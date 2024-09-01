echoevg

What Happened

Last week, Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) experienced a nearly 30% selloff after delaying its annual report filing. Hindenburg Research released a report alleging accounting manipulations. This news triggered panic among investors. As an equity analyst with a background in accounting, I view this as a significant red flag. While some may argue that the company’s fundamentals remain strong and that its valuation looks extremely cheap after the pullback, I believe buying the stock based on these factors is risky. If accounting manipulation is proven, it could indicate that the stock’s valuation multiples are more expensive than they currently appear.

Previous Accounting Manipulation Track Record

A delay in filing financial reports is not a new issue for SMCI. Back in 2018, SMCI was delisted from Nasdaq for failing to file its financial report. The company was charged by SEC in 2020 for pushing employees to "maximize end of quarter revenue and minimize expenses in accordance with U.S. GAAP. SMCI settled the charges for $17.5 million. According to the Hindenburg Research, the company rehired all its top executives after they were fired three months ago. Therefore, we cannot entirely dismiss the company’s accusations as unfounded. Investors should consider the possibility of potential accounting fraud and adjust their assessment of the company's fundamentals and valuation accordingly.

Strong FY2025 Guidance, But Misleading?

4Q FY2024 Presentation

There are two primary ways to gauge a company's financial health: historical trends and forward outlook. Let's start with SMCI's growth trajectory. In 4Q FY2024, the company beat revenue expectations but missed non-GAAP EPS estimates. I believe the miss was primarily due to a sharp decline in gross margin, which fell to 11.3% from 15.6% in the previous quarter. This decline put downward pressure on the operating margin and had a negative impact on the bottom line. The gross margin was significantly below the company's target range of 14% to 17%, which I see as a potential warning sign. Management attributed this drop to "customer and product mix and initial production costs on new DLC Technology." However, Hindenburg Research argued that SMCI is facing increasing cost competition from original design manufacturers (ODMs), which is impacting its gross margin.

Now, let's take a look at the company's guidance. The company forecasts a revenue outlook that is significantly above the market consensus, implying nearly +200% YoY revenue growth in 1Q FY2025 and 90% YoY revenue growth in FY2025. Its midpoint of non-GAAP guidance also above the consensus. Therefore, despite a mixed 4Q FY2024 earnings result, the company is expected to perform strongly in the upcoming fiscal year. The management also signaled that its gross margin will gradually improve and reach its target range. Lastly, we observe that SMIC more than triple its capex in FY2024 to maintain its competitive stance amidst the current AI boom. Therefore, based on its forward outlook, it appears that the stock is undervalued given its cheap valuation.

The Street Has Hindsight Bias on Earnings Revision

Seeking Alpha

However, this relies on the assumption that SMCI's financials are reliable for investor analysis. According to Seeking Alpha, the street has been boosting the company's revenue and earnings consensus over the past six months. Yet, sell-side analysts often downplay the risk of potential accounting manipulation and may not fully consider such possibilities. Their estimates typically lag behind those of buy-side investors, as evidenced by the recent stock adjustment reflecting this 'tail risk.' Therefore, investors should be cautious, as relying solely on the company's current fundamentals might be misleading at this juncture.

Hindenburg Research Report Review

On August 27th, Hindenburg Research published a report accusing SMCI of multiple accounting irregularities, undisclosed related-party transactions, violations, and export control failures. After reviewing the report, I found it focused heavily on events from 2018 but lacked concrete evidence to substantiate claims that the company's recent triple-digit revenue growth was the result of "channel stuffing" or "improper revenue recognition". The report did not address SMCI's guidance of significant revenue growth acceleration, forecasting a roughly 208% YoY increase for 1Q FY2025, up from 143% YoY in 4Q FY2024.

Additionally, the credibility of recent interviews with former employees remains unclear. The rehiring of former top executives does not necessarily imply that SMCI will repeat past behavior. The report also highlighted potential 'conflicts of interest' involving major suppliers Ablecom and Compuware, owned by CEO Charles Liang’s siblings, with SMCI paying these firms $983.1 million. However, this is not new information.

Lastly, while the U.S. has implemented strict export bans to Russia and China, the report suggests SMCI continues to ship products to Russia and has entered a joint venture with a Chinese state-controlled entity. Although this may raise regulatory concerns, it's unlikely to significantly impact SMCI’s long-term growth outlook.

Potential Upside Risk

WSJ

According to Seeking Alpha, the stock currently has a high short interest of 9.23% following the recent short report. If the accusations in the report do not materialize, SMCI could experience significant upside potential due to a possible "short squeeze". Given its triple digit revenue growth momentum in recent quarters, the stock is currently trading at an attractive valuation of 13x non-GAAP P/E fwd and 0.95x EV/Sales fwd, both below its 5-year averages. This is in stark contrast to the lofty valuations seen in the broader market, where the S&P 500 is trading at 23x P/E fwd and the Nasdaq 100 at 29x. However, due to the delay in filing its FY2024 10-K annual report, it would be prudent for investors to avoid speculation and remain on the sidelines until we have more clarity in the coming months.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that SMCI still faces significant uncertainty following its recent selloff, allegations of accounting manipulation, and other regulatory concerns. While the company's strong FY2025 guidance and attractive valuation might suggest a compelling buying opportunity, the potential for inflated earnings based on the historical context of past reporting issues presents a tail risk for investors who are considering speculation at this moment. The recent Hindenburg Research report raises concerns but fails to provide sufficient details to support its claims. Nevertheless, investors should remain cautious. As we await SMCI's FY2024 annual report, I remain neutral on the stock.