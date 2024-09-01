CrowdStrike: Unattractive Setup

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
12.21K Followers

Summary

  • CrowdStrike's recent IT outage led to a significant reputational hit, causing the company to lower its revenue and profit forecasts despite strong Q2 earnings.
  • Legal challenges and lawsuits stemming from the outage create ongoing risks, making the risk/reward ratio for CrowdStrike unattractive compared to competitors like SentinelOne.
  • Despite robust sales and profit growth, CrowdStrike's valuation remains high, and the company faces potential deal delays and costly settlements.
  • Given the legal uncertainties and better-valued alternatives in the cybersecurity market, I recommend avoiding CrowdStrike stock at this time.
Crowdstrike headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has shown some early signs of a recovery after a major IT outage last month dealt considerable reputational damage to the software-as-a-service company.

Though CrowdStrike reported better-than-expected earnings for its last quarter, the software company was forced

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
12.21K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRWD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRWD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRWD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News