only two assets in clinical stage development. Our analysis will concentrate on these two efforts. The first of these programs is dubbed JANX007. This candidate is designed to target PSMA. This is a protein expressed in prostate cancer tumors. It is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or mCRPC.

In February of this year, the company disclosed promising efficacy data from this study. Five of the six patients treated with the company at the first step dose of 0.2 mg or more saw a reduction in PSA levels of at least 50% and minimal CRS impacts were encouraging. More data from this effort should be out by yearend.

JANX008 is targeting Epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR. This receptor is highly expressed on many solid tumors. JANX008 has been designed to overcome CRS and known on-target EGFR healthy tissue toxicities. The candidate is being evaluated in a Phase 1 study to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck and colorectal carcinoma as well as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and renal cell carcinoma or RCC. Interim data from this study were also released in February and showed favorable safety profiles and efficacy signals.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community is largely bullish on the prospects of Janux Therapeutics. Since the company posted its Q2 numbers on August 8th, seven analyst firms including Wedbush, TD Cowen and BTIG have reissued/assigned Buy ratings on the stock. Price targets proffered range from $62 to $100 a share. Scotiabank seems the loan bear on the stock, reiterated its Hold rating and taking down its price target five bucks a share to $42.

The company ended the first half of 2024 with just over $645 million worth of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. The company last raised capital in late February of this year when it brought in just over $295 million worth of proceeds via a secondary offering. The company reported a net loss of just $6 million for the second quarter and listed no long-term debt on the 10-Q it filed for the quarter.

Approximately seven percent of the outstanding float in the shares is currently held short. Also of note, insiders and beneficial owners sold just under four million shares collectively in early June at just under $55.00 a share. This was right at the stock's all-time high. That is the only insider activity in this equity so far in 2024.

Buyout Speculation In 2024:

Janux Therapeutics saw some intense buyout speculation earlier this year. The company was of many oncology firms mentioned as potential acquisition candidates in mid-March by Cantor Fitzgerald. The analyst firm also currently has a street high price target of $100 a share on JANX. A month later Bloomberg reported that Janux was 'weighing its options after getting takeover interest from larger pharma companies.' At the end of April, the stock shot up on the buyout of oncology brethren Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH), a name I was fortunate enough to have in my portfolio at the time after tagging it worthy of a 'watch item' holding a few days earlier. Buyout speculation carried over into early May but has become somewhat dormant over the past couple of months.

Conclusion:

The consistent buyout speculation from multiple sources in the spring is a solid sign that Janux's developmental approach and platforms have some significant potential value. There is quite possibly some fire to this smoke on this front. Merck (MRK) would be one possible logical acquirer. The drug giant has had a significant research deal with Janux in place since late 2020. MCRPC is also a large market should JANX007 turn out to be successful.

However, basing an investment decision primarily based on whether a company will be acquired I don't believe is prudent. And unfortunately, Janux Therapeutics pipeline is still quite early stage. Given my current view that the overall market is quite overbought, I am simply not in a speculative mood currently. Janux is many, many years from any potential commercialization, but it does have the balance to fund all planned activities without further capital raises given its current burn rate.

Therefore, this is a story that remains worth watching and more importantly circling back on again when Janux's candidates move more into late mid-stage and/or Phase 3 development.