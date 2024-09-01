memoriesarecaptured

Tootsie Roll’s execution and results have improved since 2020. However, investors have mostly stayed away, and the share price is where it was in late 2016. Tootsie Roll owns iconic brands, has a solid balance sheet, and does relatively well during recessions. The equity is undervalued; it issues an annual 3% stock dividend on top of the cash dividend, and safety is rock sold. The company is also a Dividend King. I view Tootsie Roll as a long-term buy for income or dividend growth investors.

Overview of Tootsie Roll

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) was founded in 1896. Today, it is a well-known producer and seller of candy and chewing gum products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Its leading brands are Tootsie Roll, Blow Pops, Junior Mints, Andes, Charms, DOTS, Sugar Daddy, Razzles, Sugar Babies, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, etc.

Chairwoman and CEO Ellen R. Gordon controls the firm. She holds approximately 57.1% of the common stock and 84.5% of the Class B shares, with ten votes each. As a result, Ms. Gordon has majority ownership of Tootsie Roll and can select the directors and approve actions requiring a shareholder vote.

Total revenue was more than $769.4 million in 2023 and $751 million in the last twelve months (“LTM”).

Revenue and Earnings Growth

Tootsie Roll's revenue and earnings per share ("EPS") were flat or declining for years before the pandemic. In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic represented a low point in revenue in the past decade because of social restrictions and supply chain disruptions. However, sales have increased dramatically since then. Rebounding store traffic and a slow return to normal social patterns caused volumes to increase. In fact, consumer demand for candy and chocolate grew from 2020 to 2023, creating a market tailwind.

Also, Tootsie Roll upped prices to counter inflationary pressures. The result was a surging top line that reached a record of $769.4 million in 2024. That said, sales will probably be lower in 2024 because of stressed consumers who are resistant to higher prices.

Similarly, EPS fell during the pandemic. Investors should note that it was lower from 2018 to 2020. However, price increases and management's efforts to restore margins have been successful. Diluted GAAP EPS reached $1.28 per share in 2023, the highest value in the last decade. For perspective, EPS hit a low of $0.79 in 2020, so last year’s income was a substantial improvement.

Despite sales declining in the single-digit percentage in 2024, price increases have restored margins. Also, the firm has made a significant effort to improve efficiencies in its manufacturing facilities. Hence, profits should remain stable. Obviously, a higher EPS is favorable for a dividend stock like Tootsie Roll.

Although revenue and EPS reached new higher levels, the share price has languished. The stock is down ~6.3% in the trailing year and, surprisingly, 8.8% in the last five years. Investors have largely ignored the company, possibly because of Ms. Gordon’s controlling stake and meager top-line growth until recently.

Recent Challenges

Tootsie Roll's recent challenge has revolved around margin pressure caused by inflation. It successfully navigated COVID-19 and is more profitable today than before the pandemic started. However, top-line growth remains a challenge. The company is a minor player in a confectionary industry dominated by giants. Its main competitors are Hershey (HSY), privately held M&M Mars, and Nestle. These firms have organically grown and acquired smaller players, creating an oligopoly. Consequently, Tootsie Roll has less room to introduce new products or conduct M&A.

As a packaged food company, risks include poor manufacturing facility quality control and marketing missteps. However, the main risks are rising input commodity costs like sugar, cocoa, and chocolate. For example, the Producer Price Index (PPI)for cacao, the source of cocoa, was up 13.8% in 2023 and 14.5% in 2022. It will rise further in 2024.

Competitive Advantages

Tootsie Roll's main advantage is its iconic brands. The namesake candy has a 100-year-old history and is known by most Americans. The remaining brands listed above are also well-known, and many are well-liked. Also, candy is like carbonated beverages; consumers are often loyal to a specific brand.

The firm's other advantage is the fortress balance sheet. At the end of the second quarter, Tootsie Roll had no long-term debt and $130.12 million in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments.

Lastly, the company usually performs well during times of economic duress. Although the COVID-19 pandemic had an outsized impact because of its unique nature, most recessions are less severe. During the Great Recession, revenue was relatively stable, while EPS declined before recovering.

Dividend Analysis

Tootsie Roll’s share price decline has caused the dividend yield to climb to 1.21%. The value is low but above the 5-year average of 1.05%. However, Tootsie Roll sweets the pot by paying an annual 3% stock dividend treated as a 103-to-100 split. Investors can keep the new shares. Alternatively, they can sell stock giving a 4%+ yield.

Additionally, Tootsie Roll is a Dividend King because of the annual stock splits. The company periodically increases cash dividends. It last did so in 2015. However, the stock split increases the dividend cash flow. As a result, the firm has a 58-year streak of increases. The dividend growth rate is 3% in the trailing five years and 4.15% in the last decade.

The dividend is supported by outstanding safety. The payout ratio is a modest 26% based on an estimated 2024 EPS of $1.36. Free cash flow (“FCF”) of $67.8 million supports the dividend requirement of $25.1 million. The dividend-to-FCF ratio of 37% is well below our desired value of 70%. Moreover, FCF is increasing relative to the pandemic.

As mentioned above, the firm's balance sheet is strong with a net cash position. I do not expect that to change because of the limited acquisition candidates. Also, the firm does not need to issue debt for share buybacks.

Valuation

The share price is where it was in late 2016. It is down about 8.8% in the past five years. Although Tootsie Roll is seemingly executing better, investors have stayed away. Consequently, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 22.2X in the TTM, significantly below the trailing five- and ten-year ranges. Investors often see the value in owning Tootsie Roll during recessions and bear markets but lack interest during bull markets.

I estimate the firm will earn $1.36 per share in 2024, which is $0.04 more than in 2023. We will use 30X as the fair value multiple below the 5-year and 10-year averages, accounting for inflationary risks. As a result, our fair value estimate is $40.80. The present share price is ~$29.72, indicating Tootsie Roll is appreciably undervalued.

Applying a sensitivity calculation using P/E ratios between 29X and 31X, we obtain a fair value range from $39.44 to $42.16. Hence, the stock price is approximately 70% to 75% of the fair value estimate.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 29 30 31 Estimated Value $39.44 $40.80 $42.16 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 75% 73% 70% Click to enlarge

How does this calculation compare to other valuation models? Portfolio Insight's blended fair value model, combining the P/E ratio and dividend yield, estimates a fair value of $36.70 per share. The two-model average is ~$38.75, signifying that Tootsie Roll is undervalued at the current price.

Final Thoughts

Tootsie Roll's share price has been flat for years. Investors have stayed away because of relatively poor results combined with concentrated ownership. That said, the firm has improved performance since the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue and EPS are higher, pushing the valuation lower. Also, Tootsie Roll's regular cash and stock dividends are attractive and supported by outstanding safety metrics. The combination of undervaluation, dividend safety, competitive advantages, and improved results is appealing. I view Tootsie Roll as a long-term buy.