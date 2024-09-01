Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Wall Street will see a holiday-shortened week, with Monday being Labor Day. Investors will still have plenty to look forward to, especially in terms of economic data. The labor market will be firmly in the spotlight, with the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) scheduled for Wednesday, followed by ADP's monthly report on private employment on Thursday.
Things come to a head on Friday, which will see the release of the August nonfarm payrolls report. Note that the July payrolls update had sparked growth concerns and had led to "Black Monday 2024." The jobs data is also expected to solidify the size of the anticipated rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.
Taking a look at next week's earnings calendar, some notable names that will announce their numbers include cloud security firm Zscaler (ZS), retailers DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) and Dollar Tree (DLTR), and chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO).
Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, September 3 - Zscaler (ZS), GitLab (GTLB), and PagerDuty (PD). See the full earnings calendar.
Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, September 4 - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Dollar Tree (DLTR), DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS), Casey's General Stores (CASY), C3.ai (AI) and ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT). See the full earnings calendar.
Earnings spotlight: Thursday, September 5 - Broadcom (AVGO), DocuSign (DOCU), Samsara (IOT), NIO (NIO), Rent the Runway (RENT) and Planet Labs (PL). See the full earnings calendar.
IPO watch: Powell Max Limited (PMAX) is the only IPO expected to price next week and begin to trade. The Hong Kong-based financial communications service firm plans to raise as much as $9.9 million by offering 1.65 million shares at a price range of $4 to $6. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Powell Max would have a market value of $71 million. The IPO lockup period expires for blocks of shares of Lucas GC Limited (LGCL).
Volatility watch: Options trading volume is elevated on Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) and Canoo (GOEV). The most overbought stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include G1 Therapeutics (GTHX), Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:ELTP), and FreightCar America (RAIL). The most oversold stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include Bolt Projects (BSLK), Verrica Pharma (VRCA), and Red Robin (RRGB). Short interest has moved higher on Kura Sushi (KRUS) and Crown LNG (CGBS). VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) will be watched closely during the week, with Walmart management presenting at two conferences. Shares of VIZIO traded about 2.6% below the acquisition offer from Walmart at the time of publication as the regulatory review process continued to play out.
