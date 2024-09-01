Morsa Images

Investment Thesis

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) stood out as a high performer lately, more than doubling its share price YTD. With exceptional revenue growth of 65% YoY in the last quarter, some may be tempted to buy in to this rapid growth story. AI seems to be the rage nowadays, and Innodata's training data and preparation in services seems to be in high demand. However, the high growth seems to be already reflected with a high stock price, leading me to believe shares are roughly fairly valued. I think investors ought to be careful about overpaying, and that high-flying growth stocks can easily correct down if the company stumbles just a tiny bit in performance.

Company Overview

As a leading data engineering company, Innodata's mission is to "help the world’s most prestigious companies deliver the promise of ethical, high-performing artificial intelligence, which we believe will contribute to a safer and more prosperous world" according to their annual report. Today's AI models need countless amounts of data in order to be effective, and Innodata has the high-quality data to help organizations be more efficient.

Right away, I can tell that Innodata's competitive edge will rest on the proprietary nature and the accumulation of tailored, high-quality data for companies to build their AI models. Innodata was pretty early on this demand trend, starting its research and development center many years before AI became popular. This bold bet has paid off, and has led to revenues increasing dramatically in the last quarter.

The use case for Innodata's services are vast. Many industries, from "social media companies, robotics companies, financial services companies, and many others", Innodata can train AI models to help these companies improve their customer service, sales and marketing, and overall profitability. Innodata essentially sells a very high-value product that has a very high benefit/cost proposition, in my opinion.

One specific service that seems to have good market potential is their platforms. In the annual report, they describe "our AI-enabled industry platforms address specific, niche market requirements we believe we can innovate with AI/ML technologies". These platforms are customizable, adaptable, and easily scalable, according to their website. I think these platforms are a major competitive edge for clients as they reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and level up clients' technological capabilities.

It's obvious to me that the TAM and growth potential is quite massive. However, the company has yet to demonstrate consistent profitability and strong cash flows. Investors who like this name are likely betting on Innodata's market leadership, innovative and high-quality data, and personalized platforms to drive eventual profitability. Overall, the company seems strong but many of these strengths seem to be already priced in.

Growth Hits An Inflection Point

In the most recent quarterly earnings report, management describes the growth beginning to ramp up dramatically,

Revenue of $32.6 million, an increase of 66% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million, an increase of 76% year-over-year.

Raise guidance to 60% or more revenue growth in 2024

What's rather interesting is that the stock price barely budged, moving roughly flat after this positive news came out. I take it as the market had already expected rapid growth to come, and therefore wasn't too surprised. Management had confidence to raise guidance due to the rapid adoption of its services with Big Tech customers.

According to the press release, "Some notables include a Big Tech company that would be a new customer - it is one of the most valuable companies in the world and one of the companies most often talked about in connection with generative AI". One can only guess who this mystery customer is, but investors can see Innodata is gaining reputation amongst the biggest names in the industry.

I believe we've likely hit an inflection point in growth. In the past, average revenue growth was 3.1% CAGR over a 10-year period. For the next 5-10 years, I expect the picture to look different, with sales growth likely in the 20-60% range based off of management's own guidance and recent revenue growth trends. My thinking is that sales take off at the higher range of around 60%, and slowly trickle down to 20-30% over time. Nonetheless, I think this recent earnings report signals a inflection in high growth, and early believers have already been handsomely rewarded.

Thinking Exponentially Instead Of Linearly

In my opinion, I think Innodata does have a positive feedback loop that feeds itself as the company grows. To me, the simple cycle is: More growth, more data, more value, and repeat. Like a snowball running down a hill, the more they grow, the stronger they get as a company. I think what investors may be seeing here is an exponential trajectory in both the amount of data, profitability, experience, and efficiency Innodata accumulates as they grow.

This exponential phenomena may be hard for humans to understand. Like compound interest, humans have a tough time understanding the power of exponentiality. Biological and evolutionary research suggests humans are made to understand things linearly, and underestimate simple things like compound interest. This is why the human population, COVID-19, and even the internet have dramatically surprised people's initial forecasts because of its exponential growth nature.

What this may mean for Innodata, is that investors may be betting on the exponential growth for significant upside from here. The recent 60-65% YoY growth may be the beginning of a wildfire spreading rampant, and the market and investors alike could be underestimating this phenomenon. This is why I think shorting this name or suggesting the stock is overvalued may be a mistake, as the exponential nature of this name defies simple valuation multiple analysis.

Predicting the future is hard. While on one hand I suspect the growth rate may slow down, an exponential growth perspective may prove me wrong. In any case, I'd like to see more evidence in future earnings reports to suggest whether the growth here is exponential, or linear like most companies. I repeat again, we are likely seeing an inflection point that will determine whether there's more upside or not. So, as a cautious investor I'm intrigued by this name but not yet ready to buy in to this story at today's price.

Valuation - $14 Fair Value

For the sake of conservatism, I will assume that growth slows down, reversion to the mean takes over, and that market forces act to keep this company in check. Assuming growth remains at a very high rate of around 24%, revenues will double after 3 years. Thus, I say that sales will reach at least $200 million by 2027 and beyond.

If we apply a premium sales multiple of around 2x (above the sector median of 1.5x), the fair market cap would be $400 million. I think Innodata deserves a much higher premium due to its strong growth potential and its track record in scoring big wins with reputable industry partners. Divide by shares outstanding of 29 million gets me $14, which is somewhat below today's current stock price.

Around half a billion in market cap seems like the right price, even though Innodata has limited profitability. While some investors may criticize the lack of profits, I would argue earnings may begin to show from here on out due to rapid top-line growth. Also, I think earnings right now aren't that important so long as the company isn't losing/burning cash. Innodata seems to be pursuing a growth first, profitability later strategy. Eventually as their value proposition improves through experience and the accumulation of data, Innodata can potentially raise prices and earn good profits.

The bottom line is that the stock may look overvalued based on the multiples, but after factoring the growth potential, snowball effect, and industry trends, it's actually seems reasonably priced to me. However, my cautious and conservative nature as an investor is preventing me from buying as I'd like to see more evidence of sustainable, profitable growth. For now, I'm neutral.

Risks

I'm worried about regulation. AI, LLM, and data training may be heavily regulated in the future to avoid negative externalities for society. Investors should be careful and monitor how the regulators plan to limit/control how data is used, ethical data collection practices, and privacy regulations, that may affect the growth trajectory of Innodata.

Also, Innodata must be careful about the potential bias of their data may present. If the data becomes biased or tainted, we could see garbage come in, and garbage come out, which would negatively affect the value Innodata provides for customers. Any mismanagement or leaking of the proprietary data could cause Innodata to lose its competitive position.

"Obvious growth does not translate into obvious profits". I put this in quotes because it was actually written by the late Benjamin Graham, in The Intelligent Investor. At the end of the day, a company's intrinsic value is determined by the future profitability of a business, not its sales. So, my valuation analysis could be wrong if the company never makes significant profit in the future.

Hold Innodata

Despite strong growth prospects, high-quality proprietary data, and a compelling value proposition, I think investors should hold this name at the current price. New investors may be better served waiting for a better entry point, and seeing more evidence of sustainable profitable growth. Either way, I'm neutral on the name for now as the current valuation is a little expensive. In conclusion, investors should keep an eye out for future developments and hold Innodata.