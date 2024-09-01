Tootsie Roll: How Sweet It Is

  • Tootsie Roll is undervalued with a current P/E ratio of 22.2X, significantly below its historical averages, and a fair value estimate of $40.80.
  • The company has iconic brands, a solid balance sheet with no long-term debt, and performs well during economic downturns.
  • Tootsie Roll offers a 1.21% cash dividend yield and a 3% annual stock dividend, making it attractive for income and dividend growth investors.
  • Despite improved performance since 2020, including record revenue and EPS, the share price has remained flat, presenting a long-term buying opportunity.

Tootsie Roll’s execution and results have improved since 2020. However, investors have mostly stayed away, and the share price is where it was in late 2016. Tootsie Roll owns iconic brands, has a solid balance sheet, and does relatively well during recessions. The equity is

I am a self-taught individual investor and I have been investing in stocks for over 25 years. I focus on dividend growth investing with a long-term horizon since I believe in the compounding power of dividend growth investing. I generally look for undervalued large cap stocks with sustainable dividend growth and capital appreciation potential. My second focus is tech and small- or mid-cap stocks with or without dividends for their growth potential. I try to provide a little more in depth analysis weighing the positives and negatives. I am now in the Top 2.0% out of 28,000+ financial bloggers (December 2023) as tracked by Tip Ranks for my SA articles.Work/ associated with the existing authors James Marino and Ferdis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

